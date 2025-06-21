This US State Eats The Most Hot Dogs By A Long Shot
Hot dogs, almost synonymous with America, are a summer classic. They're a hamburger's sidekick at the barbecue and a great addition to any party, but some regions of the U.S. appreciate the handheld meal a bit more than others. They started out as a means to an end, simply an easy way to scarf down some protein on the go with nothing more than one's hands, but now, centuries later, they're a celebratory meal. Charles Feltman, a German immigrant who made his way to Coney Island, is often credited with hawking the first "original" hot dog in 1867, but surprisingly, despite the long list of favored hot dog establishments in NYC, New York isn't the state that loves the meal the most.
Hot dogs are adored in Maine, highly consumed in Illinois, absolutely devoured in North and South Carolina, but no one loves hot dogs more than West Virginia. It's hardly a competition. Each year, West Virginians consume 481 hot dogs per capita, according to 24/7 Wall St. That means the average West Virginian eats more than one hot dog a day. Illinois locals love their Chicago dog, and they didn't even come close to West Virginia's annual hot dog consumption, hitting 317 per capita.
West Virginia eats, sleeps, and breathes hot dogs
West Virginia is built on simple pleasures, and hot dogs are at the top of that list. While the meal might be notorious for its affordability and fridge life expectancy, in West Virginia, it's all about tradition. The state's economy is deeply rooted in mining and coal production, and after hours of manual labor, what's a more satisfying meal than a hot dog? Picking up on the fandom, vendors started setting up hot dog stands in industrial areas, and by the 1920s, they were all over Charleston.
The state loves hot dogs so much that it even has its very own concoction. The West Virginia dog is loaded with coleslaw, beef chili, chopped onions, and yellow mustard. You'll find this sloppy dog at just about any gas station, state fair, or school lunch menu in West Virginia, as scarfing one down is practically a requirement to enter the state. According to West Virginia Public Broadcasting, the Fairmont paper once declared Charleston "one of the greatest places on earth for hot dog eaters," and that statement still holds true today.