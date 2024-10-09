Crisp And Spicy Kimchi Fritters Recipe

Kimchi is a Korean side dish or condiment made of fermented vegetables. While it can be made of just about any kind of vegetable, the classic kimchi we're most familiar with in the U.S. (and the kind called for in this recipe) is called baechu kimchi and is made with napa cabbage. In recent years kimchi has been embraced as a superfood, leading to a surge in popularity, and developer Leah Maroney tells us, "I started eating kimchi regularly for the probiotic benefits from the fermentation." She says she now loves the stuff, and as she's also a fritter fan, she decided to put the two together.

The fritters fry up extra crispy thanks to a combination of rice flour and cornstarch in the batter, and as a bonus, they're also gluten-free. The gochugaru, a kind of Korean red pepper, adds some spicy heat and a little smokiness to the fritters, and the soy sauce lends them a satisfying umami note to balance the salty acidity of the kimchi. Gochujang, a thick spicy sauce with a hint of sweetness, combines with kewpie mayo to make the perfect dipping sauce.

These kimchi fritters with gochujang sauce would make the perfect addition to an appetizer buffet with their delicious Korean-inspired flavors. If you don't want to deep fry them, you can also use the batter to make kimchi pancakes which could be used to roll up a filling of bulgogi meatballs or Korean fried chicken.