The Genius Hack For Making Hawaiian Roll Sandwiches In A Flash
Hawaiian rolls are one of the world's greatest inventions. Whether you buy them off-brand or you buy them from the iconic local-to-global King's Hawaiian, you'll still get a similar result: Soft, chewy, buttery rolls infused with the sweet taste of pineapple juice (a callback to its inspiration, Portuguese sweet bread). They're perfect as a roll on the side of the dinner, and they also make the most delicious sandwiches. But don't painstakingly sit and cut up each roll, meticulously crafting each slider by hand; instead, cut the whole top off, and make one large slider.
Now, this doesn't mean you're going to pull up to the function with a giant sandwich, say "dig in," and watch chaos ensue. Once you've cut off the top half of the rolls, topped the bottom layer with your sandwich fixings, and closed the giant slider (and baked the whole thing with an egg wash, if necessary), you're going to cut up the individual pieces. A large knife is probably best for this part, although a pizza cutter could also potentially work. With this method, you could make two or three dozen sliders in the time it takes you to individually make 12 of them.
Hawaiian roll sandwich ideas
The possibilities are endless when it comes to Hawaiian roll sandwiches. You can make your favorite sandwich recipe, or you can experiment with new flavors, especially those that would complement the sweeter taste of the soft bread. If you want something along those lines, with a bit of kick, try this tangy BBQ pulled mushroom sandwich, made with lion's mane and king trumpet mushrooms and topped with a homemade BBQ sauce. This one would also lend itself nicely to being smothered in a butter glaze, then baked until golden brown.
If you want some other recipes with standout flavors, consider making this herbified chicken salad sandwich, filled with fresh herbs like dill, garlic, and Italian parsley. Or, try this crunchy crab salad recipe, filled with dill, Dijon mustard, and loads of crab. Both of these are meant to be served cold, so baking is not recommended. For a vegetarian sandwich filled with zesty flavors, try this Green Goddess sandwich, brimming with fresh herbs and produce.
If you're like me, though, you appreciate a good, solid, relatively-plain sandwich. Hawaiian rolls pair perfectly with any amalgamation of ham, turkey, roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and good ol' American cheese (among many other "plain-er" options). If you want to follow a recipe, try this sweet and savory club sandwich. It does have some sweeter ingredients, like honey, brown sugar, and white sugar, so just adjust to your taste. Finally, if you want a tried and true sandwich, try this classic Italian sub with all the fixings. Whatever you do, be sure to use this Hawaiian roll sandwich hack for your next cookout or pool party.