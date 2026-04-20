Where To Find The Best Milkshakes In Every US State, Hands Down
Maybe you're the kind of person who needs a milkshake to wash down their burger, or else you cannot resist seasonal flavors like a succulent strawberry shake, or a bold blueberry and buttermilk shake. In any case, you don't need an excuse to slurp down any of the best milkshakes in the country, and we've delved into customer reviews and awards to find out which ones fit that bill.
On this list, you'll find hand-spun, hand-dipped, custard, malt, and pie milkshakes. Of course, the flavor and mouthfeel of a milkshake largely depends on the quality of ice cream with which it is made. Many of these shops sell specialty ice cream by the pint, so if you feel inspired, make sure to read up on our top tips for homemade milkshakes.
We avoided featuring major chains on this list, instead highlighting ice cream shops and restaurants that are beloved by their local communities. In addition to glowing online reviews, we prioritized establishments that have earned local, regional, and/or national awards.
Alabama: Big Spoon Creamery
Big Spoon Creamery is one of the best places to get your shake fix on a hot Alabama day. Flavors like passionfruit mascarpone and Key lime yuzu pie are up for grabs, though, of course, you could keep it traditional with vanilla bean or chocolate. The latter is made with TCHO and República del Cacao chocolate, underlining this ice cream shop's commitment to top-of-the-line ingredients.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Lucky Wishbone
You don't need to be feeling lucky to get a satisfying milkshake at this beloved Anchorage diner. It's a staple among locals, who recommend the butterscotch, peanut butter, strawberry, coffee, root beer, and banana shakes. Many customers say the malt shakes are incredible, too. This diner has been honing its recipes since 1955, and it earned a James Beard America's Classics Award in 2025.
(907) 272-3454
1033 E 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Soda Jerk & Milkshake Bar
"Soda jerk" is a yesteryear term used in reference to an employee who dispensed fountain drinks and milkshakes to customers. Today, Soda Jerk & Milkshake Bar not only serves sodas and floats, but also specializes in innovative, Instagrammable milkshakes.
Though these shakes aren't as cheap as they would have been in the 1950s, one Redditor explained that they are well worth the money, especially if you are sharing with a friend. Don't miss seasonal options like the carrot cake shake.
(480) 576-7778
5350 E High St, #109, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Arkansas: The Purple Cow
Move aside, Holsteins. Purple cows are stealing the spotlight at this iconic Arkansas restaurant. The thick, creamy, and, yes, purple shakes turn heads with their exquisite grape and vanilla flavors. However, more traditional flavors like strawberry and mint chocolate chip are also available, as are alcoholic shakes.
These hand-dipped milkshakes feature local ice cream from Yarnell's, and don't worry about skimpy portions; whatever doesn't fit into the glass is served to you in a metallic mixing container.
Multiple locations
California: Angela's Ice Cream
When in California, there's no shortage of organic ice cream. One local chain that's definitely worth visiting for its milkshakes? Angela's Ice Cream, which has a handful of locations, mostly in and around San Francisco.
One Yelper shared that while this shop has many whimsical flavors, the classic vanilla milkshake is spectacular in its own right. Other Yelpers lauded the banana milkshake. If you're dairy-averse or plant-based, don't fret; you'll be well taken care of at this shop, and the vegan grasshopper milkshake comes highly recommended.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Little Man Ice Cream
Customers frequently rave about the ice cream quality and the fun flavors offered by Little Man Ice Cream, a Colorado-based chain. Though you can purchase cartons of its ice cream at many grocery stores in and around Denver, it's worth visiting a scoop shop for a professionally prepared milkshake. Shakes and malts are available, and if you're having trouble choosing a flavor, consider this: Several Yelpers shared that the chocolate milkshake, though simple by comparison, is nothing short of superb.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Honeycone Craft Ice Cream
For an un-bee-lievable milkshake in Connecticut, head to Honeycone Craft Ice Cream. Founded by a mother-and-daughter duo, this shop makes buzzworthy, small-batch ice cream that is just as wonderful scooped into a cone as it is poured into a cup.
Any flavor can be made into a shake, so go ahead and plan a return visit. Even after exhausting Honeycone's classic flavors, such as vanilla bean and pistachio, you'll want to try seasonal flavors like Key lime pie and bananas Foster.
(860) 322-3132
29 Main St, Chester, CT 06412
Delaware: Dairy Palace
Long lines are par-for-the-course at Dairy Palace, an iconic, seasonal New Castle ice cream shop that has been around since 1956. Customers appreciate the budget-friendly prices of these shakes, as well as the generous candy selection that can be incorporated into each order. Despite the low prices, the ice cream is said to be high quality and plenty thick. Folks like the black-and-white milkshake as well as the chocolate malted shake, but there are enough options to sustain you all summer long.
(302) 328-9740
2 Jay Dr, New Castle, DE 19720
Florida: Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream
No mass-produced ice cream can be found at Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream. Rather, both dairy and non-dairy flavors are made in-house, and given that the ice cream has won several awards, we have no doubt that you'll be able to taste the difference in your milkshake.
The Dirty Blonde milkshake (consisting of blondie and chocolate peanut butter brownie ice cream) comes highly recommended. Plus, any shake can be prepared as a malt.
Multiple locations
Georgia: Morelli's Ice Cream
Just one year after Morelli's Ice Cream opened in Atlanta, Bon Appétit recognized this shop as one of the best ice cream shops in the U.S. You'll want to return often to try the daily flavors, such as banana chip, pecan praline, and guava cheesecake.
One Redditor recommended getting a salted caramel shake, and the specialty shakes are also enticing. The Mudslide Milkshake combines the flavors of vanilla, fudge, Oreo, and coffee, while the Mexican Malt Milkshake stars chocolate ice cream alongside chocolate syrup, malt, and cinnamon.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Just Cruisin Coffee
Milkshakes have a certain charm when handed across a drive-thru window, and that's an option many folks take advantage of at Just Cruisin Coffee (though outdoor and indoor seating are also provided). The Hawaiian nature of Just Cruisin Coffee is evident in milkshake flavors like macadamia nut and coconut, though standard flavors also include chocolate and peanut butter. Creamy and rich, these shakes are topped with a generous dose of whipped cream.
(808) 934-7444
835 Kilauea Ave, Hilo, HI 96720
Idaho: Moon's Kitchen Café
To slurp your shake at a classic diner in Boise, punch Moon's Kitchen Café into your GPS. This local favorite gets busy, and odds are high that you'll see other folks with milkshakes at their tables, too. In fact, one pleased customer couldn't resist ordering a chocolate shake alongside breakfast. Another customer said that they had never enjoyed a better milkshake in their life. Customers have vouched for the raspberry, marshmallow, dark chocolate, butterscotch, and strawberry flavors, among others.
(208) 385-0472
800 W Main St, Ste 230, Boise, ID 83704
Illinois: Margie's Candies
Not only is Margie's Candies where you can get one of the absolute best ice cream sundaes in the country, but it's also where you can savor one of the most mouthwatering milkshakes. One Redditor swore by the strawberry and chocolate flavors, while another praised the Fudge Royale shake (a combination of banana and fudge). Others spoke highly of the memorable chocolate malt. Like other classic milkshake joints, whatever doesn't fit in your glass will still be served to you in a metal container.
Multiple locations
Indiana: Dairy Belle
Having first opened its doors in 1950, Dairy Belle is a time-honored favorite in the northwestern corner of Indiana, just a stone's throw away from Chicago. It's frequently recommended by locals and has won many regional awards. One customer reported that the Boston-style vanilla shake (featuring a layer of whipped cream, a sprinkling of nuts, and a cherry on top) steals the show. Other classic flavors — like root beer, marshmallow, hot fudge, strawberry, and butterscotch — are on the menu, and any shake can be made into a malt.
Multiple locations
Iowa: Hamburg Inn No. 2
Raise your hand if you love pie. Now keep it up if you love milkshakes (our guess is that you do, given this article's theme). Regardless, if your hand is up, there's no excuse not to try a beloved pieshake at Iowa City's Hamburg Inn No. 2. This menu item is one of the restaurant's prides and joys, and its name is self-explanatory: It consists of pie blended into a milkshake. Variations like Dutch apple, maple pecan, French silk, and blueberry are on the menu, in addition to regular milkshakes.
(319) 337-5512
214 N Linn St, Iowa City, Iowa 52245
Kansas: Betty Rae's Ice Cream
Part of the reason why Betty Rae's Ice Cream is so noteworthy is that the local chain uses Shatto's Milk, which is known for its creaminess. Indeed, reviews indicate that the shakes have the perfect consistency.
If you're 21 or older, try the highly rated boozy milkshakes; a few customers recommended the White Russian shake, consisting of vanilla and coffee ice cream, plus vodka. Otherwise, consider one of the rotating flavors, like carrot cake, or one of the standard flavors, like goat cheese, apricots, and candied walnuts. Several vegan options are on the table, too.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Freshie's Ice Cream and Soda Fountain
With its retro decor and menu, it's no wonder why Freshie's Ice Cream and Soda Fountain has become such a hit in Lexington. One customer claimed the chocolate shake tastes homemade, and it's a popular choice among diners. Another customer appreciated the ease with which you can get vegan shakes in a wide range of flavors. Speaking of flavors, you can get your hands on less common flavors like pineapple and piña colada at Freshies. Unsurprisingly, malts are available at this classic joint, too.
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Creole Creamery
Tasting Table staff once named Creole Creamery one of the best ice cream shops in the U.S., and it's been a runner-up several times in USA Today's best ice cream shop competition.
This is an excellent milkshake destination, too, with customers specifically calling out the vanilla and black-and-white malts as being delicious. Any flavor can be made into a whipped cream-adorned milkshake, including staples like Creole cream cheese, as well as seasonal offerings like Golden Summer Fig.
Multiple locations
Maine: Duckfat
Duckfat gets attention for its fries, though its shakes are likewise mentioned by customers again and again. They are regularly described as light, airy, and large. You can order unique flavors like sea salted duck fat caramel or blueberry and buttermilk. The latter is a clear favorite that, according to one customer, is not overwhelmingly sweet. However, it's worth noting that the original custard-based shake, featuring crème anglaise and vanilla bean, is a treat enough on its own. All of its shakes use local gelato.
Multiple locations
Maryland: Moo Moo Cows
Once ranked among the top 10 ice cream shops in the country by Yelp, Moo Moo Cows is a sure shot for excellent milkshakes, according to customer reviews. It uses locally sourced ice cream to churn out flavors like chocolate and mint chocolate chip, both of which folks say are great in milkshakes. More creative flavors like Cappuccino Carmel Delight and peach pie sound similarly delightful.
(443) 261-2697
926 Light St, Ste 1, Baltimore, MD 21230
Massachusetts: Cabot's
In New England, "frappe" often refers to what is considered a milkshake in the rest of the country. That means when you order a thick frappe from Cabot's, a highly acclaimed ice cream shop in Newton, you'll get three scoops of ice cream combined with milk and syrup (extra-thick frappes feature a whopping five scoops). If you prefer malts, a chocolate malted frappe is yours for the asking.
(617) 964-9200
743 Washington St, Newton, MA 02460
Michigan: Blank Slate Creamery
To succeed in the ice cream business often requires that one start off without any restrictive ideas regarding possible flavors. Blank Slate Creamery lives up to its name, offering fun flavors like Couch Potato and lavender lemon honey, plus vegan options like non-dairy peanut butter with cookies. One Redditor recommended ordering a blueberry pancake malt, while another suggested combining coffee ice cream with cookies and cream.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Snuffy's Malt Shop
As one of the best family-friendly restaurants in Minnesota, Snuffy's Malt Shop pleases children and adults alike with its large menu. While your kiddo might prefer a classic chocolate malt, you can try a more innovative flavor like the Snuffy colada. Furthermore, you can get a half-sized malt if you're not feeling up to downing a full portion. The budget-friendly nature of this shop has also helped it become a clear favorite among locals.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Ed's Burger Joint
Though Ed's Burger Joint did not set out to become a milkshake destination, customers now travel from far and wide to purchase menu items like the King Cake Milkshake and the Crunchberries Shake.
In fact, this restaurant was recently recognized for having some of the best milkshakes in Mississippi's Pine Belt region. With its eclectic atmosphere, Ed's is a place you'll want to sit down and enjoy your shake.
(601) 602-2601
3800 Hardy St, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Missouri: Crown Candy Kitchen
When asked about the best ice cream and milkshakes in St. Louis, Crown Candy Kitchen is an easy choice for many locals. The old-fashioned soda fountain offers shakes in classic flavors like chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and butterscotch, and malt powder can be added for a small fee. Crown Candy Kitchen also offers a Johnny Rabbit Special, featuring banana malt, whipped cream, nuts, and nutmeg. If you're feeling adventurous, undergo the shop's 5 Malt Challenge.
(314) 621-9650
1401 St. Louis Ave, St. Louis, MO 63106
Montana: Huck's Grill at St. Regis Travel Center
In Montana, huckleberry milkshakes aren't exactly rare during the summer, but you'll find few better specimens than those served at Huck's Grill at the St. Regis Travel Center. While we can't verify that these shakes really are the "best shakes ever," as the advertisements claim, folks generally agree that they are in a league of their own. Chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, caramel, and Oreo flavors are also available.
stregistravelcenter.com/hucks-grill-menu
(866) 649-2407
55 Mullan Gulch Rd, St. Regis, MT 59866
Nebraska: Fizzy's Fountain & Liquors
You must be at least 21 years old to dine at Fizzy's Fountain & Liquors, meaning everyone who walks in the door is eligible to try an ice cream cocktail. These shakes feature Coneflower Creamery ice cream, previously deemed the country's best ice cream by Yelp. Whether it's a mint and chocolate Grasshopper or a raspberry-infused Pink Squirrel, be prepared for a strong drink.
(402) 916-4144
1408 S 13th St, Omaha, IA 68108
Nevada: Slater's 50/50
You don't have to look very far to find a milkshake in Vegas, but if you want to explore a smaller, more regional chain, head to Slater's 50/50. This burger restaurant is known for its thick, over-the-top shakes, which can turn a bit messy (but is marshmallow Fluff sliding down your glass really that big of a problem?). The Vegas location of Slater's 50/50 was ranked among the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. in 2025 by Yelp, so make a meal of it.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Lickee's & Chewy's Candies & Creamery
One step into this mystical shop, and you'll feel like you've entered Honeydukes in the world of Harry Potter. Various candies and sodas line the walls, but it's the shakes that most capture our attention. Specifically, the King Shakes, which are adorned with sour gummy candies, nonpareils, Oreos, wafers, and more. If you're not prepared for such extravagance, order a simpler shake sans candy instead.
(603) 343-1799
53 Washington St, Ste 100, Dover, NH 03820
New Jersey: Jersey Freeze
Don't just take our word for it; Bruce Springsteen loves Jersey Freeze, and he's no stranger to its milkshakes. Others agree that this shop serves some of the best milkshakes in the state. One Redditor recommended ordering a vanilla and banana shake and topping it with rainbow sprinkles, while another suggested sampling the shake of the month. Non-dairy flavors are also available.
Multiple locations
New Mexico: 66 Diner
There's no doubt that 66 Diner is the favorite milkshake joint of many Albuquerque locals. The question that remains is which flavor to try. Redditors have recommended the mint chocolate chip and Grasshopper shakes, as well as Tom's Pink Cadillac, a thick concoction of Oreos, strawberries, and ice cream. 66 Diner's malts and shakes have been voted as the best in Albuquerque several times, so you really can't go wrong.
(505) 247-1421
1405 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
New York: Strong Hearts
It's one thing to offer vegan milkshakes on a mostly omnivorous or dairy-based menu. It's another to make vegan cuisine the emphasis of your entire restaurant. Strong Hearts has pulled off plant-based milkshakes with flying colors, and many Redditors believe the range of flavors and shake quality are unsurpassed by any other milkshake joint in Syracuse and beyond. You might go for pumpkin espresso, peach cobbler, or maple pecan, if not a more traditional flavor.
(315) 478-0000
315 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210
North Carolina: John's Drive-In
Summers are busy at John's Drive-In in North Carolina. This shack has been a favorite of beach-goers for generations, having first opened its doors in 1977. Vanilla, chocolate, and mixed are the only base flavors, but you can add in flavor enhancers like malt, peanut butter, and root beer, plus fruit and candy toppings. Chocolate peanut butter banana is the hottest (or shall we say, coldest) shake on the menu.
(252) 261-6227
3716 N Virginia Dare Tr, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
North Dakota: Kroll's Diner
Kroll's Diner has repeatedly been recognized not only for being one of the country's best diners, but also for having some of the best milkshakes in the state. One Redditor recommended the hot fudge malt, and other classic flavors like chocolate and peanut butter are available.
The shakes are made using old-fashioned techniques and metallic mixing tins, and you can buy one, get one free on Mondays. We won't tell if you keep them both for yourself.
Multiple locations
Ohio: Tommy's Restaurant
Tommy's Restaurant is one of the best places in Cleveland — and some would say in all of Ohio — to get a shake. Redditors have recommended the mocha malt, cookies and cream malt, black cherry, chocolate peanut butter, and root beer Tofutti shakes. Even yogurt milkshakes are on the menu. On crowded days, you'll see more than a few mixers put to work to meet customer demand.
(216) 321-7757
1824 Coventry Rd, Cleveland Heights, Ohio 44118
Oklahoma: MAD Eats
This upbeat diner is known not only for its comfort food and grub, but also for its stellar milkshakes. You'll find boozy shakes on the menu with names like Pony Boy Bourbon and Rum Rumble, as well as milkshakes dubbed Chester Coffeepot and Truffle Shuffle Chocolate. The signature MAD Shakes are extravagant creations rimmed with chocolate, sprinkles, nuts, or candy and topped with treats like brownies and cake. Reviews indicate that kids will especially love these shakes.
(918) 401-4353
201 S Main St #130, Owasso, OK 74055
Oregon: Skyline Restaurant
Skyline Restaurant has been pleasing Portland customers with its shakes and burgers since 1935. In addition to regular and seasonal shakes, pie shakes are a prominent feature on the menu in flavors like banana cream pie and coconut cream pie. One Yelper particularly enjoyed the hot fudge raspberry shake, while another praised the mint chocolate chip.
(503) 292-6727
1313 NW Skyline Blvd, Portland, OR 97229
Pennsylvania: Burgatory
This award-winning restaurant is beloved not only for its burgers, but also for its shakes, which come in innovative flavors like Oreo peanut butter pie and strawberry pretzel. Meanwhile, vegan options include chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, and peanut butter. For slightly more money, legal adults can purchase one of the popular boozy shakes (did someone say chocolate vodka in an Elvis shake?).
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: Harry's Bar and Burger
Harry's Bar and Burger offers an admirable range of milkshakes. Perhaps you'll go for the cotton candy shake, topped with a fluffy portion of the county fair classic, or else the birthday cake shake, adorned with sprinkles and a Nilla wafer. Any of the milkshakes can be made alcoholic, and indeed, the boozy milkshakes earn consistently great reviews. To one customer's relief, the alcohol flavor wasn't overwhelming.
Multiple locations
South Carolina: '55 Exchange
We hope you're a Clemson fan, because you'll need to head to campus to get what many would consider South Carolina's premier milkshakes. '55 Exchange builds on the delightful flavors of what has been ranked as the country's best university ice cream. Folks report being pleased with their chocolate, mint chocolate chip, and banana shakes. Plus, your money will be supporting a good cause: the educational and professional development of Clemson students.
(864) 656-2155
720 McMillan Rd, Clemson, SC 29634
South Dakota: Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe
Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe, open seasonally, features a very large malt and shake menu. What's more, you can select between five sizes according to your hunger level and budget. There are over 20 specialty malts and shakes at this family-run shop, and they include ingredients like bacon, pineapple, and peaches. One pleased Yelper said that the mocha mud pie flavor is the stuff of dreams.
(605) 355-0507
130 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee: Legendairy Milkshake Bar
If you're on the hunt for a pretty milkshake in Nashville, customers confirm that Legendairy Milkshake Bar won't disappoint. The Cookie Doughlicious Shake is especially noteworthy for being featured on The Cooking Channel. Meanwhile, vegans can create their own shake or purchase the Legen Dairy-Free shake, which is overflowing with peanut butter and Oreos. Feeling extra hungry? Consider partaking in the Gallon Challenge, which is just what it sounds like.
(615) 750-5843
171 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201
Texas: Amy's Ice Cream
Over about four decades, Amy's Ice Cream has won over two dozen awards from The Austin Chronicle for its remarkable desserts. Roughly 350 flavors are on rotation, meaning you won't run out of milkshake flavors any time soon. Customers vouch for flavors like cookies and cream, Belgian chocolate, butterscotch banana, and malted Dutch chocolate. Plus, you have a say in how much malt goes into your shake — a luxury not granted everywhere.
Multiple locations
Utah: Burger Bar
Though not part of this restaurant's name, the milkshakes are what keep many customers returning to Burger Bar. With plenty of accolades (and even Food Network appearances) to its name, this family-owned and operated shop has been pleasing customers with milkshakes and malts since 1956. The frosty treats are available in small and large sizes, and malts are possible for a small upcharge.
(801) 825-8961
5291 S 1900 W, Roy, UT 84067
Vermont: Al's French Frys
Several Redditors confirm that you should not underestimate the quality of milkshakes at Al's French Frys. Indeed, this restaurant, which serves some of the best fries in Vermont, won a James Beard Foundation America's Classics award in 2010, and one Yelper said that the milkshakes and retro vibes alone warrant a return visit. The vanilla milkshake has earned fabulous reviews, and in true Vermont spirit, you might even get to try a maple syrup milkshake.
(802) 862-9203
1251 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403
Virginia: Ted's Bulletin
Ted's Bulletin is a local chain in the D.C. metropolitan area, and while it is a full-service diner that is incredibly family-friendly, the shakes often get the lion's share of attention from customers. The chocolate milkshake is a safe bet, but the Millionaire Malt also comes highly recommended. Don't overlook other special flavors like Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Irish Caramel Coffee. Ted's Bulletin has earned an Open Table's Diner Choice Award, so this is another excellent destination for a leisurely meal.
Multiple locations
Washington: Pick Quick
Pick Quick, which has been in business since 1949, is a reliable destination for milkshakes in the Seattle area. One happy Yelper shared that they've never had a bad shake here, even when slurping on more outlandish flavors like lime. Another Yelper praised the marshmallow milkshake, lamenting that they don't live closer to a Pick Quick. To try more fun combinations, ask for the shake of the day.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Bramwell Corner Shop
Regularly recognized for its impressive milkshakes, Bramwell Corner Shop has experienced such great success in no small part due to its homemade ice cream, which is composed of 14% milkfat. This 1950s-themed soda fountain sells shakes and malts, with specialties including the Peppermint Patty shake, peanut butter cup shake, and Almond Joy shake. Multiple customers say these are the best milkshakes, bar none.
(304) 248-7632
171 Main St, Bramwell, WV 24715
Wisconsin: Kopp's Frozen Custard
Kopp's Frozen Custard is commonly recommended as a stellar milkshake joint, with Redditors complimenting the hot fudge shake and extra-thick pumpkin malt shake. Flavors vary and are often seasonal. Depending on the day, you could get an Irish mint or watermelon shake, though the Blue Moon shake is clearly a fan favorite when available.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: Jackson Drug and Original Soda Fountain
Hundreds of milkshakes a day come out of Jackson Drug and Original Soda Fountain, a local favorite that first opened in 1919. The huckleberry milkshake is a must for out-of-town visitors, but if you're able to return to this shop, explore other options like Cowboy Mocha and Chocolate Bomb. Even boozy shakes are up for grabs, some of which feature local spirits.
(307) 201-1275
15 E Deloney Ave, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
In order to earn a spot on this list, each establishment had to be backed up by substantial online praise, specifically in regard to its milkshakes. Several varieties of milkshakes were considered, including malt, hand-spun, custard, and hand-dipped shakes. Because customer preferences vary widely, we typically avoided recommending a single flavor.
Additionally, establishments that have received awards — whether from local newspapers or national competitions — were given priority. We did not consider major chains with locations across the country, though local and regional chains were fair game.