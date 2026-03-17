The Best Diner In Every Single US State
Few institutions capture the spirit of everyday America quite like the diner. There are as many diners as there are types of people, yet everyone seems to be able to agree on the precise features that constitute a diner; foremost among them is a sense of nostalgia for days gone by, recalling road trips, late-night conversations, or easy mornings with a plate of eggs. Between the laminated menus and worn counter stools, diners reliably serve up predictable fare in an ordinary yet deeply symbolic way.
But as much as we may wish them to, not all diners can also satisfy the palate. We wanted to create a list of the ones that do. This list of the best diners in each state focuses on the ones that offer good food, and, in some cases, that was the main driver. But they also had to provide that sense of nostalgia that is so typical of diners. We surveyed professional publications, social media reviews, and Reddit threads to find the ones most worthy of a visit.
Alabama: Salem's Diner
In a town where good restaurants abound, any diner worth its salt would have to serve some really good food. It's no surprise, then, that Salem's Diner does exactly that.
Some say its Philly cheesesteak rivals what's served in Philadelphia itself, and the grilled tilapia and breakfast biscuits with gravy are also worthy of note. Another point that makes this place the top contender is owner Wayne Salem, who makes every customer feel welcome.
(205) 877-8797
2913 18th St S, Birmingham, AL 35209
Alaska: Kriner's Diner
One of the key features that makes a diner stand out is its status as an icon, usually representing those days gone by that diners so effortlessly embody. In that, Kriner's Diner stands head and shoulders above the rest. Reader's Digest once named it the most iconic diner in the state, in part because its menu is printed to look like a newspaper.
As for the food, its giant cinnamon roll is especially famous and well-liked, with people crossing the state (no small feat) just to get one. And if it's lunch you're after, you won't be disappointed there either. Kriner's bakes huge loaves of bread in-house and uses them to make delicious sandwiches and garlic bread.
(907) 929-8257
2409 C St, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Welcome Diner
Most people don't think of sophistication when they think of diners, but there's no reason this genre of restaurant can't be elevated. That is certainly the case with the Welcome Diner, which serves excellent Southern fare, like fried chicken and fried green tomato sandwiches.
Indeed, the quality of the food here is what makes the place stand out above all other diners in the state, especially the No Way Jose burger, made with a beef patty, Gouda and Muenster cheeses, and jalapeño relish between two slices of brioche.
(602) 495-1111
929 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Arkansas: The Ozark Cafe
As one of the oldest restaurants in Arkansas, The Ozark Cafe, which opened in 1909, has stood the test of time – which is an achievement in itself.
People especially love the diner's desserts, including the generous helpings of chocolate gravy. The place also exudes a welcoming sense of nostalgia that combines with the other factors to make this the best diner in the state.
(870) 446-2976
107 E Court St, Jasper, AR 72641
California: Nick's Cafe
Finding parking isn't always the easiest thing to do in L.A. Luckily, Nick's Cafe has plenty of parking and easy roadside access, which in and of itself practically makes this diner a top contender for the best in the state. But that's before you try its ham and eggs, a widely revered dish that seems to really hit the spot among professional reviewers and Reddit users alike. This, and the hot sauces that go with it, make Nick's Cafe truly a top diner.
(323) 222-1450
1300 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Colorado: Sam's No. 3
Although this place is named No. 3, it's No. 1 in our book. It won The Colorado Sun's competition for best diner in Denver, and by all known accounts, it serves an incredible Tex-Mex chili.
But if you're hungry, you don't have to stop there. Sam's is known for having a huge menu even by diner standards, which is another plus.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Blue Colony Diner
One feature that makes Blue Colony the top diner in Connecticut is that it is open 24 hours a day and it boasts easy access from the interstate, so it's easy to get to when the mood strikes. But perhaps its most enticing feature is its food. Thousands of Google reviewers can attest to the quality of the food at the Blue Colony Diner, including the pancakes and soups.
(203) 426-0745
66 Church Hill Rd, Newtown, CT 06470
Delaware: Cosmos Restaurant
Diners are beloved in part because they offer a sense of predictability and stability in a changing world. But that doesn't mean they all have to serve the same exact food. Cosmos Restaurant stands out precisely because it has something different to offer.
In addition to typical American fare, it also serves delicious Greek food, like moussaka, a unique Greek dish that has satisfied many Google reviewers.
(302) 994-0920
316 S Maryland Ave, Wilmington, DE 19804
Florida: Apollo Beach Diner
This diner takes the top spot in Florida because of its ability to offer excellent service, big portions, good food, and decent prices, all under one roof. Diner favorites include the country-fried steak, biscuits and gravy, and the Apollo omelet with onions and lots of meat. But perhaps the diner's most enduring quality is its community feel and great conversations between patrons.
(813) 645-6226
6048 N U.S. Hwy 41, Apollo Beach, FL 33572
Georgia: Marietta Diner
This Greek diner is open 24 hours a day, making its accessibility a big draw. But it also serves great food, Greek and otherwise, including breakfast available at all hours of the day or night. Not for nothing, LoveFood named it the top diner in the state, and Guy Fieri also paid a visit to it on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
Perhaps even more impressive are the upward of 20,000 reviews on Google, which together give the diner a high rating, citing huge portions, excellent food, and nostalgic vibes.
(770) 423-9390
306 Cobb Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060
Hawaii: Liliha Bakery
Pancakes and Coco Puffs are among the top draws to this beloved diner. It also serves a mean Loco Moco, a popular Hawaiian dish made with beef, gravy, and eggs on a bed of rice. The more than 4,000 Google reviews skew positive, with patrons especially praising the quality of the food and the baked goods.
Multiple locations in Honolulu
Idaho: Jimmy's Down the Street
Not only was this spot praised by Guy Fieri on an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," especially for the chicken and dumpling soup, but it also boasts thousands of good reviews on Google.
Breakfast is especially beloved by patrons, perhaps because it's a great time to indulge in Jimmy's famous caramel pecan roll.
(208) 765-3868
1613 Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Illinois: Little Goat Diner
Most diners are modest, with things kept relatively simple and traditional. But "Top Chef" winner and James Beard Award-winning chef Stephanie Izard took things in a different direction with Little Goat Diner.
Patrons praise the high-quality food, obvious cooking chops, and inventive dishes like the scallion cheddar biscuit with Sichuan pork sausage and chili garlic, which combine to make this the best diner in Illinois.
(773) 819-7673
3325 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Indiana: Oasis Diner
LoveFood named this the top diner in Indiana in part because it makes its own sodas. It's very 1950s, which is also when Oasis Diner first opened.
The quality of the food is also important, and this diner doesn't disappoint on that front either. One Reddit user said it serves the best tenderloin in the area, which seems to be largely backed up by reviewers on Google.
(317) 837-7777
405 W Main St, Plainfield, IN 46168
Iowa: Waveland Cafe
Waveland Cafe has been named one of the best breakfast spots in Iowa — with its hash browns being a favorite — but it also serves a lunch worth its salt, including stalwarts like barbecue chicken. Between the good food and the cozy atmosphere — represented by a persistent sense of warmth and whimsy — this place is no doubt that its praise is well-earned.
(515) 279-4341
4708 University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50311
Kansas: Dagwood's Cafe
Among Reddit users, the verdict seems to be unanimous: Dagwood's Cafe is the best diner around, especially for ooey-gooey breakfast sandwiches like the Irish Dagwood, and biscuits with sausage gravy. The place also exudes old-school vibes, in part because of the wonderfully dated decor, but also because it has been around since 1938.
(913) 677-0747
1117 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103
Kentucky: Ramsey's Diner
Some diners are so good they need to expand. This business model seems to have worked for Ramsey's Diner, which was named the best diner in Kentucky by Taste of Home, mainly because of the food. The hot brown is a highlight; the open-faced sandwich is made with turkey and Mornay cheese sauce. Diners also love the fried chicken and mac and cheese, which seem to taste like they were made from scratch.
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Strawn's Eat Shop
Since it first opened in 1944, Strawn's Eat Shop has been wowing diners near and far, which may be one reason it was named the most beloved diner in the South by Southern Living. Another reason is probably the food, which Google reviewers praise widely, especially the chicken-fried steak.
Multiple locations
Maine: Palace Diner
When a diner is housed in a train car, you know you're onto something special. This feature alone elevates a diner to a top spot in our book, but the Palace Diner takes it all the way by also serving high-quality food. The chef-owners were nominated for James Beard Awards in 2020 and are known for elevating classic fare, like pancakes and tuna salads.
(207) 284-0015
18 Franklin St, Biddeford, ME 04005
Maryland: Nick's Diner
Locals frequently compare this spot to the bar from "Cheers," where everyone knows each other's names, but the place has also been featured in national and local media more than any other Maryland diner. The friendly atmosphere has developed after more than 40 years in business. What makes it the absolute top spot is its famed chili and other signature dishes, including pancakes and hot pastrami.
(301) 933-5459
11199 Veirs Mill Rd, Wheaton, MD 20902
Massachusetts: Miss Worcester
Just because Boston dominates attention in Massachusetts doesn't mean the rest of the state has nothing to offer. Case in point: Miss Worcester (in Worcester, of course). A diner that's received nationwide attention and been widely praised on Reddit thanks to its old school character, along with a separate menu dedicated entirely to French toast.
(508) 753-5600
300 Southbridge St, Worcester, MA 01608
Michigan: The Bomber Restaurant
This Ypsilanti, Michigan institution has been in business for more than 80 years, serving a signature dish with a whopping ten slices of bacon. The place has charm, too, and history to back it up. During World War II, the restaurant helped feed the hordes of workers who came to town to build bombers for the war effort. These elements, along with thousands of positive reviews on Google, helped make this diner the best in the state.
(734) 482-0550
306 E Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48198
Minnesota: Ideal Diner
With a name like this, it's only natural that Ideal Diner would be the best diner in Minnesota. Jokes aside, this place has been widely cited as the best on Reddit, where users have repeatedly recommended it as a classic spot. People love it for its cheap coffee and all-day breakfast, which comes with buttermilk pancakes or Polish sausage.
(612) 789-7630
1314 Central Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Mississippi: Ajax Diner
It's not very common for a diner to make it onto the Michelin Guide, but Ajax Diner has pulled it off. Although the aesthetics (walls covered in license plates and red vinyl booths) remain firmly in the realm of the diner, the food is made from scratch. It focuses on southern classics like banana pudding, which is a particular favorite. The emphasis on Southern cuisine, rather than trying to cover the gamut of the American culinary experience, elevates this casual eatery.
(662) 232-8880
118 Courthouse Square, Oxford, MS 38655
Missouri: Town Topic Hamburgers
You'd expect to find hamburgers at a local diner, but only the best diner in a state can provide truly great burgers. And that's what Town Topic Hamburgers offers according to the 6,000-plus Google reviews praising the spot. The founder had worked for White Castle before opening Town Topic Hamburgers back in 1937, creating a burger where the onions are smashed directly into the meat, and then crisped up on the edges. With decent prices and exceptional pies, there's plenty to love.
Multiple locations in Kansas City
Montana: Storm Castle Cafe
Although diners tend to give off a local vibe, they're not usually known to participate in the hyper-local farm-to-table phenomenon. Not so with Storm Castle Cafe, whose owners use ingredients from their family farm for the diner. In particular, the Monte Cristo uses ham from said farm, which may be why it impressed Guy Fieri so much when he visited it on an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."
(406) 586-0395
5 Tai Ln, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Hi-Way Diner
To be the best, you sometimes only need to do one thing well — which seems to be the case with the Hi-Way Diner. This restaurant does homestyle cooking so well, it drew the attention of the Food Network, which named it the best diner in Nebraska. Diners love the breakfast, including the eggs Benedict and hash browns, though it also exudes old school charm thank to decorative antiques and neon memorabilia.
(402) 423-6066
2105 Nebraska Pkwy, Lincoln, NE 68502
Nevada: Lou's Diner
Amidst the mayhem that is Las Vegas, you can get a small town feel just by popping into Lou's Diner, which happens to be part of its charm. The place makes its own preserves, which is a definite plus, but it's mostly known for its delicious breakfasts. Yelp reviewers have praised the jams, and the food is widely described as fresh and satisfying. Between national media attention and the slew of positive customer reviews, this diner snags the top spot in the state.
(702) 870-1876
431 Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107
New Hampshire: Red Arrow Diner
New Hampshire residents probably already know about this great local chain. But thanks to "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," it's time the rest of America learns about it, too. The place has been around since 1922, serving up favorites like homemade twinkies and American chop suey (a New England comfort food made with pasta and ground beef). More than anything, this diner stands out because the kitchen puts its own delicious spin on classics.
Multiple locations in New Hampshire
New Jersey: Summit Diner
What makes a diner the best in New Jersey isn't just the food — it's the sense of nostalgia it evokes. That's certainly the case for Summit Diner, which is housed in an old train car look-alike, and boasts the vinyl booths and stool-lined counter you'd expect from a diner. The food is also top notch, as noted in the extensive national media attention it's received, especially the Taylor ham, egg, and cheese sandwiches.
(908) 277-3256
1 Union Pl, Summit, NJ 07901
New Mexico: Lindy's Diner
National and local media seem to agree that Lindy's Diner the best in New Mexico — and might also be the best on all of Route 66, where it's located in downtown Albuquerque. Open since 1929, this place has seen a lot, including movie stars looking for a slice of local history. Diners love its chicken-fried steak in green chili, and the large burgers, such as the Spartacus burger, which comes with gyro meat, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce.
(505) 242-2582
500 Central Ave, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: Dan's Diner
There isn't much room at Dan's Diner, as it's counter seating only. But the place always seems to have a steady flow of diners while never seeming empty or overcrowded. This translates to a relaxed experience where staff are quick but not rushed, and everyone has a good time. The excellent food — viewed by some as the best in New York and all of America — is classic diner fair. But we personally found the kitchen is especially adept at fried chicken sandwiches, and offers a seemingly endless stream of lemonade flavors.
(518) 392-3267
1005 NY-203, Chatham, NY 12037
North Carolina: Elmo's Diner
Food made from scratch is better than ultra-processed stuff, and any diner that goes the extra mile to make its food fresh on site will be rewarded with a loyal following. On that note, Elmo's Diner is known for making its food from scratch. With its family-friendly atmosphere, it places as the top diner in North Carolina, as confirmed by the almost 5,000 customer reviews offering steady praise.
(212) 337-8000
156 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011
North Dakota: Kroll's Diner
When people talk about nostalgia, they often have a particular era in mind. At Kroll's Diner, that era seems to be the 1960s, and it still embodies that era with its classic jukebox and checkered flooring. While the thousands of positive customer reviews across its locations help its case, what puts it on top is the food. This includes many German specialities, like knoephla soup, (a creamy soup containing potato dumplings).
Multiple locations in North Dakota
Ohio: Tommy's Diner
This long-time family-run diner has received plenty of local and national recognition, including from the Food Network, and rightly so. The place provides a comfortable classic diner feel while serving up favorites like chicken lemon rice soup, corned beef, and carrot cake. And it delivers on quality every time: there are thousands of positive reviews on Google, all extolling the virtues of Tommy's for its good food, good service, and friendly atmosphere.
(614) 224-2422
914 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43222
Oklahoma: The Diner
When you name a diner "The Diner," you better make it so good it literally becomes the epitome of the thing. This seems to be the case with The Diner, in Norman, Oklahoma, which was featured on the Food Network for its excellent chili, which Guy Fieri praised for having a gentle texture and a good touch of heat, while others praise it for its sense of nostalgia (and also for the chili).
(405) 329-6642
213 E Main St, Norman, OK 73069
Oregon: Banning's Restaurant and Pie House
If you're unsure of what to order at this old-school diner that opened in 1979, go for the pie. It says it in the title. This place specializes in classic American breakfasts, like biscuits and gravy, but what sets it apart from other diners is its pies. They are widely praised in reviews, and they're not just of the sweet variety. Savory pies also abound and are considered just as good.
(503) 244-2558
11477 SW Pacific Hwy, Tigard, OR 97223
Pennsylvania: Kelly O's
Family recipes that are passed down through generations tend to be foolproof. They've undergone all the necessary modifications over the years, stood the test of time, and absorbed the heart and soul of that family. All this is on display at Kelly O's, which was featured on the Food Network precisely for those recipes, including gyros and beef hash.
(412) 232-3447
100 24th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Rhode Island: Seaplane Diner
When looking for good restaurants, look at where chefs, or chefs in training, like to eat. As it so happens, students from the Johnson and Wales Culinary school like to eat at this diner, which tells you something about the food (and the prices). The ambiance isn't joking around, either with its old school diner aesthetic and a prop plane on top. Diners appreciate these qualities so much that thousands of Google reviews have praised it effusely.
(401) 941-9547
307 Allens Ave, Providence, RI 02905
South Carolina: Early Bird
When Guy Fieri visited this spot for "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," he picked it as the best restaurant in the state, and possibly of the whole program. And he's not the only one. Reader's Digest previously selected this spot as the best diner in South Carolina. Local media has also joined the chorus of approval, with favorite dishes including the chicken and waffles.
(843) 277-2353
1644 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407
South Dakota: Phillips Avenue Diner
You won't have a hard time finding great customer reviews online for Philips Avenue Diner, which has amassed more than 3,000 mostly positive comments. Folks praise the shakes, poutine, chicken and waffles, and meatloaf , which is loved for its meat blend and tangy glaze. The diner also serves up nostalgia in spades, with decor looking like it came straight out of the '50s.
(605) 335-4977
121 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Sun Diner
If you like food and music, you might agree with more than 2,000 Google reviews claiming Sun Diner is the best diner in Tennessee. It pays homage to Nashville's storied music history, specifically through Sun Records. Its walls are adorned with memorabilia of the Tennessee music scene, and many dishes are named after famous songs (like "Let's Do the Twist" creme brulee French toast). Of course, while the food has some fun names, it also tastes great, making this the top diner in the state.
Multiple locations in Tennessee
Texas: Magnolia Cafe
They say that everything is bigger in Texas, and that certainly seems to be the case with Magnolia Cafe, which is known for its delicious, giant gingerbread pancakes. While big isn't always better, in this case? it is, as Guy Fieri attested when he praised the food during an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." Meanwhile, more than 7,000 Google reviewers has left largely positive comments, with a particular emphasis on those gingerbread pancakes.
(512) 445-0000
1920 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
Utah: Angie's
This spot stands out above other Utah diners for its exceptionally friendly atmosphere and status in the local community, to the point where it has earned the motto: "Where the locals eat." The quality of the food also rises to the occasion, especially for breakfast, which results in roughly 1,700 eggs served per day. The place is also known for its excellent cinnamon rolls and an enormous banana split.
(435) 752-9252
690 Main St, Logan, UT 84321
Vermont: Country Girl Diner
Local ingredients often give food an additional flavor boost. That certainly seems to be the case at Country Girl Diner, which uses local Vermont ingredients in its cooking, like Cabot butter and Vermont maple syrup. It's drawn praise from Reddit users and Google reviewers, who've widely recommended it. Another perk that puts this diner at the top of the list is its 1940s dining car, which provides just the right amount of nostalgia.
(802) 875-1003
46 Vermont Rte 103 South, Chester, VT 05143
Virginia: Bob and Edith's Diner
This diner has been in the family since it opened more than 50 years ago, and locals have rewarded it with staunch loyalty. That loyalty is deserved thanks to the quality of the menu, which is built around southern classics like country ham and scrapple (though the steak and eggs is also an all-time favorite). The spot has drawn praise from national media, local sources, and Reddit users, especially for the Columbia Pike location.
Multiple locations
Washington: Glo's
This Seattle diner specializes in comfort food breakfasts. But the top dish of all — the one that puts this diner at the top of the list for the state — are the eggs Benedict. They come in several styles, are customizable, and some people have called them the best in Seattle. Other specialties include the corned beef hash and French toast with jam and cream cheese.
(206) 420-4436
928 Barbara Bailey Way, Seattle, WA 98122
West Virginia: Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House
Despite the name, Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House fits the diner definition to a T, and is one of the best Appalachian diners out there. The interior has an old-school vibe with leather booths, and the menu is extensive and packed with American classics like grilled cheese. But what makes this place stand out is the quality of the food, which earned the restaurant a James Beard award in 2019.
(304) 696-9788
920 5th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701
Wisconsin: Franks Diner
If you're looking for a diner with charm and history, you'll be hard pressed to find something with more pizzazz than Franks Diner. The restaurant is housed in a registered historic landmark — an old railroad car that was transported to its current location on six horses back in 1926. The food also has its charm, with such items as the Garbage Plate, which includes any and all breakfast foods you can think of, including eggs, hash browns, and peppers.
(262) 657-1017
508 58th St, Kenosha, WI 53140
Wyoming: Johnny J's
Chrome dominates this 1950s style diner, which is as much of a throwback as you can get without actually traveling through time. The prices are also low, though perhaps not as low as they were in the '50s. The food lives up to the promise of the decor, too, meaning it's a well-seasoned piece of Americana. It's appeared in an episode of "America's Best Restaurants" and received thousands of customer reviews praising it.
(307) 234-4204
1705 2nd St, Casper, WY 82601
Methodology
To find the best diner in each state, we examined a number of sources, including professional publications, customer reviews on social media, and local or travel blogs, as well as personal experience. We noticed some diners kept popping up again and again with different sources, and found these popular spots had a unique quality to offer, such as specific culinary expertise or especially great atmosphere. Diners that have one or more of those qualities after appearing multiple times in reviews of top-tier diners were included in this list.