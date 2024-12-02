How To Brine A Whole Chicken For The Juiciest, Most Flavorful Results

Roasting a whole chicken at high heat runs the risk of a dry result. Consequently, brining chicken is a tried-and-true way to ensure that it stays moist and tender during its stint in the oven. We've consulted Bradley Borchardt, strategic account chef for Cargill Protein, to guide you through how to brine a whole chicken while also infusing it with flavor.

According to chef Borchardt, "Brining not only seasons the bird, but the brine helps keep moist at high temperatures." At its most basic, brining involves soaking protein in a salt water solution, but Borchardt recommends making a much more elaborate brining liquid. "The basic formula is 1 gallon water, ½ cup Diamond Crystal kosher salt, ⅔ cup sugar or brown sugar," Borchardt explained. "From there, you can enhance if you like with addition of herbs, spices, chiles and citrus. Make it your own."

Since you'll be taking the bird out of the liquid to roast, you can use whole spices, chiles, aromatics, and herbs, saving you the time it would take to dice them. Bring all ingredients to a boil to dissolve and bloom their flavors before letting the solution cool to receive the chicken. "For best results, I recommend brining a whole chicken 2 to 12 hours in refrigerator." Borchardt opposes longer brining times to prevent ruining the flavor and texture of roast chicken. If you let it brine for longer than 12 hours, Borchardt says, "It is possible the protein could become waterlogged or overly salty."

