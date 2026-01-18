We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One could argue that braising meat is the best way to do it. Cooked low, slow, and in a flavorful braising liquid, large cuts of meat become impossibly tender, so much so that they pull apart with just the prongs of your fork. It's a particularly decadent way to enjoy beef, pork, and chicken, especially when using liquids like wine, soy sauce, or cider. One of the best cuts of pork for braising, pork shoulder, is often braised into pulled pork, which can be eaten with mashed potatoes, paired with mac and cheese, or piled onto buns for sandwiches. Pork shoulder is far more versatile than just BBQ, though, and can even be cut into steaks for quicker braising.

This apple cider and gochujang braised pork recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn first sears thick cuts of pork shoulder steaks before submerging them in a rich and spicy broth of gochujang, apple cider, soy sauce, and Shaoxing wine. Inspired by bulgogi, a staple of Korean BBQ, this buttery-tender pork is pulled into thick pieces and served over rice, using the braising liquid as a warm and soothing broth. The result is a Korean-inspired pulled pork that makes a perfect meal both on the coldest nights of the winter and the warmest days of summer.