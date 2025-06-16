This Is How AG1 Is Helping You Empower Whole Body Health

Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've done any kind of research into nutritional supplements and greens powders, you've likely heard AG1 reviews by now. The name is ubiquitous in the world of wellness because of its leadership in the space and loyal celebrity followers. While the brand was founded back in 2010, it has seen an explosion in popularity over the last five years, with sales reaching 600 million last year. And if you are interested in upping your wellness routine, you probably have the same questions about AG1 that people have of any supplement with this much hype: How real is this?

That's a great question to ask, because research is always important when you're thinking about what you put in your body. You want ingredients that are backed by real science, and you also want to make sure something like AG1 is right for your specific dietary supplement needs. That's why we're going to take a comprehensive look at AG1's ingredients and try to find out exactly what it may do for your health.

AG1 looks like a green juice, but is designed as a daily health drink, providing pre- and probiotics, vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial ingredients well beyond what's in your standard green juice. With whole-food sourced ingredients like grasses, apples, papaya, and cocoa bean, plus vitamins and minerals like zinc and vitamin B12, it provides a strong, base level of nutrition meant to support whole body health and close nutrient gaps. Whether you're training for a marathon, or just looking to feel great and have some extra energy, AG1 is a convenient once-a-day product to help you achieve your goals.