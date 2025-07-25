These Crab Summer Rolls Are The Definition Of Refreshing; Here's How To Make Them

By Ksenia Prints  and Tasting Table Staff
Crab summer rolls on metal plate with herbs Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

These cold crab summer rolls are perfect for when you need a quick, portable meal or snack that you can just grab and go. With minimal cooking and plenty of fresh, colorful ingredients, these summer rolls pack plenty of flavor in a small package.

Ksenia Prints, the recipe developer and food blogger behind At the Immigrant's Table, first came up with the recipe for these cold summer rolls when she needed an easy, gluten-free lunch to pack for a flight. "These rolls were great because they could be prepped ahead, kept without refrigeration and would stay intact and succulent for hours," she says. The fresh julienned cucumbers and carrots and the fresh or defrosted crab meat make for a sweet filling, which gets a boost from the fragrant mint and cilantro tucked inside the rolls. And the creamy peanut sauce on the side? Well, that's just a welcome bonus.

Gather the ingredients for these crab summer rolls

Ingredients for crab summer rolls Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

For the crab rolls themselves, you'll need a package of vermicelli rice noodles, rice paper wrappers of about 8 to 8 ½ inches in diameter, defrosted or fresh cooked crab meat (that's been picked over for shells), julienned cucumber and carrot, fresh mint leaves, cilantro leaves, and scallions. For the dipping sauce, you'll need hoisin sauce, peanut butter, soy sauce, and lime juice, and water to thin the sauce as needed. If you cannot find hoisin sauce, you can also use Korean BBQ sauce for a bit of a kick.

Step 1: Boil water

Big pot with boiling water Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Bring a pot of water to a boil.

Step 2: Cook rice noodles

Rice noodles in colander over bowl Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Cook rice noodles according to package directions, then drain and set aside.

Step 3: Soak rice paper wrapper

Hand holding a rice paper under water on a big plate Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Soak a rice paper wrapper in warm water until pliable.

Step 4: Begin loading the rolls

Various plates and crab roll ingredients Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Lay the wrapper flat on a work surface and arrange a small amount of crab, cucumber, carrot, herbs, noodles, and scallions near one edge.

Step 5: Tightly fold and roll the crab rolls

Rolling a crab summer roll with cucumbers and carrots Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Fold sides over filling and roll tightly. Repeat with remaining wrappers.

Step 6: Refrigerate the crab rolls

Crab summer rolls on metal plate Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Refrigerate until use, or at least 30 minutes.

Step 7: Whisk peanut sauce

Whisking peanut sauce in bowl Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Whisk dipping sauce ingredients until smooth, adjusting consistency with water.

Step 8: Serve the crab summer rolls with peanut sauce

Hand grabbing a crab summer roll from a metal plate with dipping sauce and herbs and scallions in pinch bowl Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Serve rolls chilled, with sauce on the side.

What to serve with crab summer rolls

Crab Summer Rolls Recipe

Crunchy, bright, and loaded with veggies, these crab summer rolls make for the perfect lunch or snack.

Prep Time
45
minutes
Cook Time
3
minutes
servings
12
Rolls
Crab summer rolls on metal plate with dipping sauce and herbs and scallions in pinch bowl
Total time: 48 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the rolls
  • 1 (8.8-ounce) package vermicelli rice noodles
  • 12 rice paper wrappers
  • 1 pound cooked crab meat, picked over for shells
  • 1 cup julienned cucumber
  • 1 cup julienned carrot
  • 1 cup fresh mint leaves
  • 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • For the dipping sauce
  • 3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • 1 tablespoons peanut butter
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon lime juice
  • Water, to thin as needed

Directions

  1. Bring a pot of water to a boil.
  2. Cook rice noodles according to package directions, then drain and set aside.
  3. Soak a rice paper wrapper in warm water until pliable.
  4. Lay the wrapper flat on a work surface and arrange a small amount of crab, cucumber, carrot, herbs, noodles, and scallions near one edge.
  5. Fold sides over filling and roll tightly. Repeat with remaining wrappers.
  6. Refrigerate until use, or at least 30 minutes.
  7. Whisk dipping sauce ingredients until smooth, adjusting consistency with water.
  8. Serve rolls chilled, with sauce on the side.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 169
Total Fat 1.3 g
Saturated Fat 0.3 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 36.8 mg
Total Carbohydrates 29.6 g
Dietary Fiber 1.6 g
Total Sugars 2.1 g
Sodium 365.8 mg
Protein 8.9 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What sauce or ingredient variations can I make in this summer roll recipe?

Hand dipping a summer roll into peanut sauce Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Whether it's a change of protein or some additional flavors you're after, there is plenty of room to customize these summer rolls to your liking. Our number one favorite thing to do with these rolls is to add some heat. Whisk in a few teaspoons of sriracha or Sambal Oelek into the peanut sauce, or, if you're brave, add in a few slices of thinly chopped fresh Thai peppers into the rolls themselves.

You can also add cooked shrimp to the rolls to amp up the protein. We've tried adding sauce directly to the crab meat, but we find that it's rather delicate and can be overshadowed by too much flavor, so we don't recommend you mix it up with too many sauces. Plus, any sauce can make the rolls soggy, which hurts their staying power overtime, so it's best to keep any sauces on the side.

The other variation we love is to add more fruits and veggies into the rolls themselves. Thinly-sliced mangoes or underripe papaya add a great burst of sweetness to the combo. Additionally, we love adding in thinly sliced purple cabbage for more color and flavor.

To change the sauce, try making a spicy chili-lime sauce made with fresh lime juice, fish sauce, garlic, and chili flakes. Japanese Tare sauce, or a simple soy-ginger sauce with grated ginger, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and a touch of honey can also work well.

How do I prevent the rice paper wrappers from sticking together or tearing when making the rolls?

Hand grabbing a summer roll from a tray Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

There are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind when working with delicate rice paper, and when keeping it in the fridge when the rolls are ready. First, though you may think hot water will help speed up the process, we suggest you use cold or lukewarm water when soaking the sheets. Next, immerse each sheet only briefly, about 5 to 10 seconds, just until it becomes pliable and not overly soft.

After soaking, lay the wrapper on a large plate or a damp kitchen towel. Avoid sticky cutting boards, and don't stack wet wrappers on top of each other. Work on rolls one at a time, and try to have them not touching for the first 10 minutes, just until they dry up slightly. If you're short on space, place lightly dampened towels between the individual rolls to prevent sticking.

As with burritos, avoid overfilling the rolls with veggies and meat as it can cause them to burst. And if tearing does occur, don't fret. Simply try to wet the edges and stick them back together, or roll it in another sheet of rice paper if the tear is too big. Remember, even ripped rolls taste delicious.

