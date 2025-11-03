Many people would tell you that you really can't get much better than a well-cooked roast chicken — it's a simple method to coax the most tenderness and flavor from the meat. It is a dish that is enjoyed in a wide variety of different formats globally, and because it's impressive and comforting at the same time, it never fails to be the star of the show. This maple butter roast chicken recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, gives you a relatively low-fuss way to prepare and cook a whole chicken with mouthwatering results.

Maple butter is an ingredient that every home cook should have on hand, whether you choose to buy it or make it yourself. This simple combination contributes so much sweetness and a rich, nutty depth to anything you add it to, and it works wonders in this roast chicken recipe. Simply smother the whole chicken with a herb-infused maple butter, then let the oven do the main portion of the work. With just the occasional basting as the meat cooks, the result will be a beautifully glossy, juicy, golden brown chicken that has a wonderful balance of sweet, nutty, herbal, umami, and savory flavors.