Spicy Sriracha Tofu Spring Rolls Recipe
If you love a light meal with spicy flavors, then these spicy sriracha tofu spring rolls are for you. These rolls bring together vibrant ingredients and bold flavors for a very satisfying dish. Despite their elegant appearance, the spring rolls are surprisingly easy to assemble, making them an ideal choice for any occasion, whether it's a casual appetizer, a light lunch, or a satisfying dinner. Featuring super firm tofu marinated in a zesty blend of soy sauce and sriracha, complemented by crisp carrots, refreshing cucumber, hearty kale, and delicate rice noodles, each bite bursts with texture and taste. Paired with a creamy peanut sauce infused with maple syrup and lime juice, these spring rolls offer the perfect balance of heat, sweetness, and tang.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "The nice thing about spring rolls is if you have the rice wrappers on hand, you can fill them with any type of filling for an easy snack or meal. The addition of tofu here makes them more hearty and offers quite a bit of extra nutrition as well." Best of all, you can enjoy these rolls for dinner, lunch, as an appetizer, or even as a snack.
Gather the ingredients for spicy sriracha tofu spring rolls
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up some super firm tofu, carrots, English cucumber, kale, and a lime (or you can use bottled lime juice). To season the tofu you'll need avocado oil, soy sauce, sriracha, and sriracha powder, and for the peanut sauce you'll simply need peanut butter and maple syrup.
The last ingredients on the list are rice noodles and rice paper wrappers. "There are many variations of rice noodles on the market. Look for the white, very thin noodles that cook by adding hot water. They can also be called Chinese vermicelli," Hahn explains.
Step 1: Cut the tofu
Cut the tofu into long, thin strips, about ¼-inch thick.
Step 2: Make the marinade
In a small bowl combine 1 teaspoon of avocado oil, 3 tablespoons of soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of sriracha, and the sriracha powder.
Step 3: Marinate the tofu
Add the tofu strips and marinade to a shallow container and let sit for 30 minutes.
Step 4: Cook the noodles
Cook the rice noodles and drain according to package directions. Set aside.
Step 5: Add oil to a pan
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of avocado oil to a frying pan over medium heat.
Step 6: Cook the tofu
Add the tofu and cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 7: Make the peanut sauce
To make the sauce, combine the remaining soy sauce, peanut butter, maple syrup, remaining sriracha, lime juice, and ¼ cup water.
Step 8: Pour water into a pan
Pour warm water in a large frying pan big enough to accommodate the rice paper rounds.
Step 9: Dip rice paper in water
Dip the rice paper into the water for 5 seconds then place on a work surface.
Step 10: Assemble the spring rolls
Assemble the spring roll by adding in a small amount of tofu strips, carrots, cucumber, kale, and rice noodles.
Step 11: Finish rolling
Wrap rice paper over the filling then fold in the sides and continue rolling. Repeat until all spring rolls are wrapped.
Step 12: Serve the rolls and sauce
Serve the spicy sriracha tofu spring rolls with sauce.
What tofu works best for these spring rolls?
There are several types of tofu at the store and there are a few that will work fine in this recipe. Super firm tofu is the preferred type for this recipe because it is the densest type of tofu and has the least amount of moisture. It's great for slicing, cubing, and grilling, as well as for recipes where you want the tofu to hold its shape and not break apart, such as in spring rolls. And, since it's not packaged in water, you don't have to worry about pressing super firm tofu.
You can also use extra firm tofu or firm tofu in this recipe, but since those types contains some moisture, pressing it before using it in your spring rolls can help improve its texture and prevent the rolls from becoming soggy. To press it you can use a tofu press or simply place it in a shallow bowl with a flat plate stacked on top, with something heavy layered on top of the plate. Let it sit for at least 20 minutes, then discard the water that has collected in the bowl. Then you can proceed to the first step in the recipe and slice the tofu into strips.
How can I customize these spring rolls?
You can get creative with spring rolls and use your favorite vegetables or what you have on hand for extra flavor and texture. Some good options to include are sliced bell peppers (red, yellow, green, or orange), thinly sliced red or green cabbage, fresh herbs like cilantro, mint, or Thai basil, avocado slices, and bean sprouts. "Sometimes I like to set up a build-your-own station and have everyone add the ingredients they like and roll their own. It's simple to do and a fun activity," Hahn shares.
For the noodles, you can easily leave these out or go for a different noodle choice. Soba noodles are made from buckwheat flour and have a slightly nutty flavor and work well. You can also try sweet potato glass noodles which are translucent noodles made from sweet potato starch. They are gluten-free, making them suitable for those with gluten sensitivities or on gluten-free diets.
In this recipe we are pairing the spring rolls with a peanut sauce but there are many other options. You can pair them with a sweet chili sauce, hoisin sauce, green goddess sauce, ginger soy dipping sauce, or even a simple ranch dressing.
- 8 ounces super firm tofu
- 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon avocado oil, divided
- 5 tablespoons soy sauce, divided
- 4 tablespoons sriracha, divided
- ¼ teaspoon seasoned sriracha powder
- 2 ounces rice noodles
- ½ cup peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 2 carrots, cut into thin strips
- 1 English cucumber, cut into thin strips
- 4 kale leaves, destemmed
- 12 rice paper wrappers
- Cut the tofu into long, thin strips, about ¼-inch thick.
- In a small bowl combine 1 teaspoon of avocado oil, 3 tablespoons of soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of sriracha, and the sriracha powder.
- Add the tofu strips and marinade to a shallow container and let sit for 30 minutes.
- Cook the rice noodles and drain according to package directions. Set aside.
- Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of avocado oil to a frying pan over medium heat.
- Add the tofu and cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- To make the sauce, combine the remaining soy sauce, peanut butter, maple syrup, remaining sriracha, lime juice, and ¼ cup water.
- Pour warm water in a large frying pan big enough to accommodate the rice paper rounds.
- Dip the rice paper into the water for 5 seconds then place on a work surface.
- Assemble the spring roll by adding in a small amount of tofu strips, carrots, cucumber, kale, and rice noodles.
- Wrap rice paper over the filling then fold in the sides and continue rolling. Repeat until all spring rolls are wrapped.
- Serve the spicy sriracha tofu spring rolls with sauce.
|Calories per Serving
|353
|Total Fat
|17.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|38.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.9 g
|Total Sugars
|6.8 g
|Sodium
|1,070.3 mg
|Protein
|14.0 g