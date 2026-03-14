Mashed Miso Maple Purple Sweet Potatoes With Sesame Crunch Recipe
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Although many types of fresh produce are naturally gorgeous, purple sweet potatoes take things to a new level. These beautiful, vibrant sweet potatoes not only boast a striking purple hue, but they are packed with antioxidants and nutrients, making them as satisfying to eat as they are to look at. One such place where purple sweet potatoes are especially popular is Okinawa, Japan, which also happens to be a blue zone, one of the five areas of the world where people are known for longevity and healthy aging. Of course, you don't have to live in a blue zone to reap the benefits of such a produce item, and you also aren't limited in creativity when it comes to cooking with purple sweet potatoes. This mashed miso-maple purple sweet potatoes with sesame crunch recipe, brought to us by wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, is a great example of how easily you can transform the humble produce item into a worthy, show-stopping side dish.
Hahn highlights how blue zone-inspired eating led to the creation of this colorful and creative recipe. "I've been intrigued by the blue zones when I first learned about them 10 years ago," she says. "All of the five regions eat a diet of simple meals made from whole foods like these mashed sweet potatoes, which are a versatile side dish everyone loves." Between the flavorful umami depth and the nutty sesame crunch, these aren't your typical mashed potatoes, but they just might become part of your go-to dinner side dish rotation.
Gather the ingredients for mashed miso maple purple sweet potatoes with sesame crunch
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and grab 3 pounds of purple sweet potatoes. Sometimes these will be labeled "stokes," and if not, look for sweet potatoes that have a reddish-purple tinted skin. Many times they will be long and skinny, but they can be very large in size. For this recipe, the long and skinny types will work best as they will cook the fastest.
Other necessary produce items include a shallot and scallions. From the dairy aisle, look for unsalted butter and milk. White miso paste is a key ingredient along with both black and white sesame seeds. Then check your pantry for maple syrup, rice vinegar, avocado oil, soy sauce, sesame oil, red pepper flakes, flaky salt, regular salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Line a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Poke the potatoes
Poke the sweet potatoes all over with a fork and place them on the baking sheet.
Step 4: Spray the potatoes
Spray the potatoes with cooking spray.
Step 5: Bake the potatoes
Bake the potatoes for 20-45 minutes (less time for smaller ones, more time for larger ones), or until very soft.
Step 6: Split the potatoes open to cool
Remove from the oven. While they are on the baking sheet, split the sweet potatoes open to cool.
Step 7: Scoop out the potato flesh
Scoop the potato flesh into a bowl.
Step 8: Mix in the butter
Mix the butter into the potatoes.
Step 9: Make the miso-maple sauce
In a small bowl, whisk together the white miso paste, maple syrup, milk, and rice vinegar until smooth.
Step 10: Add the sauce to the potatoes
Stir the miso-maple mixture, salt, and pepper into the potatoes. Set aside and keep warm in the meantime.
Step 11: Add oil to a pan
Meanwhile, prepare the sesame-chili crunch. Add half of the avocado oil to a pan over medium heat.
Step 12: Cook the shallots
Add the sliced shallots and cook for 6-8 minutes until crispy. Remove from pan.
Step 13: Add more oil to pan
Add the remaining oil to the pan and keep the heat at medium.
Step 14: Add the sesame seeds
Add the white and black sesame seeds and toast for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring constantly, until fragrant.
Step 15: Combine the sesame seeds with other ingredients
Transfer sesame seeds to a bowl and stir in the red pepper flakes, soy sauce, toasted sesame oil, flaky salt, and the reserved crispy shallots.
Step 16: Garnish and serve the mashed purple sweet potatoes
Spoon the sesame-chili crunch over the top of the mashed sweet potatoes. Sprinkle with sliced scallions before serving.
Pairs well with mashed miso-maple purple sweet potatoes
Mashed Miso Maple Purple Sweet Potatoes With Sesame Crunch Recipe
These vibrant mashed purple sweet potatoes come infused with a miso-maple sauce and topped off with a salty, subtly spicy sesame crunch.
Ingredients
- For the sweet potatoes
- 3 pounds purple sweet potatoes
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- For the miso-maple mixture
- 2 tablespoons white miso paste
- 1 ½ tablespoons pure maple syrup
- ¼ cup milk, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- For the sesame-chili crunch
- 4 tablespoons avocado oil, divided
- 1 small shallot, diced
- 3 tablespoons sesame seeds (mix of black and white)
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- Pinch of flaky salt
- For serving
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced on a bias
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Poke the sweet potatoes all over with a fork and place them on the baking sheet.
- Spray the potatoes with cooking spray.
- Bake the potatoes for 20-45 minutes (less time for smaller ones, more time for larger ones), or until very soft.
- Remove from the oven. While they are on the baking sheet, split the sweet potatoes open to cool.
- Scoop the potato flesh into a bowl.
- Mix the butter into the potatoes.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the white miso paste, maple syrup, milk, and rice vinegar until smooth.
- Stir the miso-maple mixture, salt, and pepper into the potatoes. Set aside and keep warm in the meantime.
- Meanwhile, prepare the sesame-chili crunch. Add half of the avocado oil to a pan over medium heat.
- Add the sliced shallots and cook for 6-8 minutes until crispy. Remove from pan.
- Add the remaining oil to the pan and keep the heat at medium.
- Add the white and black sesame seeds and toast for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring constantly, until fragrant.
- Transfer sesame seeds to a bowl and stir in the red pepper flakes, soy sauce, toasted sesame oil, flaky salt, and the reserved crispy shallots.
- Spoon the sesame-chili crunch over the top of the mashed sweet potatoes. Sprinkle with sliced scallions before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|412
|Total Fat
|20.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|16.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|53.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.0 g
|Total Sugars
|14.1 g
|Sodium
|611.1 mg
|Protein
|5.8 g
What are tips when making the mashed potatoes?
The potatoes are pretty easy to work with, but we still have some helpful tips to keep in mind. Even though most mashed potato recipes involve boiling the potatoes, roasting the purple sweet potatoes helps develop their natural sugars and give them a deeper flavor, as well as keep the color vibrant. Since the potatoes come in all different sizes, it will greatly affect baking time. Keep checking them, and you'll know they are done when you squeeze and they collapse easily.
The potatoes will be very hot after cooking, but it is important to mash them when they are still warm. Mash them with a wooden spoon or fork, and if you want them to be extra fluffy, you can use a potato ricer. Make sure to add room temperature or warm milk which is key to keeping the texture creamy. Avoid overmixing the potatoes, which can cause them to become sticky and gluey.
When making the sesame crunch, stay close by so the delicate sesame seeds don't burn. Sprinkle them on right before serving so they remain crispy and crunchy.
What are some ingredient substitutions for the mashed potatoes?
If you want to consider using ingredients you have on hand or prefer for dietary reasons, here are some go-to substitutions. For the butter, you can use salted butter, in which case you may not need to include the added salt. To make the recipe vegan, use dairy-free butter and dairy-free milk. Soy milk, almond milk, or oat milk will all work, just make sure they are unsweetened.
If you happen to have yellow miso or chickpea miso, both will work well in this recipe. Instead of the maple syrup, you can use honey or agave syrup in the same amount.
The combination of both black and white sesame seeds adds great flavor and visual appeal, but one or the other can be used instead of both. An easy swap for the shallots is red onion, and you'll need about ¼ cup (diced). If you don't have rice vinegar, which adds a bright and tangy profile, you can use 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, white vinegar, or apple cider vinegar.