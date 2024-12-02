How To Brine A Whole Chicken For The Juiciest, Most Flavorful Results
Roasting a whole chicken at high heat runs the risk of a dry result. Consequently, brining chicken is a tried-and-true way to ensure that it stays moist and tender during its stint in the oven. We've consulted Bradley Borchardt, strategic account chef for Cargill Protein, to guide you through how to brine a whole chicken while also infusing it with flavor.
According to chef Borchardt, "Brining not only seasons the bird, but the brine helps keep moist at high temperatures." At its most basic, brining involves soaking protein in a salt water solution, but Borchardt recommends making a much more elaborate brining liquid. "The basic formula is 1 gallon water, ½ cup Diamond Crystal kosher salt, ⅔ cup sugar or brown sugar," Borchardt explained. "From there, you can enhance if you like with addition of herbs, spices, chiles and citrus. Make it your own."
Since you'll be taking the bird out of the liquid to roast, you can use whole spices, chiles, aromatics, and herbs, saving you the time it would take to dice them. Bring all ingredients to a boil to dissolve and bloom their flavors before letting the solution cool to receive the chicken. "For best results, I recommend brining a whole chicken 2 to 12 hours in refrigerator." Borchardt opposes longer brining times to prevent ruining the flavor and texture of roast chicken. If you let it brine for longer than 12 hours, Borchardt says, "It is possible the protein could become waterlogged or overly salty."
More tips for roast chicken
If you're looking for ideas on brining seasonings, we have many roast chicken recipes to give you a diverse range of flavorful ideas. Our recipe for herb roasted chicken, for example, adds bay leaves, thyme sprigs, black peppercorns, garlic cloves, lemon, onion, and both honey and sugar to the brining pot. If you're wondering what role sugar plays in brining liquid, the answer is caramelization; the sugar won't result in a sweet taste because it's balanced by the salt and other seasonings, but it will help your chicken skin obtain beautiful browning and a delectably crispy skin.
If you want an especially citrus-infused roast chicken, try our recipe for roasted lemon chicken, using the ingredients in the marinade to season your brining liquid. You can swap the dried herbs and crushed aromatics for their whole counterparts, adding honey to the mix for caramelization. And you can still cook the bird over round lemon slices for an extra burst of citrus notes.
Chef Borchardt's wet brining formula is a tip we include on our long list of tips for roasting a whole chicken. Another important preparation tip on the list is buying a small chicken and ensuring you have the right tools. Brining requires a large, deep pot, like this Polar Ware Brewing Pot, along with a deep roasting pan, like this one from the Rachael Ray store, that you can house a foundation of vegetables to make your roast chicken a one-dish meal.