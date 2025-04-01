How To Wrap Rice Paper Dumplings So They Don't Crack (Plus The Best Rice Paper To Use)
Rice paper dumplings had their moment on TikTok in 2023, and they really haven't stopped since. Filled with ingredients like minced chicken, pork, or tofu and veggies, they are fried until gold brown and crispy. Rice paper dumplings are an ideal late night snack or dinner and pair particularly well with a noodle soup such as Vietnamese pho or fried rice. But, you should be warned that they do require some patience. Much like rice noodles, the rice paper wraps you find at the store typically come dried and require some soaking time in order to become malleable. However, your patience won't truly be tested until after the fact — when it's time to wrap and roll, but the rice paper only seems to dry out and crack.
Fortunately, there is a way around this problem. Who better than chef Sophina Uong, James Beard Semifinalist and owner of Mister Mao in New Orleans and Little Miss Mao in Nashville, to show you the way When Tasting Table asked her if she had any tips or ticks for folding the wrappers to make rice paper dumplings, she said, "After folding your parcels you want to keep a slightly damp cloth over them so they don't dry out and crack."
The best rice paper to use for dumplings and how to use them
Apart from covering your dumplings with a damp towel, Sophina Uong suggested that the brand of rice paper could make a difference. She told Tasting Table that her preferred choice is Three Ladies, noting the combination of tapioca and rice flour they contain: "The tapioca gives the rice paper chew and is a bit more malleable to work with." You can find packs of Three Ladies rice paper at most major grocery stores, including Walmart and Target. However, you might have better luck visiting your local H-Mart or another Asian grocer. Of course, Amazon also sells 50 count packs for as little as $6.
Once you have the best brand of rice paper, it's all about how you use it. Uong shared one of her tricks with Tasting Table: "When I make spring rolls with rice paper I use sugar water to help with browning when frying." She also said that "You can use sesame oil to brush on for more flavor before pan frying. Nori wrappers inside the rice paper also make for a delicious treat. We love to brush gochujang on the rice paper with seaweed and extra sesame seeds for crunch. The best is sticky rice, coconut milk, maldon salt and a really ripe mango wrapped and crisped up in a pan."