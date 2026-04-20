Where To Find The Best Milkshakes In Every US State, Hands Down

Maybe you're the kind of person who needs a milkshake to wash down their burger, or else you cannot resist seasonal flavors like a succulent strawberry shake, or a bold blueberry and buttermilk shake. In any case, you don't need an excuse to slurp down any of the best milkshakes in the country, and we've delved into customer reviews and awards to find out which ones fit that bill.

On this list, you'll find hand-spun, hand-dipped, custard, malt, and pie milkshakes. Of course, the flavor and mouthfeel of a milkshake largely depends on the quality of ice cream with which it is made. Many of these shops sell specialty ice cream by the pint, so if you feel inspired, make sure to read up on our top tips for homemade milkshakes.

We avoided featuring major chains on this list, instead highlighting ice cream shops and restaurants that are beloved by their local communities. In addition to glowing online reviews, we prioritized establishments that have earned local, regional, and/or national awards.