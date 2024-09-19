Unless you're from the South, catfish might not be the first fish that comes to mind when thinking of a fish fry. Found in the deep, covered beds of rivers and lakes, catfish tends to get a bad rap for its muddy flavor and gritty texture. Prepared well, though, catfish is one of the best fish for frying, being that it is both dense and flaky. To avoid the characteristically muddiness, catfish requires some flavoring techniques, such as buttermilk brines and cornmeal coating.

Developer Michelle McGlinn offers another way to flavor catfish in this salt and pepper fried catfish recipe. Using the techniques of Chinese salt and pepper squid, she brines the catfish in Shaoxing wine and sesame before coating it in white pepper and potato starch. The starchy breading is fried into a light and airy crust and then fried again with spicy chiles, scallions, and garlic for an irresistibly good stir-fry snack. If you're looking for new ways to use catfish, this Chinese-inspired recipe is the perfect place to start.