40 Essential Words And Phrases You Should Know At A Korean Restaurant

"Feast for the senses." A phrase often heard and over-used, but nowhere else does it apply so fittingly than a meal at a Korean restaurant. When you step into a gogi gui (pronounced go-gee-ku-i), a Korean barbecue, the scene is hard to forget with its hot grills surrounded by dozens of small and large dishes of condiments, meats, and veggies. At Korean noodle houses, the auditory bustle of clanking dishes and metal chopsticks makes an everlasting memory. But it's not the visual and auditory senses that best explain Korean cooking's continued rise in popularity — it's the flavors and aromas, of course.

For example, kimchi — Korean fermented cabbage — is taking the world by storm with its vibrant, tangy, often fiery, qualities. Bibimbap, Korea's hot rice bowls with the signature egg on top, allure diners with its contrast of fresh, piquant, pickled veggies, savory soy-marinated grilled meats, nutty sesame seeds, and rich, creamy egg.

Those two dishes are often encountered in Korean restaurants, along with many more words and phrases that you may be intimidated by. So let's go through the essential terms you may come across at the table, moving through Korean appetizers, sides, and mains, and ending with beverages and desserts. Get ready to impress your friends with your deepened knowledge of this rich cuisine.

Note: All spellings are English approximations of Korean words. It's not uncommon to run into different Romanizations of the same word, such as bulgoki and bulgogi. The most common spellings are used here.