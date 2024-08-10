11 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Using Frozen Cooked Shrimp

Shrimp are the undersung heroes of seafood. Their delicate flesh turns into plump, firm, tasty little morsels when cooked, and there are so many ways to have them. You can bread them and deep dry them, add them to curry, oven bake them, grill them on a barbecue, steam them, add them to pasta or a casserole, mince them up to make dumpling filling, toss them with some fried rice, eat them cold in a salad, and the list goes on. They take on seasonings and sauces really well and also taste great plain, without much added to them.

There's often the belief that buying fresh seafood is better than buying frozen, but with shrimp, this is a common misconception and the biggest mistake you make when buying shrimp at the grocery store. Unless you're buying fresh shrimp directly from a fisherman's catch, the unfrozen shrimp you find at your store was likely frozen and defrosted. That's why buying frozen shrimp is the better option. Plus, you can get frozen cooked shrimp, which makes everything about preparing them so much easier. Shrimp can be really easy to cook but also easy to mess up. With frozen cooked shrimp, if you don't avoid certain mistakes, you can end up with tough, overcooked, or watery shrimp. As a recipe developer, I turn to frozen cooked shrimp often and have learned which mistakes to avoid along the way. Once you know what to do and what not to do, it can be one of the most convenient foods to cook.