15 Of The Best Diners Across Appalachia

There are a lot of breathtaking sights to see across the vastness of the U.S. of A., and it's definitely possible to argue that some of the most beautiful are around in Appalachia. Stretching from the southernmost counties of New York all the way into northern Alabama and Mississippi, there are 13 states total represented in Appalachia. If you're looking for the kind of driving holiday with beautiful scenery, plenty of places to hike, and perhaps a little horseback riding or whitewater rafting thrown in, this is your place.

Whether you're traveling through or staying, we'd also argue that this region has some of the best diners in the country. And it makes sense, doesn't it? Think of Appalachia, and you think of small towns, friendly people, and local spots that have been serving up great, homestyle food for a long time.

So, let's talk about the best of the best. How did we get there? We started by restricting our perimeters to the counties served by the Appalachian Regional Commission. When it came time to pick the best diners, picks came partially from this writer's personal experience, and the experiences of West Virginia-area friends and family. We also looked for diners that are serving up all the diner classics and doing it really well, along with those that have become an important center of community. Finally, we looked at media coverage, shout-outs from celebrity chefs, creativity and longevity, and praise for showing true Appalachian hospitality.