Grilled Tilapia With Quinoa And Avocado Salsa Verde Recipe

We'll be the first to admit that tilapia isn't exactly the most exciting fish on its own. That's partially what makes it such a great fish to have on hand, though. It works well in a pinch for a variety of recipes. For example, because it's neither oily nor watery, it can be cooked directly from frozen without compromising the quality. It's also a blank canvas for seasoning and sturdy enough to be cooked over a high heat like on a grill, which means it can be blackened and served with bright and zingy salsas and sides, too.

This recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, showcases tilapia's versatility with summer-forward flavors like pineapple, avocado, and tomatillos. Bright, sweet, and slightly spicy, the flaky fish is first coated in an array of savory spices before being grilled. When done, it's paired with nutritious, hearty quinoa and black beans and topped with a charred tomatillo-avocado salsa verde. Altogether, the flavors are balanced, layered, and perfect for a long, warm evening outdoors.