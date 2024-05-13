Vibrant Rainbow Summer Rolls Recipe

Are you a fan of bright, crunchy summer rolls but feel intimidated by the prospect of making them at home? If so, this vibrant rainbow summer rolls — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird — will turn that intimidation into confidence most deliciously.

Summer rolls (sometimes called salad rolls) are often confused with spring rolls, but they are quite different. Spring rolls typically come wrapped in a fried flour shell, while summer rolls are encased in thin, rice-based wrappers and served cold — so there's a good chance that the roll you see advertised as a spring roll at the grocery store is actually a summer roll instead. The translucent rice wrappers show off anything you want to tuck inside of them, and in the case of this recipe, you'll find a full rainbow of crunchy, sweet fruit and veggies. No rolls are complete without a nutty sauce, so this recipe also walks you through the steps of making a spicy almond dipping sauce. Once the prep work is done for the filling, the rolls are quick and fun to assemble and can be made in advance.