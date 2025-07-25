These Crab Summer Rolls Are The Definition Of Refreshing; Here's How To Make Them

Whether it's a change of protein or some additional flavors you're after, there is plenty of room to customize these summer rolls to your liking. Our number one favorite thing to do with these rolls is to add some heat. Whisk in a few teaspoons of sriracha or Sambal Oelek into the peanut sauce, or, if you're brave, add in a few slices of thinly chopped fresh Thai peppers into the rolls themselves.

You can also add cooked shrimp to the rolls to amp up the protein. We've tried adding sauce directly to the crab meat, but we find that it's rather delicate and can be overshadowed by too much flavor, so we don't recommend you mix it up with too many sauces. Plus, any sauce can make the rolls soggy, which hurts their staying power overtime, so it's best to keep any sauces on the side.

The other variation we love is to add more fruits and veggies into the rolls themselves. Thinly-sliced mangoes or underripe papaya add a great burst of sweetness to the combo. Additionally, we love adding in thinly sliced purple cabbage for more color and flavor.

To change the sauce, try making a spicy chili-lime sauce made with fresh lime juice, fish sauce, garlic, and chili flakes. Japanese Tare sauce, or a simple soy-ginger sauce with grated ginger, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and a touch of honey can also work well.