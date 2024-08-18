The Genius Hack For Making Hawaiian Roll Sandwiches In A Flash

The possibilities are endless when it comes to Hawaiian roll sandwiches. You can make your favorite sandwich recipe, or you can experiment with new flavors, especially those that would complement the sweeter taste of the soft bread. If you want something along those lines, with a bit of kick, try this tangy BBQ pulled mushroom sandwich, made with lion's mane and king trumpet mushrooms and topped with a homemade BBQ sauce. This one would also lend itself nicely to being smothered in a butter glaze, then baked until golden brown.

If you want some other recipes with standout flavors, consider making this herbified chicken salad sandwich, filled with fresh herbs like dill, garlic, and Italian parsley. Or, try this crunchy crab salad recipe, filled with dill, Dijon mustard, and loads of crab. Both of these are meant to be served cold, so baking is not recommended. For a vegetarian sandwich filled with zesty flavors, try this Green Goddess sandwich, brimming with fresh herbs and produce.

If you're like me, though, you appreciate a good, solid, relatively-plain sandwich. Hawaiian rolls pair perfectly with any amalgamation of ham, turkey, roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and good ol' American cheese (among many other "plain-er" options). If you want to follow a recipe, try this sweet and savory club sandwich. It does have some sweeter ingredients, like honey, brown sugar, and white sugar, so just adjust to your taste. Finally, if you want a tried and true sandwich, try this classic Italian sub with all the fixings. Whatever you do, be sure to use this Hawaiian roll sandwich hack for your next cookout or pool party.