Ina Garten Explains Why You Can Keep Things Simple When Trussing Chicken

Whole chickens are traditionally tied together with kitchen twine to ensure the legs and wings sit snugly up against the main body of the bird before they're roasted. Known as trussing, this technique, which involves sliding twine under the fleshy protruding bit at the base of the chook (known as the pope's nose) and around the legs, helps it to keep its shape and cook evenly. The twine is then wrapped across the leg joints in a figure of eight before it's taken to the back of the bird to tie in the wings. However, Ina Garten keeps it far simpler with her hassle-free method for trussing a classic roast chicken.

According to her recipe for Engagement Chicken, which she shared on her Food Network series, "Barefoot Contessa," you don't need to tie your chook in a complicated way; simply tie the legs together in a single knot to prevent them from fanning out and baking unevenly. Then tuck the wings under the bird to keep it in formation.

Of her method, Garten said, "There are lots of ways to truss a chicken but I hate when it looks like it's in bondage. All you have to do is tie the legs together. Trussing is really just about making sure the chicken roasts evenly. If the legs are out, they are not going to roast at the same time as the rest of the body of the chicken."