The Traditional Way To Eat Korean Bibimbap Bowls

Our appetite for the addictive flavors of Korean food keeps on growing from year to year. In 2023, Google's number one recipe search was for the Korean rice bowl called bibimbap, showing the dish has made its way into not just our hearts but also our home kitchens! Whether you make the dish at home or order it from your favorite restaurant, there is one important tip you should know about eating bibimbap if you want to get the real, authentic taste –- don't be afraid to mix up the ingredients before you take the first bite.

The medley of flavors that top bibimbap's rice is a beautifully arranged, colorful array of vegetables and meats, all topped with a sunny side up fried egg, so it might seem uncouth to dig in and begin to mix everything together, but rest assured, that's the right thing to do. Translated, bibim means mixed, and bap is the Korean word for rice, so you're doing exactly what the dish's name says to do: mix up the rice.