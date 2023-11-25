Black And White Sesame Seeds Give Any Dish A Contrasting Aesthetic

Do you cook with sesame seeds? Even if you do, you probably aren't using the teeny tiny seeds as frequently as you could be. But that can easily change if you start thinking about them as a multi-purpose garnish. Adding taste, texture, and nutrition, a sprinkle of sesame seeds can also massively enhance the visual aspect of a dish with little to no effort. While you could stick to either white or black varieties, we're of the mindset that two is better than one when it comes to using sesame seeds.

Matching black sesame seeds with their white counterparts is a great way to play with aesthetics. Although they can each offer dishes a vibrant pop of color in a totally refined way, combining them multiplies their visual impact. Yet, aside from providing a wonderful contrast in color, black and white sesame seeds also pleasantly differ in a few other areas. Since black seeds are bolder with earthier and more bitter notes, using them in conjunction with mellow and sweet white seeds creates a better sense of balance.

Additionally, because black seeds tend to be processed with their hull, unlike white seeds, they bring a different degree of crunchiness and are usually a little less expensive. As a result, these factors render black and white sesame seeds suitable for a wider range of sweet and savory applications when used together. Of course, it doesn't hurt that mixing the varieties is also an economical way to work sesame into more dishes, which we'd consider a win.