Pork and Shrimp Wontons Recipe

At face value, dumplings and wontons can seem interchangeable. Both doughy pockets of wrapped meats and vegetables, the two tend to be confused for each other, especially based on looks alone. The truth is, though, that there are discernible differences between dumplings and wontons, and learning how to make each one is helpful in understanding what that difference is. The first and most important difference is the wrapper: The dumpling has a thicker flour dough shaped as a circle, which is then folded into a half-moon shape. This allows dumplings to be pan-fried, which crisps the bottom while steaming the top for a variety of textures.

Wontons, on the other hand, are made of a thin dough in the shape of a square, which can be folded a variety of ways. The thin dough can't be as easily pan-fried, so wontons are boiled until silky and tender. That's why the translation of the Chinese word for wonton is "like swallowing a cloud": Wontons are almost always soft and pillowy. Even though folding and boiling the wontons can seem intimidating, they're actually fairly easy to make. In this step-by-step recipe, we mix pork and shrimp with classic seasonings and fold the wontons into an easy classic boat shape, then boil them until soft. The result, served with chili oil, is a delicious snack or appetizer bursting with flavor in every bite.