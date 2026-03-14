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Although many types of fresh produce are naturally gorgeous, purple sweet potatoes take things to a new level. These beautiful, vibrant sweet potatoes not only boast a striking purple hue, but they are packed with antioxidants and nutrients, making them as satisfying to eat as they are to look at. One such place where purple sweet potatoes are especially popular is Okinawa, Japan, which also happens to be a blue zone, one of the five areas of the world where people are known for longevity and healthy aging. Of course, you don't have to live in a blue zone to reap the benefits of such a produce item, and you also aren't limited in creativity when it comes to cooking with purple sweet potatoes. This mashed miso-maple purple sweet potatoes with sesame crunch recipe, brought to us by wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, is a great example of how easily you can transform the humble produce item into a worthy, show-stopping side dish.

Hahn highlights how blue zone-inspired eating led to the creation of this colorful and creative recipe. "I've been intrigued by the blue zones when I first learned about them 10 years ago," she says. "All of the five regions eat a diet of simple meals made from whole foods like these mashed sweet potatoes, which are a versatile side dish everyone loves." Between the flavorful umami depth and the nutty sesame crunch, these aren't your typical mashed potatoes, but they just might become part of your go-to dinner side dish rotation.