12 Store-Bought Tofu Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Why is it that restaurant tofu always seems to taste better than homemade? If you cut up a block of store-bought tofu and toss it into a curry, it can end up too watery and bland, or the texture may simply be off. But you're not doomed to a lifetime of bad home-cooked tofu. The truth is, you're probably not using the right product for your recipe. Even though tofu is a blank canvas for flavor, there are elements of it that make it good or bad — how watery it is, if the texture is grainy, if it has an overly soy taste, and if it takes on flavors well when cooked.

I've been a vegetarian for many, many years and have made my fair share of excellent and terrible tofu in my kitchen. So, I tried some of the most readily available and popular tofu options on the market to determine the best brands for your kitchen. For this review, I sampled both raw and lightly cooked tofu sold as firm, extra-firm, or super-firm. Silken tofu was not included in this review.

Read on if you're looking to upgrade your tofu game — whether you're a soy lover or a skeptical eater. Pick up one of our recommended brands, read up on some tips for preparing tofu, and watch yourself fall in love with some of our favorite brands.

All prices listed are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.