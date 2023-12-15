Blackening Is The Perfect Way To Give Mild Tilapia A Spicy Upgrade

When you're in the mood for a delicate, simple piece of protein, fish is often the first choice. Milder types, such as tilapia, are tame in terms of flavor, yet they can easily show a bolder side. Blackened tilapia, for example, is known to have a rich and spicy taste, which comes from how it's prepared.

Blackening is the perfect way to achieve a spicy upgrade. It's a traditional Cajun technique that involves rubbing fish or chicken with butter, and flavoring it with an assortment of seasonings. Coated in an abundance of herbs and spices, your next meal of mild tilapia will prove itself to have more depth than we usually give it credit for. To get the color, it takes more than just salt and pepper; employ paprika, brown sugar, thyme, onion powder, dried oregano, or a homemade Cajun spice mix.

Pan-seared on medium-high heat, the spices caramelize, lending the fish an incredible depth of flavor. The tilapia transforms from white to a reddish-brown color, spotted with flecks of black that give it its name. Blackened tilapia tastes best when served with other dishes that match its resonant flavor. In her blackened pan-seared tilapia dish, recipe developer Jennine Rye pairs the fish with bright mango salsa. It's the perfect complement to any vibrant side; read ahead for more ideas on what to eat with blackened tilapia.