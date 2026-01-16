5-Ingredient Spicy Wonton Soup Recipe

We've all been there — exhausted after a long day, scrolling aimlessly through a food delivery app until something manages to spark enough interest to order. On some occasions, we've managed to prepare ourselves for this very moment enough that our freezer is stocked with frozen entrees from Trader Joe's. Other times, our freezer is barren of anything but frozen veggies and a bag of wontons, and our grocery money gets spent on delivery. That bag of wontons isn't just for late-night snacking, though — it can become a full meal in under 20 minutes with just a handful of other ingredients.

This spicy wonton soup recipe, developed with Michelle McGlinn, uses just five ingredients you likely have lying around already, especially if you frequently make Asian-inspired cuisines. Inspired by the spicy, silky wontons at Chinese dim sum restaurants, this soup is the perfect combination of fiery heat and meaty savoriness, complete with crunchy green scallions. A warming soup that is even better (and cheaper) than takeout, this wonton soup makes even the busiest weeknights feel like a breeze.