Sesame Beef And Broccoli Wraps Recipe

Certain flavor combinations are natural matches and are worth revisiting in a multitude of presentations. Take the takeout favorite beef and broccoli.. While the duo is delicious when served with rice, Tasting Table recipe developer Tess Le Moing takes it a step further. Her sesame beef and broccoli wraps are an absolute delight and an easy option to serve for lunch or dinner. The wraps are stuffed to the brim with rice, ground beef, and broccoli, offering a nutritious meal that will keep you satiated. "It's got equal parts protein, vegetables, and grains, making for a perfectly balanced and satisfying meal," Le Moing says.

Considering its heartiness, you don't even need to prepare additional sides. However, if you want to switch it up, Le Moin suggests a side salad — try our Asian-inspired slaw – cucumber salad, or a mixed green salad. Meanwhile, if you want to bulk up the broccoli, she suggests including stir-fried or roasted veggies or edamame. Finally, this recipe suggests serving the wrap with soy, chile crisp, and sesame oil, but hoisin, sriracha mayo, peanut sauce, or teriyaki sauce are other great alternatives.