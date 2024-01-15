14 Dishes That Define Korean Lunar New Year

While many might associate the Lunar New Year with being a Chinese tradition, this sacred holiday is actually widely celebrated across the entire continent of Asia. In Korea, the holiday is known as Seollal, and it is one of the more important celebrations as it pays homage to Korean traditions and ancestors.

The celebration lasts for three days, and as you might imagine, food is one of the most integral aspects of the holiday. Three days of delicious, traditional Korean dishes that include hearty soups and stews, dumplings, meats, and, of course, desserts. As with many cultures, Korean food is an expression of love, and has many other meanings.

Many of these dishes are not only delicious, but they each hold special significance in Korean households. If you've never tried Korean cooking, or want to familiarize yourself with some of the cuisine's most popular dishes, this is the perfect place to start.