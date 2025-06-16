This Is How AG1 Is Helping You Empower Whole Body Health
If you've done any kind of research into nutritional supplements and greens powders, you've likely heard AG1 reviews by now. The name is ubiquitous in the world of wellness because of its leadership in the space and loyal celebrity followers. While the brand was founded back in 2010, it has seen an explosion in popularity over the last five years, with sales reaching 600 million last year. And if you are interested in upping your wellness routine, you probably have the same questions about AG1 that people have of any supplement with this much hype: How real is this?
That's a great question to ask, because research is always important when you're thinking about what you put in your body. You want ingredients that are backed by real science, and you also want to make sure something like AG1 is right for your specific dietary supplement needs. That's why we're going to take a comprehensive look at AG1's ingredients and try to find out exactly what it may do for your health.
AG1 looks like a green juice, but is designed as a daily health drink, providing pre- and probiotics, vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial ingredients well beyond what's in your standard green juice. With whole-food sourced ingredients like grasses, apples, papaya, and cocoa bean, plus vitamins and minerals like zinc and vitamin B12, it provides a strong, base level of nutrition meant to support whole body health and close nutrient gaps. Whether you're training for a marathon, or just looking to feel great and have some extra energy, AG1 is a convenient once-a-day product to help you achieve your goals.
What ingredients are in AG1?
AG1's current mix includes over 75 ingredients intentionally selected to support whole-body health. There are citrus bioflavonoids, grape seed extract, acerola cherries, and cocoa and other antioxidants, as well as beet root, carrot, and functional mushrooms to replenish a range of phytonutrients and help support the body and gut. Magnesium, zinc, and essential vitamins like vitamin A, E, and B12 help also support cell function. AG1's formula includes some names you may be less familiar with, too, like different probiotic strains and enzymes to improve overall digestion and gut health, and adaptogens like eleuthero, rhodiola and ashwagandha – plant-based ingredients to support the body's response to stress.
So why does AG1 contain so many ingredients? We asked AG1's Research, Nutrition & Innovation team, and they told us that the combinations have been selected to complement each other and help support the efficacy of each individual ingredient. According to the brand, "The AG1 formula is based on the belief that combining essential nutrients with gut health supporting ingredients like prebiotics, probiotics, and enzymes can help optimize the body's ability to absorb and utilize those nutrients effectively."
This is part of the science of AG1: Its ingredients are selected not just for their benefits, but for how well they can help your body access and process those nutrients.
How will AG1 benefit your body?
While many supplements promote health claims, AG1 has stayed committed to using peer-reviewed studies and conducting multiple third-party randomized clinical trials to use as evidence to support its claims. These included placebo-controlled clinical trials that showed AG1 Next Gen users had improved key micronutrient levels in their bodies within three months and significantly closed common gaps in their nutrition, across a variety of different diets and lifestyles.(1-4). Results from these clinical trials have also shown that AG1 Next Gen increased healthy bacteria in the gut, with users showing a ten-fold increase(1-3). The benefits of AG1 are also backed up by nutrition experts and thousands of user testimonials. The brand has racked up countless five-star reviews from customers.
How easy is it to add AG1 to your daily routine?
While AG1 provides plenty of great benefits, there are always some concerns when incorporating a supplement like this into your diet. The first is what it actually tastes like. AG1 knows that flavor is important, because it's hard to stick to any daily supplement routine if you hate how it tastes. AG1 has a slightly sweet flavor that comes from pineapple and vanilla (without any added sugar) and a small amount of stevia to help everything go down smoothly.
The other concern is cost, of course. The standard AG1 pouch starts at $99 for a one-time purchase 30 serving pouch, coming out to $2.64 per serving. This is higher than some competitors who offer options in the $50 to $60 range. However, AG1 is often among the highest-rated in terms of the nutrition it delivers, and part of that cost comes from the brand going above industry standards in terms of testing and researching its products' effectiveness. In fact, the brand undergoes NSF Certified for Sport testing, ensuring it's a product athletes can trust for safety and purity. In other words, you get what you pay for, and AG1 does not cut corners when it comes to your wellness.
There are also ways to spend a little less on AG1. While $99 is the base price, there are subscription plans that drop that cost down to $79 per pouch, or $75 if you buy the larger 60-serving package. And while competitors' subscription plans come with just the supplement mix, AG1 also gives you an extra 5-count of individual serving travel packs and an additional bottle of AG Vitamin D3+K2 drops, which are in a separate liquid form because that's how those two vitamins are best absorbed by the body. You'll also get a free welcome kit with a high-quality canister, scooper, and bottle made from real metal.
How do you take AG1?
Once you've taken the plunge and received your AG1, drinking it is quick and easy. You just shake it with cold water and enjoy. The recommended amount of water for one scoop of AG1 is 8-10 ounces, but you can increase that ratio if you want to dilute it, or add it to other flavored drinks and liquids. You can even make subtle additions to your drink, like adding a squeeze of lemon juice. When we reached out to AG1, its team of experts told us the drink is best taken in the morning before you've eaten anything, because the nutrients will be absorbed best on an empty stomach.
There are a few small precautions you will need to remember to make AG1 as effective as possible. Once you open the pouch it should be stored in the refrigerator to preserve the live probiotics. It's also important to remember that AG1's benefits build over time with daily usage, so you should be taking it consistently. Finally, AG1 is very clear that its powder is not meant to be a meal replacement. It is a supplement meant to fill nutrient gaps in a standard diet, and it should always be taken as part of a healthy whole foods first diet that includes fresh vegetables and fruits, whole grains, and protein.
Is AG1 right for you?
Because AG1's approach is targeting nutrient gaps that are hard to fill with most Americans' eating habits, it can complement a lifestyle that is already healthy, or serve as a great jumping off point for someone starting a larger health journey. It's especially great for people with more hectic lifestyles who need to get a lot of nutrition support quickly or on the go. And being vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free, it's suitable for all kinds of diets. Just remember that while AG1 has a lot of benefits, it's not a substitute for eating fresh vegetables.
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle isn't easy. Clean, healthy food and fresh cooking are both expensive and time consuming compared to more processed options. Even when we are trying our best, we're bound to fall a little short of getting all the vitamins and minerals we need each day. AG1 isn't going to solve everything by itself, but for a modest subscription cost, it can help you take better care of your body with very little extra effort, and there are few things more valuable than that.