Ultimate Pu Pu Platter (Made Easy) Recipe

Pu pu platters are the ultimate appetizer spread. Salty, crunchy, sweet, and spicy — it's all of the little bites from your favorite take out spot in one epic bundle. Recipe developer Leah Maroney puts a fresh spin on some of the classic components and makes the whole process exponentially easier — All of the parts are cooked on one sheet pan in under 20 minutes!

Bang bang shrimp tops crunchy toast, pineapple is wrapped in bacon and glazed in sweet and sticky sauce, and you'll skewer chicken teriyaki on handy little sticks. Then, Maroney adds in two ready-to-bake components, spring rolls and crab rangoon, but the possibilities are endless when it comes to the delicious finger foods that you can serve on this platter. Any frozen Chinese food appetizer bakes up easily alongside the other elements. Try potstickers, egg rolls, or fried shrimp. You can also replace the chicken skewers with beef or more shrimp!

Maroney says, "This spread is best served immediately, so make sure you have a hungry party of guests to dig in right away. A variety of sauces, such as duck sauce and hot mustard, are the perfect addition; spread them out so there's plenty for everyone to enjoy. The platter also makes a fun dinner idea for two, although be prepared for leftovers, which can be reheated easily in the air fryer."