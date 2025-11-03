Maple Butter Roast Chicken Recipe
Many people would tell you that you really can't get much better than a well-cooked roast chicken — it's a simple method to coax the most tenderness and flavor from the meat. It is a dish that is enjoyed in a wide variety of different formats globally, and because it's impressive and comforting at the same time, it never fails to be the star of the show. This maple butter roast chicken recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, gives you a relatively low-fuss way to prepare and cook a whole chicken with mouthwatering results.
Maple butter is an ingredient that every home cook should have on hand, whether you choose to buy it or make it yourself. This simple combination contributes so much sweetness and a rich, nutty depth to anything you add it to, and it works wonders in this roast chicken recipe. Simply smother the whole chicken with a herb-infused maple butter, then let the oven do the main portion of the work. With just the occasional basting as the meat cooks, the result will be a beautifully glossy, juicy, golden brown chicken that has a wonderful balance of sweet, nutty, herbal, umami, and savory flavors.
Gather the ingredients for this maple butter roast chicken recipe
To begin this maple butter roast chicken recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want a whole chicken, butter, maple syrup, fresh thyme, dried oregano, and salt and pepper for seasoning.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Begin the maple butter
Add the butter, maple syrup, thyme, oregano, and salt and pepper to a bowl.
Step 3: Mix well
Mix well until the ingredients are fully combined to form the maple butter.
Step 4: Truss the chicken
Using food twine, truss the chicken to prepare it for roasting.
Step 5: Carefully separate the skin from the breasts
Using your hands or a spoon, carefully separate the skin from the chicken breasts.
Step 6: Place maple butter under the skin
Deposit 1 tablespoon of maple butter beneath the chicken skin onto each chicken breast, rubbing it gently to spread it out.
Step 7: Coat the rest of the chicken in maple butter
Liberally rub the remaining maple butter over the entire chicken.
Step 8: Roast for 30 minutes
Cover the chicken with foil and roast for 30 minutes.
Step 9: Remove from the oven
Remove the chicken from the oven and remove the foil cover.
Step 10: Baste the chicken
Baste the chicken well in the maple butter pan juices.
Step 11: Roast
Return to the oven for another 1 hour and 20 minutes.
Step 12: Continue to baste regularly
Baste regularly until the chicken is cooked through and golden.
Step 13: Rest before serving
Remove the chicken from the oven and allow it to rest for 10 minutes before carving.
What pairs well with roasted chicken?
Ingredients
- ¼ cup butter
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme + 6 extra sprigs for stuffing
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 (4-pound) whole chicken
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Add the butter, maple syrup, thyme, oregano, and salt and pepper to a bowl.
- Mix well until the ingredients are fully combined to form the maple butter.
- Using food twine, truss the chicken to prepare it for roasting.
- Using your hands or a spoon, carefully separate the skin from the chicken breasts.
- Deposit 1 tablespoon of maple butter beneath the chicken skin onto each chicken breast, rubbing it gently to spread it out.
- Liberally rub the remaining maple butter over the entire chicken.
- Cover the chicken with foil and roast for 30 minutes.
- Remove the chicken from the oven and remove the foil cover.
- Baste the chicken well in the maple butter pan juices.
- Return to the oven for another 1 hour and 20 minutes.
- Baste regularly until the chicken is cooked through and golden.
- Remove the chicken from the oven and allow it to rest for 10 minutes before carving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|792
|Total Fat
|58.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|261.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|7.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|6.1 g
|Sodium
|454.2 mg
|Protein
|57.6 g
How can this maple chicken recipe be adapted?
This maple butter roast chicken recipe is so mouthwateringly delicious that it's likely that it's one you will come back to time and time again, so it's always good to know a few ways to adapt it to keep things fresh and interesting. For a slightly different flavor, why not add a dash of bourbon to the maple butter glaze? Bourbon pairs wonderfully with maple syrup, and the combination will give your roast chicken added sweetness and complexity. A variety of spices makes another great, and simple, addition to your maple butter. Cayenne pepper, chili powder, or chile flakes will add a delightful, gentle heat to balance out the sweetness of the maple syrup, and other additions such as smoked paprika or garlic will add depth and complexity to the finished roast chicken.
If you are a forward planner, then brining your chicken will help to keep it extra juicy and tender. Finally, you can adapt this recipe to make a full meal in one by roasting the chicken on a large tray and making it into a sheet pan bake. Simply add a mixture of chopped root vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots, and parsnips, to the baking tray roughly halfway through cooking, and allow the pan juices and heat from the oven to create a delicious dinner for you.
What are some tips for making a great roast chicken?
One of the great things about a roast chicken is that it isn't too complicated — as long as you cook the meat for long enough, you'll have enough chicken to feed a family. However, there is a big difference between a roast chicken that is just alright and a roast chicken that will be the star of the show, and there are a few great tips to help you cook up a showstopper every time.
Firstly, don't skip trussing your chicken. While it may, at first, seem like you need to be a cordon bleu-trained chef to master this kitchen technique, it is actually surprisingly easy and will help the chicken to keep its shape and cook evenly. Secondly, once your chicken is in the oven, your work isn't done. While you shouldn't get the bird out every 5 minutes, it is important to regularly baste the meat. Scooping up the liquids in the roasting pan and spreading them back onto the bird helps the meat to stay lovely and moist, and also helps to add both color and flavor to the finished chicken. Finally, you should always allow your meat to rest for a short while before serving. This will allow time for the fibers to relax and for the juices to soak back into the meat, giving you a much more tender and succulent chicken with just a little patience.