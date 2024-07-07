Fresh And Crunchy Crab Salad Sandwich Recipe
If you are a lover of all things seafood but the idea of reaching for a tuna salad sandwich has gone a bit stale, why not try a crab salad sandwich instead? Easy to prepare and ideal for a light yet filling lunch option, this fresh and crunchy crab salad sandwich is a delicious alternative to keep you full through the day.
This crab salad sandwich recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is inspired by the abundance of fresh crab in her home city Norwich, England. Nestled into the county of Norfolk, Norwich is surrounded by coastlines to the north and east of the city, making it a haven for freshly-caught seafood. "Cromer crab" is considered to be a delicacy of the region, with the local chalky reefs creating a particularly sweet and flavorful type of crab meat. Naturally, if you're able to get your hands on such a seafood delicacy, it would work beautifully in this recipe.
If you're not able to source this specific crab meat for your crab salad sandwich, fear not — the combination of sweet and briny white and brown crab will work just fine. Mixed with a lemon and dill mayonnaise and crunchy veggies, served in a soft brioche bun, this crab salad is sure to satisfy even the most picky of seafood lovers.
Gather the ingredients for this fresh and crunchy crab salad sandwich recipe
For this crab salad sandwich recipe, you'll need celery, radishes, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, dill, lemon juice, a mixture of white and brown crab meat, brioche buns, butter, lettuce, and of course salt and pepper, for seasoning.
Step 1: Dice the vegetables
Dice the celery and the radishes, discarding the tops and ends.
Step 2: Mix the crab salad dressing
In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, dill, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
Step 3: Combine the crab, vegetables, and dressing
Add the crab to a mixing bowl, along with the celery, radishes, and mayonnaise mixture.
Step 4: Mix well
Mix the ingredients together to form your crab salad.
Step 5: Slice the buns
Cut the buns open using a bread knife.
Step 6: Butter the buns
Butter the insides of each bun.
Step 7: Fill the buns
Add some lettuce leaves to each bun followed by a few spoonfuls of the crab salad.
Step 8: Serve
Serve the crab salad sandwiches.
Why are there two types of crab meat in this crab salad?
When making this crab salad, you will likely be using ready cooked and prepared crab meat from the supermarket or local fishmonger. You may well be aware that, like other kinds of meat such as chicken or turkey, crab meat comes in both a white and a brown variety. This isn't due to the meat originating from different kinds of crab species, they simply come from different parts of the crab.
White crab meat is, as the name would suggest, white in color, and it is more chunky and flakey in texture as well as being more delicately flavored. Dark crab meat has a deeper color, has a stronger flavor and a more mushy, often paste-like, texture. Using both white and brown crab meat in this crab salad combines the best of both worlds to create a sandwich filler that has great texture, appearance, and flavor. If you prefer your crab salad to have a lighter flavor, you can feel free to reduce the amount of brown crab meat in the mixture, or you can omit it all together. While it is also theoretically possible to make this crab salad sandwich using only brown crab meat, a lot of the aesthetic and textural appeal will be lost, and the flavor may well be overpowering in larger quantities.
What other mix-ins can you add to this crab salad?
Both salads and sandwiches are known for their adaptability, and, as this recipe is a combination of both, you have a lot of freedom in how you choose to switch it up. A simple way to change up the flavor and texture of this sandwich is by adding or substituting in different veggies to the mix. Fresh cubed tomatoes or cucumber can add freshness and flavor, as well as a slightly different, softer texture to the radishes and celery. Avocado makes another great addition, adding to the creaminess of the crab salad, or spring onion will give your mixture a little more of a sharp and peppery taste.
If you can't get enough of fresh herbs in your cooking, you can always try adding different herbs to the crab salad mixture. We recommend parsley and chives as great substitutes for the dill in this recipe, or, for a particularly herby finish, you could combine all three. If herbs aren't your particular cup of tea, there are other options available to you. Adding lemon zest will give you a more zingy salad, or if you are feeling bold you could mix in some Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, and even a drop or two of tabasco, for a crab salad with a kick. Only do this if your crab salad contains both white and brown crab meat, else the stronger flavors will drown out the delicate white crab meat.