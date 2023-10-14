The Tip To Remember When Adding Red Pepper Flakes To Meat Sauce

The sizzle of meat browning in a pan, the aroma of simmering tomato sauce, and the promise of a flavorful pasta dish — few culinary experiences are as satisfying as making a hearty meat sauce. For those who enjoy a little heat in their meal, adding red pepper flakes to the meat sauce can be a game-changer. However, there's an art to spicing up your meat sauce that requires considering your dining companions' preferences.

Red pepper flakes, with their fiery kick, can take your meat sauce to the next level. But before you liberally sprinkle them into your simmering sauce, pause and think about who's coming to dinner. What do you want to be spicy, and who will be sharing your meal?

One clever approach to introducing heat into your meat sauce is to add the red pepper flakes directly to the meat as it browns. By seasoning the meat with red pepper flakes, you will lend more spice to the meat than the rest of the sauce. Eaters can potentially pick some of it out and still enjoy the flavorful meat sauce without feeling overwhelmed by heat. Not everyone has the same tolerance for spicy foods, after all. If you're sharing your meal with guests who might be sensitive to heat, you should also know that adding the red pepper flakes to the meat at the beginning can flavor the whole dish. Adding it towards the end can lead to more subtle heat.