Lobster rolls — tender, buttery, seasoned lobster meat served on a long bun — are an enduring American favorite, perfect for lunch on a warm summer day by the seaside. But have you ever considered their lesser-known cousin, crab rolls with garlic butter sauce? For a fraction of the cost and with just as elegant a flavor, crab rolls might become your favorite new summertime meal.

According to Ksenia Prints from At the Immigrant's Table, crab is a delicate, fragrant, and slightly sweet meat that works really well with herbs, garlic, and butter. Add to that tangy homemade mayonnaise and rich eggy brioche buns, and you've got yourself the ultimate BBQ or picnic staple.

If you've ever found yourself wondering what to do with some freshly shelled or defrosted crab meat, then this recipe is for you. With just a bit of time and a few simple ingredients, you can prepare the ultimate effortless luxury dish and discover the indulgence of crab meat all for yourself.