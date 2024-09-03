The Absolute Best Gluten-Free Flour Alternatives To Use In Your Cakes
A bite taken out of a gluten-free dessert doesn't have to be free of texture or taste. With a range of delicious savory and sweet gluten-free recipes to choose from, chefs in gluten-free kitchens can pack as much flavor into foods that contain the proteins. We spoke to artist Jerrelle Guy, author of "Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing" and recipe developer at Chocolate for Basil for some of the best ways to approach the sweetest and most satisfying gluten-free recipes.
"I enjoy baking gluten-free cakes with measure-for-measure flours from brands like King Arthur and [Cup4Cup]," Guy explains. These kinds of flours have earned a reputation for being easy to work with, as no conversions or ratio tweaks are required to mix ingredients to make the batter, and the finish of the baked goodies is comparable to what you might make with traditional, gluten-full flour. As a result, professional and home bakers alike can create impressive treats that will leave dessert lovers of any kind of dietary preference satisfied.
Choosing grains carefully
Should you find yourself browsing market aisles in search of gluten-free flours, you may be met with more varieties than you bargained for. The assortment of labels can intimidate novice bakers, but they don't need to. "When making cakes, search for a blend with rice and tapioca flour or other soft starches and finely milled grains as the base, and avoid mixes that are coarser and milled from ingredients that give off distinct flavors," Guy instructs. "For instance, Bob's Red Mill blend contains garbanzo bean and fava bean flour, and these can overpower the delicate taste of a cake and create a gritty texture — although it can work great in a hearty cookie recipe."
When preparing your gluten-free cakes, consider the end result as you line up ingredients for your recipes. A gluten-free cookie recipe may be more forgiving when it comes to texture, but to nail the fluffy decadence of a gluten-free chocolate cake, you'll want to heed Guy's advice and pour the appropriate kind of flour.