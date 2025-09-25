This Fancy-Sounding Diner Sandwich Is A Pittsburgh Staple

Picture this: A single piece of perfectly toasted bread covered in slices of house-roasted turkey breast. Two slices of crispy, fried bacon cover the turkey and then the whole thing is slathered in a rich, creamy cheddar cheese sauce. A dash of paprika and Parmesan on top has been crisped and browned under the broiler. It's served open-faced, and it's so decadent you need to eat it with a knife and fork. It comes to you with the distinguished name of Turkey Devonshire and it's a Pittsburgh staple that was almost unheard of outside of the city, but now it's enjoying a renaissance.

The Turkey Devonshire sounds a bit like the famous Louisville Hot Brown sandwich. The two are both open-faced turkey sandwiches with bacon and cheese. The traditional Hot Brown recipe requires pecorino cheese, though modern recipes often swap in Parmesan and add a touch of nutmeg. The Turkey Devonshire omits the cheese variations and nutmeg, and its sauce is made with stock. Slight differences, but significant enough.

Restaurateur Frank Blandi introduced the Turkey Devonshire in 1934. Food historians note that this was several years after the Hot Brown's debut. They have found no evidence that Blandi had ever visited Louisville or heard of the sandwich, though it's possible. For the most part, it seems to be a unique Pittsburgh tradition. Roasted turkey was an indulgence, so this sandwich felt decadent, and Blandi named it Devonshire for that reason. Devonshire was a street nearby full of high-class houses and that was the vibe Blandi wanted.