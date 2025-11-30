How To Make Mashed Potatoes In Less Than 20 Minutes

Traditional wisdom says that a buttery, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth bowl of mashed potatoes needs one non-negotiable ingredient: time. To start, getting potatoes to a fork-tender consistency on the stove top can take up to 30 minutes, and that's before all the mixing and mashing. Now, you could argue that it's time well spent (after all, some people slow-cook the potatoes for four to five hours to make their mash). But if you could make incredible mashed potatoes in less than 20 minutes, then surely that's a no-brainer — especially when all you need to do is to change how you're cooking your potatoes.

The first tip to cut down on cooking time is to peel and chop your potatoes into medium-sized chunks. This step itself significantly reduces the time it takes to get your spuds nice and soft. The next tip, courtesy of Chef David Chang, is where things speed up significantly — the Michelin-starred celebrity chef suggests cooking the potatoes in a microwave oven. Simply chop your potatoes, dump them in a bowl, pop them into the microwave, and they'll be ready to mash in just 10 minutes. You can add a little bit of water in the bowl to ensure the potatoes don't dry out. Once the spuds are cooked, add your butter, milk, and seasoning into the same bowl and mash. "There's no way you're going to beat the speed of doing it, and also the cleanup," Chang told Tasting Table.

What if you don't have a microwave? Don't worry, you don't need to go and buy one just for making an under-20-minute-mash. There are a couple of other shortcuts you can use.