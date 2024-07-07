Fresh and Crunchy Crab Salad Sandwich Recipe

If you are a lover of all things seafood but the idea of reaching for a tuna salad sandwich has gone a bit stale, why not try a crab salad sandwich instead? Easy to prepare and ideal for a light yet filling lunch option, this fresh and crunchy crab salad sandwich is a delicious alternative to keep you full through the day.

This crab salad sandwich recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is inspired by the abundance of fresh crab in her home city Norwich, England. Nestled into the county of Norfolk, Norwich is surrounded by coastlines to the north and east of the city, making it a haven for freshly-caught seafood. "Cromer crab" is considered to be a delicacy of the region, with the local chalky reefs creating a particularly sweet and flavorful type of crab meat. Naturally, if you're able to get your hands on such a seafood delicacy, it would work beautifully in this recipe.

If you're not able to source this specific crab meat for your crab salad sandwich, fear not — the combination of sweet and briny white and brown crab will work just fine. Mixed with a lemon and dill mayonnaise and crunchy veggies, served in a soft brioche bun, this crab salad is sure to satisfy even the most picky of seafood lovers.