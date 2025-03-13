Alex Guarnaschelli's 14 Best Tips For Making Pancakes

One of the most common mistakes that Alex Guarnaschelli sees home cooks making with pancake batter, whether it's a store-bought mix or something they made themselves, is overmixing. She explains that as soon as you mix together the liquid and the flour to make the batter, the gluten will start to form. "The more you mix, the tougher it becomes," she says. Instead, she suggests gently sifting the flour and baking powder together with the wet ingredients and mixing it as little as possible. She also suggests using a whisk for this. If you were to use something like an electric beater or a stand mixer, you may be more inclined to overwhip it.

Don't let the lumps in your pancake batter fool you either; perfectly-mixed batter can still have visible lumps. You can tell that your pancake batter is overmixed when it starts to take on a soupy consistency or one that looks more like buttermilk biscuit batter — thick and goopy — than pancake batter. If you fall into this all-too-common pancake trap, you can always give the batter some time to rest before cooking it so that the gluten has a chance to slack. However, in hindsight, it might be better to pick up another box of pancake mix to have on hand for a batter emergency like this one.