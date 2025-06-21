This US State Eats The Most Hot Dogs By A Long Shot

Hot dogs, almost synonymous with America, are a summer classic. They're a hamburger's sidekick at the barbecue and a great addition to any party, but some regions of the U.S. appreciate the handheld meal a bit more than others. They started out as a means to an end, simply an easy way to scarf down some protein on the go with nothing more than one's hands, but now, centuries later, they're a celebratory meal. Charles Feltman, a German immigrant who made his way to Coney Island, is often credited with hawking the first "original" hot dog in 1867, but surprisingly, despite the long list of favored hot dog establishments in NYC, New York isn't the state that loves the meal the most.

Hot dogs are adored in Maine, highly consumed in Illinois, absolutely devoured in North and South Carolina, but no one loves hot dogs more than West Virginia. It's hardly a competition. Each year, West Virginians consume 481 hot dogs per capita, according to 24/7 Wall St. That means the average West Virginian eats more than one hot dog a day. Illinois locals love their Chicago dog, and they didn't even come close to West Virginia's annual hot dog consumption, hitting 317 per capita.