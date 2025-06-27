Ditch The Lobster And Try Buttery Crab Rolls This Summer
Lobster rolls — tender, buttery, seasoned lobster meat served on a long bun — are an enduring American favorite, perfect for lunch on a warm summer day by the seaside. But have you ever considered their lesser-known cousin, crab rolls with garlic butter sauce? For a fraction of the cost and with just as elegant a flavor, crab rolls might become your favorite new summertime meal.
According to Ksenia Prints from At the Immigrant's Table, crab is a delicate, fragrant, and slightly sweet meat that works really well with herbs, garlic, and butter. Add to that tangy homemade mayonnaise and rich eggy brioche buns, and you've got yourself the ultimate BBQ or picnic staple.
If you've ever found yourself wondering what to do with some freshly shelled or defrosted crab meat, then this recipe is for you. With just a bit of time and a few simple ingredients, you can prepare the ultimate effortless luxury dish and discover the indulgence of crab meat all for yourself.
With delicate, fragrant, and sweet crab meat bathed in garlic and butter and dressed with tangy homemade mayo, our crab rolls are the perfect summer meal.
Ingredients
- For homemade mayonnaise
- 1 large egg yolk, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- ¾ cup neutral oil (grapeseed or canola), chilled
- Sea salt, to taste
- For the crab filling
- 12 ounce fresh crab meat, picked clean
- ½ cup homemade mayonnaise (see above)
- 1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Sea salt, to taste
- White pepper, to taste
- For the garlic butter sauce
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 shallots, finely minced
- ¼ cup dry vermouth
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- For roll assembly
- 4 brioche rolls, split and lightly toasted
- Flaky sea salt, to finish
- Finely chopped chives, for garnish
Directions
- In a blender or using an immersion blender, blend the egg yolk, mustard, and lemon juice until combined.
- With the blender running, slowly drizzle in the oil until the mayo is emulsified and thick. Season with salt to taste and keep chilled till ready to use.
- Gently fold the crab meat with the homemade mayonnaise, chives, lemon zest, salt, and white pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning.
- In a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat.
- Add the garlic and shallots; sweat until translucent, about 2-3 minutes.
- Deglaze the pan with the vermouth, and cook until reduced by half.
- Remove from the heat and stir in lemon juice.
- Brush the brioche rolls with the warm garlic butter sauce.
- Fill them with the crab mixture, drizzle the remaining sauce over the top, and finish with flaky sea salt.
- Top with remaining chives and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,021
|Total Fat
|85.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|214.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|38.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.1 g
|Total Sugars
|4.4 g
|Sodium
|885.9 mg
|Protein
|23.4 g
What are some tips for making the best homemade mayonnaise?
If you've ever found yourself wondering how to make classic homemade mayonnaise, then we're here for you. What can often feel like an intimidating task is actually rather simple once you understand the science and technique behind it. The foundation of good mayonnaise lies in creating a stable emulsion between egg yolks and oil. To avoid your mayonnaise breaking, always start with room-temperature ingredients, as cold yolks resist proper emulsification. Opt for a neutral base oil like sunflower or grapeseed oil, as olive oil can become bitter and be rather overpowering.
The most critical aspect is the incorporation rate: after whisking your egg yolks with a teaspoon of acid (lemon juice or vinegar), add the oil literally drop by drop at first while emulsifying with a whisk or a blender, ensuring each addition is fully incorporated before adding more. Only once you see the mixture thickening can you gradually increase to a thin stream.
If your mayonnaise "breaks" or separates, don't discard it. You can salvage it by whisking a fresh yolk in a clean bowl and slowly incorporating it into the broken mixture. Also, working with smaller quantities makes the process easier. And that's really all there is to nailing your homemade mayo!
How can I switch up these crab rolls?
We tried to keep our recipe for crab rolls with garlic butter as simple as possible to really let the crab flavor shine through. But if you're open to experimentation, there are plenty of directions you can go with this.
For a spicier version, incorporate 1-2 teaspoons of sriracha or sambal oelek into the crab mixture, or add a pinch of hot smoked paprika and cayenne, or finely diced jalapeños for heat. To go in an Asian-inspired direction, sub cilantro for the chives, and add to the mayo base with a teaspoon of grated ginger, a splash of sesame oil, and a dash of rice vinegar. For a Mediterranean twist, mix the crab salad with 2 tablespoons of finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes, 1 tablespoon of capers, and fresh basil instead of chives.
You can also serve the filling on kaiser or pretzel rolls instead of brioche rolls, or go with croissants or even butter-toasted Hawaiian sweet rolls for a sweet-and-salty combo. Adding some thinly sliced cucumber, crispy bacon bits, or Parmesan would also be a great touch. The garlic butter sauce could be transformed by incorporating curry powder, Old Bay seasoning, or even a tablespoon of miso paste for umami depth. You can even lighten the salad by replacing half the mayonnaise with Greek yogurt and adding extra lemon zest for a brighter flavor.