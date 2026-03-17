The Best Diner In Every Single US State

Few institutions capture the spirit of everyday America quite like the diner. There are as many diners as there are types of people, yet everyone seems to be able to agree on the precise features that constitute a diner; foremost among them is a sense of nostalgia for days gone by, recalling road trips, late-night conversations, or easy mornings with a plate of eggs. Between the laminated menus and worn counter stools, diners reliably serve up predictable fare in an ordinary yet deeply symbolic way.

But as much as we may wish them to, not all diners can also satisfy the palate. We wanted to create a list of the ones that do. This list of the best diners in each state focuses on the ones that offer good food, and, in some cases, that was the main driver. But they also had to provide that sense of nostalgia that is so typical of diners. We surveyed professional publications, social media reviews, and Reddit threads to find the ones most worthy of a visit.