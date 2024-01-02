The Crucial Step To Baking Delicious, Gluten-Free Cookies

You're following a new recipe for gluten-free cookies. After carefully measuring and mixing the ingredients and shaping compact cookie dough balls, you bake them with high hopes. Yet, when you take them out of the oven, you're disappointed: The gluten-free cookies are dry, gritty, and crumbly, not at all the chewy delights you envisioned.

Baking gluten-free cookies can be challenging, especially when the texture is not right. The key to avoiding this disappointment lies in a crucial step that is often missed: allowing the dough to rest and hydrate. Gluten-free flours, such as oat, rice, or almond flour, are more hydrophilic than traditional wheat flour, meaning they require more moisture. This is essential to replicate the chewy, structured texture provided by gluten in standard flours.

The process begins after mixing your cookie dough. Instead of proceeding directly to baking, let the gluten-free cookie dough rest for about 30 minutes at room temperature. This resting period is crucial for hydration, not leavening. During this time, gluten-free flours absorb moisture from the wet ingredients, altering the dough's texture and consistency. This step ensures that your cookies are not overly dry, dense, or gummy once baked. By giving the dough time to hydrate, you set the stage for a batch of cookies that are just as delightful as their gluten-containing counterparts.