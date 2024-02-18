7 Alternatives To Egg White Foams For Cocktails

If you've ever wondered why a seemingly furious bartender is thrashing their cocktail shaker around like they're in a tussle, there's a good chance they're trying to whip up a gorgeous, silky foam. What you might not realize is that in cocktails, foam actually serves a purpose. Classically, adding egg whites to a cocktail before giving it a rattle produces a luxurious crown of foam that adds a sense of panache while enhancing its aroma and texture.

These days, there are many reasons why adding egg whites to a drink doesn't appeal. Whether you are a vegan, have an allergy, worried about salmonella, or just think drinking raw egg is icky, there are effective substitutions to rescue your cocktail. Some are simple, while other methods require a little planning and preparation. Regardless, exploring alternatives to egg white foams can even help you beat wastage. After all, the white of an egg is only one part of it, and quite often, the remainder is destined for the trash. Besides, with all the hassle of making sure your eggs are safe to eat raw, who can be bothered?

I've worked as a bartender for many years, and have long held the position of delegated family cocktail chef. Having worked at the sharp end of the spirits industry as well as in spirits marketing, I know that reliable egg white substitutes are essential to the success of cocktail bars and home mixologists alike. More on how I chose these alternatives to egg white foams for cocktails is explained at the end of this article.