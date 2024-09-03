The Absolute Best Gluten-Free Flour Alternatives To Use In Your Cakes

A bite taken out of a gluten-free dessert doesn't have to be free of texture or taste. With a range of delicious savory and sweet gluten-free recipes to choose from, chefs in gluten-free kitchens can pack as much flavor into foods that contain the proteins. We spoke to artist Jerrelle Guy, author of "Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing" and recipe developer at Chocolate for Basil for some of the best ways to approach the sweetest and most satisfying gluten-free recipes.

"I enjoy baking gluten-free cakes with measure-for-measure flours from brands like King Arthur and [Cup4Cup]," Guy explains. These kinds of flours have earned a reputation for being easy to work with, as no conversions or ratio tweaks are required to mix ingredients to make the batter, and the finish of the baked goodies is comparable to what you might make with traditional, gluten-full flour. As a result, professional and home bakers alike can create impressive treats that will leave dessert lovers of any kind of dietary preference satisfied.