How To Wrap Rice Paper Dumplings So They Don't Crack (Plus The Best Rice Paper To Use)

Rice paper dumplings had their moment on TikTok in 2023, and they really haven't stopped since. Filled with ingredients like minced chicken, pork, or tofu and veggies, they are fried until gold brown and crispy. Rice paper dumplings are an ideal late night snack or dinner and pair particularly well with a noodle soup such as Vietnamese pho or fried rice. But, you should be warned that they do require some patience. Much like rice noodles, the rice paper wraps you find at the store typically come dried and require some soaking time in order to become malleable. However, your patience won't truly be tested until after the fact — when it's time to wrap and roll, but the rice paper only seems to dry out and crack.

Fortunately, there is a way around this problem. Who better than chef Sophina Uong, James Beard Semifinalist and owner of Mister Mao in New Orleans and Little Miss Mao in Nashville, to show you the way When Tasting Table asked her if she had any tips or ticks for folding the wrappers to make rice paper dumplings, she said, "After folding your parcels you want to keep a slightly damp cloth over them so they don't dry out and crack."