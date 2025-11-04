15 Of The Best Diners Across Appalachia
There are a lot of breathtaking sights to see across the vastness of the U.S. of A., and it's definitely possible to argue that some of the most beautiful are around in Appalachia. Stretching from the southernmost counties of New York all the way into northern Alabama and Mississippi, there are 13 states total represented in Appalachia. If you're looking for the kind of driving holiday with beautiful scenery, plenty of places to hike, and perhaps a little horseback riding or whitewater rafting thrown in, this is your place.
Whether you're traveling through or staying, we'd also argue that this region has some of the best diners in the country. And it makes sense, doesn't it? Think of Appalachia, and you think of small towns, friendly people, and local spots that have been serving up great, homestyle food for a long time.
So, let's talk about the best of the best. How did we get there? We started by restricting our perimeters to the counties served by the Appalachian Regional Commission. When it came time to pick the best diners, picks came partially from this writer's personal experience, and the experiences of West Virginia-area friends and family. We also looked for diners that are serving up all the diner classics and doing it really well, along with those that have become an important center of community. Finally, we looked at media coverage, shout-outs from celebrity chefs, creativity and longevity, and praise for showing true Appalachian hospitality.
Stax's Original (Greenville, South Carolina)
Celebrity chef Tyler Florence hails from Appalachia, and specifically, he's from Greenville, South Carolina. When he interviewed for a 2022 Garden & Gun piece about his perfect day there, he noted that it included breakfast at Stax's Original. He's not the only one who thinks so, and this family-owned diner has been a local favorite since the 1970s. It's the kind of place that has employees who have been there for decades, and you'll often hear customers singing the praises of the legit Southern hospitality extended to all. Regulars have their go-to orders that are always perfect, whether that's eggs done just right, fluffy waffles, or to-die-for biscuits and gravy.
We have to mention, though, that if you're in the area, you might see mention of a place called Stax Omega. It's not exactly the same place, but it is owned by the same family and also gets high praise for being a diner that's just as delicious. That one's been around since 1988, and if you head there, don't sleep on the gyros, the hummus, and literally any of its other Greek menu items. This spot is known for it!
Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House (Huntington, West Virginia)
This place might have steak and spaghetti in its name, but it's just as famous for the strawberry pie. It's that pie that got a shout-out from the James Beard Foundation in 2019, when this place was handed one of the year's America's Classics awards. It opened in 1938, but it wasn't until the 1940s that it became known for the spaghetti, and it's an interesting story. A traveling cook, who was just passing through, shared the secrets of an outstanding spaghetti, and it's been this place's signature dish since.
Diners say that it's still off the charts. They also laud this place for having an old-school vibe while serving delicious food in massive portions at affordable prices — and let's be honest, that's a rarity these days. All the desserts get rave reviews, but seriously, you've got to try the pie.
DeLuca's Diner (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
Did you forget that Pittsburgh is considered a part of Appalachia? You shouldn't, because this city has some seriously outstanding diners that have been around for a long time, including DeLuca's. This one opened in 1950, and it's long been celebrated as the kind of diner that's crowded, noisy, and filled with regular customers getting their regular orders of really great food. The pancakes are a clear favorite, but the seafood is on point here, too, including the seafood omelet, and seriously, just check out that fish sandwich.
We also have to mention that there's a satellite location of DeLuca's, and it might look a little familiar to devout fans of "Man v. Food," when Adam Richman got a heaping breakfast plate to put all other breakfast plates to shame. Add in that old-school diner vibe and a menu with something for everyone, and it's no wonder it's such a favorite.
Grecian Corner (Winston-Salem, North Carolina)
Winston-Salem's Grecian Corner is an award-winning diner that might look tiny from the outside, but there's a lot of seriously delicious stuff packed into this place. It's been around since 1970 and was passed on to the next generation of the family back in 2002, celebrating its 50th anniversary during the chaos that was 2020. There's a reason that a lot of diners have Greek roots (and it goes back to mass immigration in the early 20th century), and this place has been winning loyal customers with dishes like an outstanding chicken souvlaki, a fresh-and-crispy Greek salad, and a melt-in-your-mouth spanakopita. As for the baklava? You definitely shouldn't skip it.
Sure, there's a good chance that when you stop by this place is going to look like it's really busy. The staff gets high praise for taking it all in stride, though, serving up fast and friendly service along with all that delicious Greek food.
Nick & J's (Knoxville, Tennessee)
When you think of everything that makes a great diner, you'll find that it applies to Nick & J's. This place has been serving Knoxville for years, owned and operated by three generations of the Natour family. The folks behind Nick & J's have made a commitment to not only serving up great food, but to local sourcing and ultra-fresh ingredients, which puts this spot above and beyond your run-of-the-mill diner.
That's made obvious by the slew of awards, accolades, and TV features that have been done on this place, but what are the customers saying? They're saying that this place is serving up the perfect mix of comfort food and Southern classics, with the pancakes definitely being a stand-out favorite. The biscuits and gravy has scores of fans, too, with some saying that when it comes to this breakfast staple, Nick & J's is delivering a best-ever level meal.
Dolly's Diner (Princeton, West Virginia)
Dolly's Diner might look like it's been around since sock hops and poodle skirts were all the rage, but it's much more recent than that. This 1950s-style diner was The Omelet Spot until 2018, when it got bought and turned into a local favorite that has occasionally become a literal haven from the storm. When Hurricane Helene swept through the area in 2024, Dolly's was one of the few places with power. The doors were opened to locals affected by the storm and the power outages, and it's that sense of community and camaraderie that makes a place feel like home.
Even on ordinary days, Dolly's is a clear favorite for anyone looking for heaping portions of delicious food at a great price, served in a friendly, old-school atmosphere. The Philly cheesesteak here is as good as any that you'd expect to find in Philadelphia, the onion rings are nothing short of magical, and it's the kind of place where customers might find themselves sharing a laugh with strangers. Isn't that what it's all about?
Village Diner (Milford, Pennsylvania)
When we here at Tasting Table put together a list of the best, most iconic, old-school diners that you can still visit, you'd better believe that Milford's Village Diner was on it. This place was built on a few principles, centered around offering home-cooked meals, all-day breakfasts, and some of the best Greek dishes around, served up in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere that makes it clear that when you're there, you're family.
That's exactly what's happening here, and there are plenty of customers with plenty of great things to say about this place — starting with the fact that the cooks here are really, really good at getting one particular food right that can make or break a diner: the eggs. The variety of omelets gets a lot of compliments, with customers going out of their way to point out that this isn't your typical greasy spoon. There's no over-salting going on here, the home fries are deliciously smoky, and the milkshakes are the sort of thing you're definitely going to want to grab a picture of for your next social media post.
Bubby's Diner (Huntsville, Alabama)
Visitors to Bubby's Diner have a pretty good chance of stopping in when there are a few members of the Belcher family on hand, because this family-owned and operated diner has three generations working together to make this a go-to spot for Huntsville locals. It's fairly new on the scene and opened in 2021, but it's quickly become a favorite for offering some seriously delicious food with a heavy helping of Southern hospitality. It's the kind of place that some people stop at daily, and there's so much on the menu that you'll never get bored.
This is one of those diners where you can absolutely still get a meat-and-three option, and best of all, one of the choices for the sides is a peach cobbler. Whether your meat is the country-fried steak, the catfish, or the meatloaf, you're not going to be disappointed. How could you be, with so many delicious desserts to wrap things up with?
Kelly O's Diner (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
Kelly O's Diner has a few locations around Pittsburgh and one in Warrendale, but even if you've never been to Pittsburgh, never sampled one of the city's diner staples — the Turkey Devonshire — or attended one of the strangely specific food festivals that Pennsylvania is known for, you still might be familiar with Kelly O's. It's been featured on "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," when Guy Fieri stopped by to sample the haluski. There's always a danger when you're taking on a dish that's so beloved in one particular area, but according to those who have been there, Kelly O's is the place to go for some seriously amazing haluski.
In case you're not familiar and are now wondering what haluski is, it's a dish with a base of noodles and cabbage, and it's often got some kind of sausage or chicken added to it. Kelly O's gets high praise for a version that's hearty but not heavy, and there are some fan-favorite pierogies and kielbasa on the menu, too. Customers say that if visitors want to experience a true taste of Pittsburgh, this is the place to go. Praise doesn't get much higher than that.
Quarrier Diner (Charleston, West Virginia)
It's no secret that the restaurant business is a tough one, and Charleston's Quarrier Diner has had something of a turbulent history since its original 1930s opening. Vacant and severely damaged back in 2010, it's changed hands a few times, been renovated, and was at one point considered an endangered property. But that's all changed, and as of early 2025, this place is once again open and once again, it's serving all-day breakfast and diner classics, like burgers, bologna sandwiches, hot dogs, paninis, and wings.
It's the kielbasa hash that's quickly become a fan favorite, served up in heaping portions that are big enough to share. Hot, flavorful, and fresh, it's everything you want in a diner meal, and don't worry if hash isn't your thing. The eggs Benedict is on point, delivered by a super-friendly staff that has locals scrambling to support this place once again.
Josie's Restaurant (Lexington, Kentucky)
Josie's has been winning all kinds of awards from the good people of Lexington, Kentucky, with some of the most popular dishes being diner classics, like the Reuben, omelets, and a country club. Is it all delicious, and is there something for everyone? Absolutely.
Anyone with a sweet tooth for breakfast will walk away from here incredibly happy, as this place also gets rave reviews for pancakes and waffles that are above and beyond, thanks to the addition of a helping of freshly whipped cream. You can and should judge a diner on the quality of its coffee, and that's excellent here, and so are the biscuits and gravy. Great food has been coming out of the kitchen here for a long time, and when you add in friendly staff and great service, it's described as a must-visit diner for any meal.
Grandview Diner (Beaver, West Virginia)
If you've ever wondered which state eats the most hot dogs, we can tell you that's West Virginia. It makes sense, then, that the hot dogs are a fan favorite at the Grandview Diner, with customers saying that you definitely shouldn't sleep on the bacon dogs, the Chicago-style dogs, and the West Virginia-style. There are some seriously good burgers on the menu here, too, and there's one more major thing that we need to add.
This place is just outside Grandview National Park, which is known for some seriously breathtaking hikes and river gorge overlooks that have made this one of the state's most popular parks for decades. The only thing that makes a day of hiking through a park better is starting things off with breakfast or lunch at a stellar diner. As a bonus, there's also some ridiculously good ice cream here.
Rama Jama's (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Rama Jama's isn't just a diner, it's the kind of place where you might just catch of a glimpse of some of the sport world's superstars, as this place sort of shares its spirit and identity with the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide. It's not far from the stadium, and when the diner's famous championship sign was damaged in a June 2025 storm, it made headlines. Anyone who's spent any time at all in a college town with a great football team knows that it's a whole different vibe, and that's front and center here.
The memorabilia makes this the place to go for college football fans, and for many, this is a game-day tradition. Even if you're not interested in the game or the camaraderie, it's worth the stop for hearty breakfasts, outstanding mimosas, and great BLTs in a fun atmosphere whether it's a game day or not.
Grandma's Country Kitchen (Granville, West Virginia)
If you know all the tips and tricks for making the best pancakes at home, you might think that restaurant pancakes are bound to be disappointing. That's not always the case, and when we here at Tasting Table assembled our list of the best pancakes in every state, we headed to Grandma's Country Kitchen for West Virginia. Customers report that not only are the pancakes delicious, but for the kids, they're Mickey Mouse-shaped. Should they be that way for adults? Possibly ... and it never hurts to ask.
That's not the only outstanding thing on the menu, though, and there's some deep-fried French toast that has some serious fans, too. The chicken-fried steak is a consistent win that has customers coming back, and when you add in a welcoming atmosphere where everyone knows your name, it's easy to see why small-town diners are literally the best.
Lawrence Park Dinor (Erie, Pennsylvania)
Locally beloved restaurants like diners can be hard to judge for those passing through, or those new to town. Are they really good, or are they just popular because everyone always goes there? According to first timers, this place not only lives up to the hype, but it's the sort of place that has people driving to Erie just to go here. Many folks describe it as an absolute hidden gem of a place, while others confirm it's worth a bit of a drive.
It's the breakfast that's front and center here, with some saying that it's the best ever. It's serious when it comes to the steak and eggs, and anyone with a sweet tooth will love the cinnamon rolls. The only downside to those? They're so good that you might dig in and finish one before you remember to take a photo.
Methodology
Appalachia is known for its ultra-friendly small towns, so it makes sense that there are a lot of great diners scattered across the region. In order to pick the best, we started with some personal experience: This writer is a West Virginia University alumnus (Go Mountaineers!) that spent considerable time in not only Morgantown, but the northern stretch of Appalachia.
In order to make it onto our best-of-the-best list, we looked for places that aren't only serving up great diner classics, but we also looked for those restaurants that showed a clear commitment to the customers. A great diner is a place where you should be able to get a meal that's hot, fresh, hearty, and affordable, and an ultra-friendly atmosphere is crucial. We looked for places that had made a mark on the communities served, that have gotten acclaim for food and friendliness, and that we saw people saying are absolutely worth a drive for if you're anywhere near the area.