Bring Even More Seafood Power To Tuna Salad With Some Imitation Crab

If tuna salad isn't quite as sea-forward as your palette desires, hold off on eschewing the beloved sandwich filling just yet. There's an alternative to mixing up the standard canned tuna, mayo, celery, and chopped onions –– but you must keep an open mind. That's because the transformative ingredient carries the word "imitation" in its name. That would be imitation crab, an easy mix-in to any tuna salad that brings extra punchy seafood power to your plate.

The misconception about imitation crab is that it's not real seafood and never swam in briny oceans, or even muddy rivers or freshwater lakes. But, that's not exactly the truth. Though imitation crab is indeed not a crustacean, like real crabs, it's still genuine seafood. Specifically, it's minced fish flesh with no bones or fat, which gets formed into a paste called surimi. The base for surimi is often pollock, a pleasant-tasting white fish with a mild flavor, which is then shaped into forms vaguely resembling crab legs. The crab-like flavor typically comes from injecting a small amount of real crab extract into the paste.

Because the taste of imitation crab is milder than the real deal, it blends effortlessly into tuna salad without bumping the namesake ingredient off the throne. Remember, the imitation crab is just a complement, not the sandwich star. But it does a fine job of taking the sea-swarthy flavor up a notch, especially when prepping it in a way that maximizes the impact.