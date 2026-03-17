The Best Diner In Every Single US State

By Elettra Pauletto
Typical diner counter Peopleimages/Getty Images

Few institutions capture the spirit of everyday America quite like the diner. There are as many diners as there are types of people, yet everyone seems to be able to agree on the precise features that constitute a diner; foremost among them is a sense of nostalgia for days gone by, recalling road trips, late-night conversations, or easy mornings with a plate of eggs. Between the laminated menus and worn counter stools, diners reliably serve up predictable fare in an ordinary yet deeply symbolic way. 

But as much as we may wish them to, not all diners can also satisfy the palate. We wanted to create a list of the ones that do. This list of the best diners in each state focuses on the ones that offer good food, and, in some cases, that was the main driver. But they also had to provide that sense of nostalgia that is so typical of diners. We surveyed professional publications, social media reviews, and Reddit threads to find the ones most worthy of a visit.

Alabama: Salem's Diner

Inside of Salem's Diner salemsdiner/Instagram

In a town where good restaurants abound, any diner worth its salt would have to serve some really good food. It's no surprise, then, that Salem's Diner does exactly that. 

Some say its Philly cheesesteak rivals what's served in Philadelphia itself, and the grilled tilapia and breakfast biscuits with gravy are also worthy of note. Another point that makes this place the top contender is owner Wayne Salem, who makes every customer feel welcome.

salemsdiner.com

(205) 877-8797

2913 18th St S, Birmingham, AL 35209

Alaska: Kriner's Diner

Sandwich from Kriner's Diner Kriner's Diner/Facebook

One of the key features that makes a diner stand out is its status as an icon, usually representing those days gone by that diners so effortlessly embody. In that, Kriner's Diner stands head and shoulders above the rest. Reader's Digest once named it the most iconic diner in the state, in part because its menu is printed to look like a newspaper. 

As for the food, its giant cinnamon roll is especially famous and well-liked, with people crossing the state (no small feat) just to get one. And if it's lunch you're after, you won't be disappointed there either. Kriner's bakes huge loaves of bread in-house and uses them to make delicious sandwiches and garlic bread.

facebook.com/krinersdiner

(907) 929-8257

2409 C St, Anchorage, AK 99503

Arizona: Welcome Diner

Outside the Welcome Diner Welcome Diner/Facebook

Most people don't think of sophistication when they think of diners, but there's no reason this genre of restaurant can't be elevated. That is certainly the case with the Welcome Diner, which serves excellent Southern fare, like fried chicken and fried green tomato sandwiches. 

Indeed, the quality of the food here is what makes the place stand out above all other diners in the state, especially the No Way Jose burger, made with a beef patty, Gouda and Muenster cheeses, and jalapeño relish between two slices of brioche.

facebook.com/WelcomeDiner

(602) 495-1111

929 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Arkansas: The Ozark Cafe

Truck outside the Ozark Cafe Ozark Cafe/Facebook

As one of the oldest restaurants in Arkansas, The Ozark Cafe, which opened in 1909, has stood the test of time – which is an achievement in itself. 

People especially love the diner's desserts, including the generous helpings of chocolate gravy. The place also exudes a welcoming sense of nostalgia that combines with the other factors to make this the best diner in the state.

facebook.com/ozarkcafe.jasper

(870) 446-2976

107 E Court St, Jasper, AR 72641

California: Nick's Cafe

Burger at Nick's Cafe nickscafe/Instagram

Finding parking isn't always the easiest thing to do in L.A. Luckily, Nick's Cafe has plenty of parking and easy roadside access, which in and of itself practically makes this diner a top contender for the best in the state. But that's before you try its ham and eggs, a widely revered dish that seems to really hit the spot among professional reviewers and Reddit users alike. This, and the hot sauces that go with it, make Nick's Cafe truly a top diner.

nickscafela.com

(323) 222-1450

1300 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Colorado: Sam's No. 3

Exterior of Sam's No. 3 Sam's No. 3 - Glendale/Facebook

Although this place is named No. 3, it's No. 1 in our book. It won The Colorado Sun's competition for best diner in Denver, and by all known accounts, it serves an incredible Tex-Mex chili. 

But if you're hungry, you don't have to stop there. Sam's is known for having a huge menu even by diner standards, which is another plus.

samsno3.com

Multiple locations

Connecticut: Blue Colony Diner

Dish from Blue Colony Diner bluecolonydiner_/Instagram

One feature that makes Blue Colony the top diner in Connecticut is that it is open 24 hours a day and it boasts easy access from the interstate, so it's easy to get to when the mood strikes. But perhaps its most enticing feature is its food. Thousands of Google reviewers can attest to the quality of the food at the Blue Colony Diner, including the pancakes and soups.

bluecolonydiner.com

(203) 426-0745

66 Church Hill Rd, Newtown, CT 06470

Delaware: Cosmos Restaurant

Exterior of Cosmos Restaurant dinecosmos/Instagram

Diners are beloved in part because they offer a sense of predictability and stability in a changing world. But that doesn't mean they all have to serve the same exact food. Cosmos Restaurant stands out precisely because it has something different to offer. 

In addition to typical American fare, it also serves delicious Greek food, like moussaka, a unique Greek dish that has satisfied many Google reviewers. 

cosmos-restaurant.com

(302) 994-0920

316 S Maryland Ave, Wilmington, DE 19804

Florida: Apollo Beach Diner

Inside of the Apollo Beach Diner apollo_beach_diner/Instagram

This diner takes the top spot in Florida because of its ability to offer excellent service, big portions, good food, and decent prices, all under one roof. Diner favorites include the country-fried steak, biscuits and gravy, and the Apollo omelet with onions and lots of meat. But perhaps the diner's most enduring quality is its community feel and great conversations between patrons.

apollobeachdiner.com

(813) 645-6226

6048 N U.S. Hwy 41, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Georgia: Marietta Diner

Waffles and fried chicken at Marietta Diner Marietta Diner/Facebook

This Greek diner is open 24 hours a day, making its accessibility a big draw. But it also serves great food, Greek and otherwise, including breakfast available at all hours of the day or night. Not for nothing, LoveFood named it the top diner in the state, and Guy Fieri also paid a visit to it on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." 

Perhaps even more impressive are the upward of 20,000 reviews on Google, which together give the diner a high rating, citing huge portions, excellent food, and nostalgic vibes.

mariettadiner.com

(770) 423-9390

306 Cobb Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060

Hawaii: Liliha Bakery

Cake from Liliha lilihabakery/Instagram

Pancakes and Coco Puffs are among the top draws to this beloved diner. It also serves a mean Loco Moco, a popular Hawaiian dish made with beef, gravy, and eggs on a bed of rice. The more than 4,000 Google reviews skew positive, with patrons especially praising the quality of the food and the baked goods.

lilihabakery.com

Multiple locations in Honolulu

Idaho: Jimmy's Down the Street

Interior of Jimmy's Down The Street jimmysdownthestreet/Instagram

Not only was this spot praised by Guy Fieri on an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," especially for the chicken and dumpling soup, but it also boasts thousands of good reviews on Google.

Breakfast is especially beloved by patrons, perhaps because it's a great time to indulge in Jimmy's famous caramel pecan roll. 

jimmysdownthestreet.com

(208) 765-3868

1613 Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Illinois: Little Goat Diner

chicken sammie from Little Goat Diner littlegoatdiner/Instagram

Most diners are modest, with things kept relatively simple and traditional. But "Top Chef" winner and James Beard Award-winning chef Stephanie Izard took things in a different direction with Little Goat Diner.

Patrons praise the high-quality food, obvious cooking chops, and inventive dishes like the scallion cheddar biscuit with Sichuan pork sausage and chili garlic, which combine to make this the best diner in Illinois.

littlegoatchicago.com

(773) 819-7673

3325 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Indiana: Oasis Diner

Sandwich and fries oasis_diner/Instagram

LoveFood named this the top diner in Indiana in part because it makes its own sodas. It's very 1950s, which is also when Oasis Diner first opened. 

The quality of the food is also important, and this diner doesn't disappoint on that front either. One Reddit user said it serves the best tenderloin in the area, which seems to be largely backed up by reviewers on Google.

oasisdiner.com

(317) 837-7777

405 W Main St, Plainfield, IN 46168

Iowa: Waveland Cafe

Sandwich from Waveland Cafe Waveland Cafe/Facebook

Waveland Cafe has been named one of the best breakfast spots in Iowa — with its hash browns being a favorite — but it also serves a lunch worth its salt, including stalwarts like barbecue chicken. Between the good food and the cozy atmosphere — represented by a persistent sense of warmth and whimsy — this place is no doubt that its praise is well-earned.

wavelandcafedsm.com

(515) 279-4341

4708 University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50311

Kansas: Dagwood's Cafe

Bacon jam burger with tater tots Dagwood's Cafe/Faceook

Among Reddit users, the verdict seems to be unanimous: Dagwood's Cafe is the best diner around, especially for ooey-gooey breakfast sandwiches like the Irish Dagwood, and biscuits with sausage gravy. The place also exudes old-school vibes, in part because of the wonderfully dated decor, but also because it has been around since 1938.

dagwoodscafe.com

(913) 677-0747

1117 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103

Kentucky: Ramsey's Diner

Bowls with beans and vegetables theramseydiners/Instagram

Some diners are so good they need to expand. This business model seems to have worked for Ramsey's Diner, which was named the best diner in Kentucky by Taste of Home, mainly because of the food. The hot brown is a highlight; the open-faced sandwich is made with turkey and Mornay cheese sauce. Diners also love the fried chicken and mac and cheese, which seem to taste like they were made from scratch.

ramseysdiners.com

Multiple locations

Louisiana: Strawn's Eat Shop

Strawberry pie on a plate strawnseatshop/Instagram

Since it first opened in 1944, Strawn's Eat Shop has been wowing diners near and far, which may be one reason it was named the most beloved diner in the South by Southern Living. Another reason is probably the food, which Google reviewers praise widely, especially the chicken-fried steak. 

instagram.com/strawnseatshop

Multiple locations

Maine: Palace Diner

Interior of Palace Diner palacediner/Instagram

When a diner is housed in a train car, you know you're onto something special. This feature alone elevates a diner to a top spot in our book, but the Palace Diner takes it all the way by also serving high-quality food. The chef-owners were nominated for James Beard Awards in 2020 and are known for elevating classic fare, like pancakes and tuna salads.

palacedinerme.com

(207) 284-0015

18 Franklin St, Biddeford, ME 04005

Maryland: Nick's Diner

Exterior of Nick's Diner nicks_diner_wheaton/Instagram

Locals frequently compare this spot to the bar from "Cheers," where everyone knows each other's names, but the place has also been featured in national and local media more than any other Maryland diner. The friendly atmosphere has developed after more than 40 years in business. What makes it the absolute top spot is its famed chili and other signature dishes, including pancakes and hot pastrami. 

nicksdiner.square.site

(301) 933-5459

11199 Veirs Mill Rd, Wheaton, MD 20902

Massachusetts: Miss Worcester

hash and cheddar-stuffed French toast missworcesterdiner / Instagram

Just because Boston dominates attention in Massachusetts doesn't mean the rest of the state has nothing to offer. Case in point: Miss Worcester (in Worcester, of course). A diner that's received nationwide attention and been widely praised on Reddit thanks to its old school character, along with a separate menu dedicated entirely to French toast.

missworcesterdinerorder.com

(508) 753-5600

300 Southbridge St, Worcester, MA 01608

Michigan: The Bomber Restaurant

Cap'n Crunch French Toast bomberypsi / Instagram

This Ypsilanti, Michigan institution has been in business for more than 80 years, serving a signature dish with a whopping ten slices of bacon. The place has charm, too, and history to back it up. During World War II, the restaurant helped feed the hordes of workers who came to town to build bombers for the war effort. These elements, along with thousands of positive reviews on Google, helped make this diner the best in the state.

bomberrestaurant.net

(734) 482-0550

306 E Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48198

Minnesota: Ideal Diner

Cuban sandwich with tater tots ideal_diner_ne and chris_to_fer / Instagram

With a name like this, it's only natural that Ideal Diner would be the best diner in Minnesota. Jokes aside, this place has been widely cited as the best on Reddit, where users have repeatedly recommended it as a classic spot. People love it for its cheap coffee and all-day breakfast, which comes with buttermilk pancakes or Polish sausage.

idealdiner.com

(612) 789-7630

1314 Central Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Mississippi: Ajax Diner

The interior of Ajax Diner in Oxford Mississippi ajaxdiner . Instagram

It's not very common for a diner to make it onto the Michelin Guide, but Ajax Diner has pulled it off. Although the aesthetics (walls covered in license plates and red vinyl booths) remain firmly in the realm of the diner, the food is made from scratch. It focuses on southern classics like banana pudding, which is a particular favorite. The emphasis on Southern cuisine, rather than trying to cover the gamut of the American culinary experience, elevates this casual eatery.

ajaxdiner.com

(662) 232-8880

118 Courthouse Square, Oxford, MS 38655

Missouri: Town Topic Hamburgers

People milling outside Town Topic Hamburgers Town Topic Hamburgers / Facebook

You'd expect to find hamburgers at a local diner, but only the best diner in a state can provide truly great burgers. And that's what Town Topic Hamburgers offers according to the 6,000-plus Google reviews praising the spot. The founder had worked for White Castle before opening Town Topic Hamburgers back in 1937, creating a burger where the onions are smashed directly into the meat, and then crisped up on the edges. With decent prices and exceptional pies, there's plenty to love.

towntopic.com

Multiple locations in Kansas City

Montana: Storm Castle Cafe

Fried egg on waffles and pulled pork stormcastlecafe_bozeman / Instagram

Although diners tend to give off a local vibe, they're not usually known to participate in the hyper-local farm-to-table phenomenon. Not so with Storm Castle Cafe, whose owners use ingredients from their family farm for the diner. In particular, the Monte Cristo uses ham from said farm, which may be why it impressed Guy Fieri so much when he visited it on an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."

stormcastlecafe.com

(406) 586-0395

5 Tai Ln, Bozeman, MT 59715

Nebraska: Hi-Way Diner

Sandwich and fries from Hi-Way Diner Hi-Way Diner / Facebook

To be the best, you sometimes only need to do one thing well — which seems to be the case with the Hi-Way Diner. This restaurant does homestyle cooking so well, it drew the attention of the Food Network, which named it the best diner in Nebraska. Diners love the breakfast, including the eggs Benedict and hash browns, though it also exudes old school charm thank to decorative antiques and  neon memorabilia.

hiwaydinerlincoln.com

(402) 423-6066

2105 Nebraska Pkwy, Lincoln, NE 68502

Nevada: Lou's Diner

Burger and fries on a plate Lou's Diner

Amidst the mayhem that is Las Vegas, you can get a small town feel just by popping into Lou's Diner, which happens to be part of its charm. The place makes its own preserves, which is a definite plus, but it's mostly known for its delicious breakfasts. Yelp reviewers have praised the jams, and the food is widely described as fresh and satisfying. Between national media attention and the slew of positive customer reviews, this diner snags the top spot in the state.

lousdinerlv.com

(702) 870-1876

431 Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107

New Hampshire: Red Arrow Diner

Display of pies Red Arrow Diner / Facebook

New Hampshire residents probably already know about this great local chain. But thanks to "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," it's time the rest of America learns about it, too. The place has been around since 1922, serving up favorites like homemade twinkies and American chop suey (a New England comfort food made with pasta and ground beef). More than anything, this diner stands out because the kitchen puts its own delicious spin on classics.

redarrowdiner.com

Multiple locations in New Hampshire

New Jersey: Summit Diner

The exterior of Summit Diner with Christmas decorations Summit Diner / Facebook

What makes a diner the best in New Jersey isn't just the food — it's the sense of nostalgia it evokes. That's certainly the case for Summit Diner, which is housed in an old train car look-alike, and boasts the vinyl booths and stool-lined counter you'd expect from a diner. The food is also top notch, as noted in the extensive national media attention it's received, especially the Taylor ham, egg, and cheese sandwiches.

summitdinernj.com

(908) 277-3256

1 Union Pl, Summit, NJ 07901

New Mexico: Lindy's Diner

Hamburger with sides from Lindy's Diner Lindysdinerabq / Instagram

National and local media seem to agree that Lindy's Diner the best in New Mexico — and might also be the best on all of Route 66, where it's located in downtown Albuquerque. Open since 1929, this place has seen a lot, including movie stars looking for a slice of local history. Diners love its chicken-fried steak in green chili, and the large burgers, such as the Spartacus burger, which comes with gyro meat, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce.

lindysdinerabq.com

(505) 242-2582

500 Central Ave, Albuquerque, NM 87102

New York: Dan's Diner

Dan's Diner surrounded by snow dans.diner / Instagram

There isn't much room at Dan's Diner, as it's counter seating only. But the place always seems to have a steady flow of diners while never seeming empty or overcrowded. This translates to a relaxed experience where staff are quick but not rushed, and everyone has a good time. The excellent food — viewed by some as the best in New York and all of America — is classic diner fair. But we personally found the kitchen is especially adept at fried chicken sandwiches, and offers a seemingly endless stream of lemonade flavors.

dansdinerny.com

(518) 392-3267

1005 NY-203, Chatham, NY 12037

North Carolina: Elmo's Diner

Exterior of Elmo's Diner at night Elmo's Diner / Facebook

Food made from scratch is better than ultra-processed stuff, and any diner that goes the extra mile to make its food fresh on site will be rewarded with a loyal following. On that note, Elmo's Diner is known for making its food from scratch. With its family-friendly atmosphere, it places as the top diner in North Carolina, as confirmed by the almost 5,000 customer reviews offering steady praise.

elmorestaurant.com

(212) 337-8000

156 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011

North Dakota: Kroll's Diner

German specialty from Kroll's Diner krollsdiner / Instagram

When people talk about nostalgia, they often have a particular era in mind. At Kroll's Diner, that era seems to be the 1960s, and it still embodies that era with its classic jukebox and checkered flooring. While the thousands of positive customer reviews across its locations help its case, what puts it on top is the food. This includes many German specialities, like knoephla soup, (a creamy soup containing potato dumplings).

sitdownandeat.com

Multiple locations in North Dakota

Ohio: Tommy's Diner

Breakfast patties with eggs and hash browns tommysdinercbus / Instagram

This long-time family-run diner has received plenty of local and national recognition, including from the Food Network, and rightly so. The place provides a comfortable classic diner feel while serving up favorites like chicken lemon rice soup, corned beef, and carrot cake. And it delivers on quality every time: there are thousands of positive reviews on Google, all extolling the virtues of Tommy's for its good food, good service, and friendly atmosphere.

tommysdiner.com

(614) 224-2422

914 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43222

Oklahoma: The Diner

Pancakes with strawberries and whipped cream thenormandiner / Instagram

When you name a diner "The Diner," you better make it so good it literally becomes the epitome of the thing. This seems to be the case with The Diner, in Norman, Oklahoma, which was featured on the Food Network for its excellent chili, which Guy Fieri praised for having a gentle texture and a good touch of heat, while others praise it for its sense of nostalgia (and also for the chili).

facebook.com/TheDinerNorman

(405) 329-6642

213 E Main St, Norman, OK 73069

Oregon: Banning's Restaurant and Pie House

stuffed chicken dinner bannings_restaurant / Instagram

If you're unsure of what to order at this old-school diner that opened in 1979, go for the pie. It says it in the title. This place specializes in classic American breakfasts, like biscuits and gravy, but what sets it apart from other diners is its pies. They are widely praised in reviews, and they're not just of the sweet variety. Savory pies also abound and are considered just as good.

banningsrestaurant.com

(503) 244-2558

11477 SW Pacific Hwy, Tigard, OR 97223

Pennsylvania: Kelly O's

Blueberry pancakes on a plate kellyosdinerpgh / Instagram

Family recipes that are passed down through generations tend to be foolproof. They've undergone all the necessary modifications over the years, stood the test of time, and absorbed the heart and soul of that family. All this is on display at Kelly O's, which was featured on the Food Network precisely for those recipes, including gyros and beef hash.

facebook.com/kellyosdinerPGH

(412) 232-3447

100 24th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Rhode Island: Seaplane Diner

Breakfast dishes from the Seaplane Diner The Seaplane Diner / Facebook

When looking for good restaurants, look at where chefs, or chefs in training, like to eat. As it so happens, students from the Johnson and Wales Culinary school like to eat at this diner, which tells you something about the food (and the prices). The ambiance isn't joking around, either with its old school diner aesthetic and a prop plane on top. Diners appreciate these qualities so much that thousands of Google reviews have praised it effusely.

facebook.com/seaplanediner

(401) 941-9547

307 Allens Ave, Providence, RI 02905

South Carolina: Early Bird

zucchini fritter eggs Benedict earlybirddiner / Instagram

When Guy Fieri visited this spot for "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," he picked it as the best restaurant in the state, and possibly of the whole program. And he's not the only one. Reader's Digest previously selected this spot as the best diner in South Carolina. Local media has also joined the chorus of approval, with favorite dishes including the chicken and waffles.

earlybirddiner.com

(843) 277-2353

1644 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407

South Dakota: Phillips Avenue Diner

Olive burger with French fries phillipsavenuediner / Instagram

You won't have a hard time finding great customer reviews online for Philips Avenue Diner, which has amassed more than 3,000 mostly positive comments. Folks praise the shakes, poutine, chicken and waffles, and meatloaf , which is loved for its meat blend and tangy glaze. The diner also serves up nostalgia in spades, with decor looking like it came straight out of the '50s.

phillipsavenuediner.com

(605) 335-4977

121 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Tennessee: Sun Diner

Breakfast spread at the Sun Diner thesundiner / Instagram

If you like food and music, you might agree with more than 2,000 Google reviews claiming Sun Diner is the best diner in Tennessee. It pays homage to Nashville's storied music history, specifically through Sun Records. Its walls are adorned with memorabilia of the Tennessee music scene, and many dishes are named after famous songs (like "Let's Do the Twist" creme brulee French toast). Of course, while the food has some fun names, it also tastes great, making this the top diner in the state.

thesundiner.com

Multiple locations in Tennessee

Texas: Magnolia Cafe

Eggs Benedict with ham magnoliacafeaustin / Instagram

They say that everything is bigger in Texas, and that certainly seems to be the case with Magnolia Cafe, which is known for its delicious, giant gingerbread pancakes. While big isn't always better, in this case? it is, as Guy Fieri attested when he praised the food during an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." Meanwhile, more than 7,000 Google reviewers has left largely positive comments, with a particular emphasis on those gingerbread pancakes.

magnoliacafeaustin.com

(512) 445-0000

1920 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

Utah: Angie's

Close up of a banana split angies_logan / Instagram

This spot stands out above other Utah diners for its exceptionally friendly atmosphere and status in the local community, to the point where it has earned the motto: "Where the locals eat." The quality of the food also rises to the occasion, especially for breakfast, which results in roughly 1,700 eggs served per day. The place is also known for its excellent cinnamon rolls and an enormous banana split.

angiesrest.com

(435) 752-9252

690 Main St, Logan, UT 84321

Vermont: Country Girl Diner

Biscuits on a baking tray Country Girl Diner / Facebook

Local ingredients often give food an additional flavor boost. That certainly seems to be the case at Country Girl Diner, which uses local Vermont ingredients in its cooking, like Cabot butter and Vermont maple syrup. It's drawn praise from Reddit users and Google reviewers, who've widely recommended it. Another perk that puts this diner at the top of the list is its 1940s dining car, which provides just the right amount of nostalgia.

countrygirldiner.com

(802) 875-1003

46 Vermont Rte 103 South, Chester, VT 05143

Virginia: Bob and Edith's Diner

Patty melt with onion rings bob_and_ediths_diner / Instagram

This diner has been in the family since it opened more than 50 years ago, and locals have rewarded it with staunch loyalty. That loyalty is deserved thanks to the quality of the menu, which is built around southern classics like country ham and scrapple (though the steak and eggs is also an all-time favorite). The spot has drawn praise from national media, local sources, and Reddit users, especially for the Columbia Pike location.

bobandedithsdiner.com

Multiple locations

Washington: Glo's

oozing egg from an eggs Benedict dish glossseattle / Instagram

This Seattle diner specializes in comfort food breakfasts. But the top dish of all — the one that puts this diner at the top of the list for the state — are the eggs Benedict. They come in several styles, are customizable, and some people have called them the best in Seattle. Other specialties include the corned beef hash and French toast with jam and cream cheese.

glosseattle.com

(206) 420-4436

928 Barbara Bailey Way, Seattle, WA 98122

West Virginia: Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House

Plate of spaghetti from Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House jimsspaghetti / Instagram

Despite the name, Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House fits the diner definition to a T, and is one of the best Appalachian diners out there. The interior has an old-school vibe with leather booths, and the menu is extensive and packed with American classics like grilled cheese. But what makes this place stand out is the quality of the food, which earned the restaurant a James Beard award in 2019.

jimsspaghetti.com

(304) 696-9788

920 5th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701

Wisconsin: Franks Diner

Brownie pancake on a plate Franksdinerkenosha / Instagram

If you're looking for a diner with charm and history, you'll be hard pressed to find something with more pizzazz than Franks Diner. The restaurant is housed in a registered historic landmark — an old railroad car that was transported to its current location on six horses back in 1926. The food also has its charm, with such items as the Garbage Plate, which includes any and all breakfast foods you can think of, including eggs, hash browns, and peppers.

franksdinerkenosha.com

(262) 657-1017

508 58th St, Kenosha, WI 53140

Wyoming: Johnny J's

Staff standing outside Johnny J's diner in front of a van Johnny J's Diner / Facebook

Chrome dominates this 1950s style diner, which is as much of a throwback as you can get without actually traveling through time. The prices are also low, though perhaps not as low as they were in the '50s. The food lives up to the promise of the decor, too, meaning it's a well-seasoned piece of Americana. It's appeared in an episode of "America's Best Restaurants" and received thousands of customer reviews praising it.

johnnyjs.com

(307) 234-4204

1705 2nd St, Casper, WY 82601

Methodology

Typical diner interior Iangoodphotography/Getty Images

To find the best diner in each state, we examined a number of sources, including professional publications, customer reviews on social media, and local or travel blogs, as well as personal experience. We noticed some diners kept popping up again and again with different sources, and found these popular spots had a unique quality to offer, such as specific culinary expertise or especially great atmosphere. Diners that have one or more of those qualities after appearing multiple times in reviews of top-tier diners were included in this list.

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