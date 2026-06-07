Pork And Shrimp Wontons Recipe
At face value, dumplings and wontons can seem interchangeable. Both doughy pockets of wrapped meats and vegetables, the two tend to be confused for each other, especially based on looks alone. The truth is, though, that there are discernible differences between dumplings and wontons, and learning how to make each one is helpful in understanding what that difference is. The first and most important difference is the wrapper: The dumpling has a thicker flour dough shaped as a circle, which is then folded into a half-moon shape. This allows dumplings to be pan-fried, which crisps the bottom while steaming the top for a variety of textures.
Wontons, on the other hand, are made of a thin dough in the shape of a square, which can be folded a variety of ways. The thin dough can't be as easily pan-fried, so wontons are boiled until silky and tender. That's why the translation of the Chinese word for wonton is "like swallowing a cloud": Wontons are almost always soft and pillowy. Even though folding and boiling the wontons can seem intimidating, they're actually fairly easy to make. In this step-by-step recipe, we mix pork and shrimp with classic seasonings and fold the wontons into an easy classic boat shape, then boil them until soft. The result, served with chili oil, is a delicious snack or appetizer bursting with flavor in every bite.
Gathering the ingredients to make pork and shrimp wontons
For the wonton filling, you will need ground pork, finely chopped shrimp, scallions, garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil, oyster sauce, Shaoxing wine, and white pepper. The only other ingredient you will need from there is a packet of wonton wrappers, which can often be found near the tofu in large grocery stores, or in the freezer section at Asian markets. If using frozen wonton wrappers, thaw them completely before wrapping.
Step 1: Add the filling ingredients to a bowl
Add all the ingredients but the wonton wrappers to a bowl.
Step 2: Combine into a paste
Use your hands to combine them well until they're almost paste-like.
Step 3: Add the filling to the wonton wrapper
Working with one wrapper at a time, scoop 1 scant tablespoon of filling onto the wrapper.
Step 4: Line the wrapper with water
Using your finger, line two sides of the wonton with water.
Step 5: Seal into a triangle shape
Pull the two opposing points together to form a long triangle with the filling in the center. Press to seal.
Step 6: Bring the corners together to form a boat shape
Dab water on one of the remaining two points, then bring the corners down and around to seal into a boat shape with the filling in the middle.
Step 7: Repeat
Repeat with the remaining wonton wrappers.
Step 8: Bring a pot of water to boil
To cook the wontons, bring a pot of water to a boil over medium heat.
Step 9: Cook the wontons
Working in batches of 4 to 6, drop the wontons into the water and cook for about 5 to 6 minutes, until the filling is cooked through.
Step 10: Drain the wontons
Use a slotted spoon or spatula to remove and drain the wontons.
Step 11: Serve the wontons
Serve the wontons with chili crisp or chili oil.
What can I serve with wontons?
Pork and Shrimp Wontons Recipe
Follow our step-by-step instructions to make these umami-rich ground and shrimp wontons, which are perfect in a savory broth or with a dash of chili crisp.
Ingredients
- ½ pound ground pork
- ½ pound raw shrimp, chopped
- 3 scallions, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons oyster sauce
- 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine
- ¼ teaspoon white pepper
- 36 Wonton wrappers
Optional Ingredients
- Chili oil, for serving
- Chili crisp, for serving
Directions
- Add all the ingredients but the wonton wrappers to a bowl.
- Use your hands to combine them well until they’re almost paste-like.
- Working with one wrapper at a time, scoop 1 scant tablespoon of filling onto the wrapper.
- Using your finger, line two sides of the wonton with water.
- Pull the two opposing points together to form a long triangle with the filling in the center. Press to seal.
- Dab water on one of the remaining two points, then bring the corners down and around to seal into a boat shape with the filling in the middle.
- Repeat with the remaining wonton wrappers.
- To cook the wontons, bring a pot of water to a boil over medium heat.
- Working in batches of 4 to 6, drop the wontons into the water and cook for about 5 to 6 minutes, until the filling is cooked through.
- Use a slotted spoon or spatula to remove and drain the wontons.
- Serve the wontons with chili crisp or chili oil.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|716
|Total Fat
|12.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|105.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|113.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.8 g
|Total Sugars
|0.2 g
|Sodium
|1,659.7 mg
|Protein
|33.7 g
Are there other ways to fold a wonton?
There are many ways to fold wontons, and if the boat method isn't working for you, other methods may be easier. One of my favorite ways to quickly fold wontons is to use the purse method (also called the money pouch), which only requires scrunching the wrapper together over the filling until sealed. This still requires water to seal, so use your finger to trace an outline over half of the wonton wrapper's edges before bringing them together to seal.
Another classic fold is recognizable by its famous end result: the crab rangoon. This fold is called the gift box or pyramid and is a little harder than other folds, only because the edges are so finely sealed together. Wet the edges with water, then bring each corner together until the wonton is folded into the shape of a square. If you are short on time (or patience), you can also go with the easiest, most foolproof fold — the triangle, which forgoes the final fold that brings it into a boat shape and leaves the wonton a flat triangle shape.
How do I serve wontons?
Wontons are often found in dim sum, but their serving style looks a little different than the many dumplings filling the menu. Unlike dumplings, which are generally served appetizer-style in neat rows or inside steaming baskets, wontons are often found in soups or piled into bowls drenched in chili oil. While still plenty shareable, wontons are usually more likely to be standalone meals, which can be ordered and eaten by a single person. Because of their pillow-like quality (disregarding fried wontons), they taste best when served together with broth or oil.
My favorite way to serve wontons is simple: with a drizzle of chili oil and a spoonful of chili crisp, for texture. These can, nowadays, be found at most grocery stores, but are easiest to find at Asian markets. I also like to serve wontons in aromatic broth, especially in the winter — this can be made on the stove using ginger, scallions, and garlic, or you can shortcut a spicy broth by combining the warm wonton water with a spoonful of chili crisp.