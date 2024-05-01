The Difference Between White And Dark Crab Meat

When picturing a bite of crab, you likely imagine the brightly colored, flakey bits of white crab meat. This variety comes from across the crustacean's body, sourced from the claws, legs, and body sections. These delicious bits of meat are then subdivided into grades, with differences between jumbo lump and lump, backfin, and a subcategory specifically named "white crab meat."

Sometimes also sold as "special" crabmeat, this nomenclature may inspire confusion. Containers with this label accumulate small bits of white meat, mainly from the animal's body. These hard-to-get morsels are packaged for convenience, saving you the trouble of de-shelling a crab yourself. However, note that most other grades of crab meat are also white. Their larger chunks, combined with a more succulent texture, are where their distinct names like lump or backfin come from.

White meat is delicious and versatile but can be tricky to obtain. When enjoying a whole crab, you may need a seafood fork to dig out all of those small bits of white flesh. Nonetheless, the effort is worthwhile, those bits of crab meat are delicious.