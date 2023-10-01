Sujeonggwa Is The Korean Cinnamon Drink You'll Want To Sip In The Fall

With the return of cold weather comes a cornucopia of delicious foods and drinks. In Korea, the onset of fall heralds the return of sujeonggwa. Sujeonggwa is a sweet and spicy drink traditionally served cold and often treated as a dessert after a big meal. Its main ingredients are cinnamon and ginger, both of which are good at fighting off colds and helping with digestion, which fits perfectly into a hearty fall or winter meal.

Sujeonggwa is believed to have originated in the Joseon dynasty sometime in the 18th century when, because of the cost of such spices, it would have been enjoyed mainly in palatial settings. But, of course, today, these ingredients are much cheaper, and folks often have sujeonggwa as part of family gatherings or at Korean barbecue restaurants. The word sujeonggwa refers to the cinnamon ginger drink, but in the 18th century, several different types of festival punches were referred to as sujeonggwa. For example, one offshoot, baesuk, is a pear and ginger drink that was once classified as a type of sujeonggwa.