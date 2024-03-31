Spicy Sriracha Tofu Spring Rolls Recipe

If you love a light meal with spicy flavors, then these spicy sriracha tofu spring rolls are for you. These rolls bring together vibrant ingredients and bold flavors for a very satisfying dish. Despite their elegant appearance, the spring rolls are surprisingly easy to assemble, making them an ideal choice for any occasion, whether it's a casual appetizer, a light lunch, or a satisfying dinner. Featuring super firm tofu marinated in a zesty blend of soy sauce and sriracha, complemented by crisp carrots, refreshing cucumber, hearty kale, and delicate rice noodles, each bite bursts with texture and taste. Paired with a creamy peanut sauce infused with maple syrup and lime juice, these spring rolls offer the perfect balance of heat, sweetness, and tang.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "The nice thing about spring rolls is if you have the rice wrappers on hand, you can fill them with any type of filling for an easy snack or meal. The addition of tofu here makes them more hearty and offers quite a bit of extra nutrition as well." Best of all, you can enjoy these rolls for dinner, lunch, as an appetizer, or even as a snack.