18 Creative Ways To Use Maple Butter

Maple syrup is one of the tastiest sweeteners to keep on hand. You may use it to doctor up your piping hot stack of pancakes or to glaze down bacon as it's cooking. It's sweet, it's comforting, and it's one thing that we couldn't imagine living without. However, the prominence of maple syrup in the American culinary lexicon takes some of the spotlight away from another maple product that's equally worthy of recognition: maple butter.

You might think right off the bat that maple butter is just maple syrup made into a compound butter. While that is some folk's culinary interpretation of this product, real maple butter is just maple syrup that's been cooked down and then churned, like regular butter, until it takes on the consistency of peanut butter. Real maple butter, which is also called maple cream or maple spread, is only made with one ingredient: maple syrup. So, it's suitable for vegans and dairy-free folks.

In an effort to get more folks on the maple butter train, we've come up with a list of some of the best ways to use this product for sweet, savory, and every recipe in between. It's important to note that maple cream can and should be left in your pantry (rather than the fridge) to preserve its texture. Though, just like maple syrup, it does expire. Luckily, after reading this list, you'll have more than enough ways to use it before it spoils.

