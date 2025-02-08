Spicy Chicken Curry Samosas Recipe

Lined along the streets of cities like Delhi, Kolkata, or Indore you'll find hundreds of stalls bursting with flavor and aroma, the fried smells of pani puri and dosa filling the warm air. Street food is an integral part of India's culinary culture, the experience (and flavor) unlike that you could get in any restaurant. A landscape of mostly fried, doughy foods, vegetables, and sweet treats, the stalls are meant to showcase India's best chaat, or snacks, that can be eaten on the go.

Possibly the most recognizable of the street food dishes are samosas, which are fried, triangular pockets of dough filled with warm vegetables and curries. The most common filling for samosa chaat is made with soft, seasoned potatoes, making the snack a crispy fried pocket of flavorful starch. This recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn instead combines another popular dish, chicken tikka masala, with traditional samosa dough for a spicy and filling samosa chaat. The chicken is cooked till tender, shredded, and simmered in a creamy tomato sauce that's flavored with fresh ginger, Thai chiles, and aromatic spices, which forms a perfect contrast to the crispy dough.