15 Popular Types Of Korean Rice Cakes, Explained By Chefs

Endlessly versatile, rice is nature's power move in carb form. We've never met a rice dish we didn't like, and tteok — Korean rice cakes — are no exception. But this is rice on another level. Seemingly imbued with magical powers, Korean rice cakes are touted for bringing wealth, luck, good health, long life, and protection of evil spirits to those who consume them, forming as much a part of cultural celebrations as daily snacking. Got 99 problems? There might just be a rice cake for that.

But rice cakes are much more than a tonic to whatever ails you. Morphing between beloved street food and the auspicious festive fare, they're versatile and community-incarnate. "While making rice cakes, I don't think of them as something I eat alone but as something to share," says Sam (Yul Gu) Lee, a chef at Seoul Night in Auckland, New Zealand. "I always think of my family and imagine sharing them with neighbors or colleagues ... I think rice cakes represent love, sharing, and our national identity."

It'd be impossible to catalog every single Korean rice cake in existence. Nevertheless, we caught up with Lee, along with Julia (Jung A) Park and Cindy (Hyo Jeong) Ryu, a trio of chefs from Auckland New Zealand's hottest Korean dining bar, and gleefully dove head first into the delicious realm of Korean rice cakes.