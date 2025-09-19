Where To Get The Absolute Best Pancakes In Every State
Can anything perk up a lazy Saturday morning more than a stack of thick, fluffy pancakes? Hardly. And while you may have your go-to homemade recipe (that we're sure can't be beat), if you're on the road, sans ingredients, or just don't want to have to clean the kitchen after cooking, a dine-in breakfast may be in order. Unfortunately, pancakes are hardly one-size-fits-all — unless, that is, you're going to one of the best pancake houses in operation around the U.S.
In this economy, it simply doesn't make sense to spend money on mid pancakes. We've done a deep-dive into Reddit forums, aggregate review sites, and local news media to suss out the best pancake house in each state. Some are well-known for serving up unique pancakes, while others just practice an amazing execution of a time-honed craft. The next time you're on a cross-country road trip, we think you should make it pancake-centric. Or, just make it a point to visit your home state's best breakfast spot — either way, you'll hardly be disappointed.
Alabama: Barb's Country Kitchen
When one Facebook user took to the platform for help remembering where they had breakfast a year prior, respondents were quick to identify the spot as Barb's Country Kitchen, a seeming local favorite of Eufaula residents. Barb's unassuming exterior doesn't do justice to its pancakes, which receive rave reviews on all the platforms we consulted — many customers call them the best pancakes they've ever had.
facebook.com/p/Barbs-Country-Kitchen-of-Eufaula
(334) 616-0035
1574 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula, AL 36027
Alaska: Kava's Pancake House
Not only is Kava's Pancake House a beloved Anchorage establishment, but it also deserves recognition for bringing unexpected flavors to the freezing temps. This Hawaiian-inspired pancake house is regularly recommended as an affordable spot to score a good breakfast. Even better, its pancakes often receive rave reviews — try the Ono pancakes if you want a taste of something authentic.
(907) 332-5282
100 Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK 99504
Arizona: Henhouse Cafe
Arizona locals will definitely already have Henhouse Cafe on their radar. The cafe is known for serving up absolutely ginormous pancakes. How ginormous? Well, they're 18 inches in diameter and take 3 pounds of batter to make. In addition to being recommended as a fun spot for breakfast, customers also say that the pancakes are good (which, of course, is why it made this list in the first place).
Multiple locations
Arkansas: The Pancake Shop
You don't need a quippy name to draw in customers — sometimes, longevity and local acclaim will do the job just fine. That's the case with Arkansas' The Pancake House, which has been in operation since 1940 and is still going strong. It has garnered more local and national news mentions over the years than we can count. Locals on Reddit recommend it as a great spot for pancakes around Hot Springs.
(501) 624-5720
216 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901
California: Paula's Pancake House
Another establishment with old roots is our California pick, Paula's Pancake House. Though the restaurant itself didn't open until 1986, its history goes back over 100 years to a time when Danish-Americans settled in Solvang, California. Danish pancakes are now the specialty at Paula's, and locals love them — in fact, Paula's is frequently called out on forums as having the best classic pancakes around.
(805) 688-2867
1531 Mission Dr, Solvang, CA 93463
Colorado: Urban Egg
Local Colorado chain Urban Egg sees particular acclaim for its specialty pancakes, which have also gotten stellar reviews from other foodies in the blogging business. If you can't decide between the cinnamon swirl pancakes, strawberry cheesecake pancakes, or blueberry streusel pancakes, go ahead and get a flight — mix and match three different pancakes with the pancake flight to hit every craving you could possibly have.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Chip's Family Restaurant
If the above picture of an Oreo pancake stack isn't enough to convince everyone they need to try Chip's Family Restaurant, we don't know what is. Perhaps its Reddit recommendations will suffice, or even the Reddit thread that sees a user begging anyone in the know for the restaurant's pancake recipe. Beyond that, the spot sees plenty of local acclaim and is considered a community cornerstone — what more could you ask for?
Multiple locations
Delaware: Mary's Kountry Kitchen
Besides having entire articles dedicated to its amazing pancakes, Mary's Kountry Kitchen is beloved by locals, and that's not likely to change anytime soon. Its exterior gives way to a similarly unassuming interior, both of which do a great job at undercutting the fact that this spot makes stellar pancakes. Pictured above are the strawberry and sweet cream cheese pancakes — but you should also try the classic chocolate chip variety.
(302) 998-1313
222 Main St, Wilmington, DE 19804
Florida: Old Sugar Mill Pancake House
At Old Sugar Mill Pancake House, you're the chef, and what's better than making your own pancakes without having to clean up after? You'll be served a pitcher of pancake batter and your choice of toppings, and the griddle at your table is hot and ready for you to make whatever pancake suits your preference. Aside from the obvious allure of hands-on activity and customization, the pancake batter is reportedly delicious.
deleonspringsadventures.com/old-sugar-mill-pancake-house/
(855) 980-2665
601 Ponce Deleon Blvd, De Leon Springs, FL 32130
Georgia: Ria's Bluebird
We aren't the only ones to call Ria's Bluebird the best pancake house in the state of Georgia, and for good reason — the establishment seems to be a local staple, and is regularly recommended on Reddit for its mouthwatering pancakes. Its pancake offerings are deceptively simple. You can get buttermilk pancakes and have the option to add toasted Georgia pecans, chocolate chips, or caramelized bananas for a small surcharge.
(404) 521-3737
421 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Hawaii: Boots & Kimo's Homestyle Kitchen
Boots & Kimo's has been recognized by multiple publications for its pancakes, but before you think we're just following suit, don't worry — we corroborated their research. The spot's macadamia nut pancakes are a can't miss, and one Reddit user who knew they wouldn't be able to make it to the spot on their trip took to the platform to ask locals for alternatives. It's also worth mentioning that Guy Fieri digs the spot, too.
(808) 263-7929
1020 Keolu Dr, Kailua, HI 96734
Idaho: Goldy's Breakfast Bistro
Idaho's best pancake spot was admittedly hard to nail down — locals don't seem to be flocking to forums for pancake recommendations. However, it would appear that Goldy's Breakfast Bistro offers the best in the state. Its pancakes receive nearly universal amazing reviews (especially the blueberry pancakes), and you can choose between short or tall stacks to suit whatever appetite you may have.
(208) 345-4100
108 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe
I mean, come on — doesn't the above look just scrumptious? That's the tip of the iceberg of what you'll find at Illinois' Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which saw a few recommendations in a single Reddit thread as having the best pancakes in the Chicago area. It also regularly makes the podium in "top 10" lists, no small feat in a major city. Customers especially adore its cinnamon roll pancakes and its blueberry danish pancakes.
Multiple locations
Indiana: Lincoln Square Pancake House
Lincoln Square Pancake House is an Indianapolis chain with several locations, meriting a caveat — the quality of your pancakes will likely depend on which location you choose (so check forums before you go!). Its Meridian and Irvington locations get shoutouts for being particularly good. If you're feeling extra, go with the blueberry stuffed pancakes or the Boston cream pancakes, each a surefire decadent breakfast.
Multiple locations
Iowa: Motley School Tavern
Despite having an inarguably alluring name, Motley School Tavern also serves up some of the best pancakes you can find. It's frequently recommended when people need to satisfy a pancake craving. Its pancakes receive plenty of acclaim on aggregate review forums, and Motley School Tavern offers a refreshing variety, too — try its lemon curd and almond pancakes when you head in (or cinnamon roll if you have a sweet tooth).
(515) 279-0075
1903 Beaver Ave, Des Moines, IA 50310
Kansas: Ginger Sue's
When one Facebook user asked for the best pancakes in the area, locals were quick to recommend Ginger Sue's (which also gets recommended over on Reddit). Particularly lauded are its blueberry pancakes, though that's not the only option available — you can also find apple cinnamon, banana with peanut butter, and chocolate chip on the menu.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Con Huevos
We know pancakes aren't in its name, but Con Huevos arguably serves up the best pancakes in Kentucky. Not only does the establishment get plenty of recommendations on Reddit, but users call out one flavor in particular: its tres leches pancakes. Don't worry if tres leches isn't your thing, though. You can also get plain pancakes without being disappointed — all its pancakes get rave reviews.
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Bearcat
The next time you're in New Orleans, take a break from its famous beignets and head to Bearcat to feast on some sumptuous pancakes. In addition to being recommended on our favorite forum (yes, Reddit), it's also called out by chefs as being a wonderful place to stop for brunch. Its pancakes regularly get great reviews; try the Bananas Foster pancakes when you head in, or just stick with the OG.
Multiple locations
Maine: The Bayou Kitchen
Portland, Maine's The Bayou Kitchen is considered to have the best pancakes the state has to offer by multiple outlets. Naturally, locals recommend the spot as well, especially for all the different pancake options it offers. Choose from pecan, coffee, ginger, chocolate chip, and even granola to flavor your pancake (or pray that the above pictured cinnamon bun pancakes are the special when you go in).
(207) 774-4935
543 Deering Ave, Portland, ME 04103
Maryland: Gardenia's Cafe
Gardenia's Cafe in Gaithersburg, Maryland is considered a local staple establishment by quite a few consumers; not to mention, the restaurant has earned a whopping 4.9-star rating on Yelp. Reviewers say its pancakes are amazing, and it's also worth noting that Gardenia's reportedly offers gluten-free pancakes, too. If you need to start your day off with some decadence, the strawberry cheesecake pancakes are a can't-miss.
(301) 355-7144
8377 Snouffer School Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Massachusetts: Brookline Lunch
Aside from being called out by local publications as one of the best Boston-adjacent spots to score pancakes, you'll also likely hear Brookline Lunch as a local recommendation if you're ever in the area. The spot is particularly lauded for its baklava pancakes, which many patrons vocally adore on Reddit. Don't worry if baklava isn't your thing, though, as you can also get plain or berry pancakes.
(617) 354-2983
9 Brookline St, Cambridge, MA 02139
Michigan: The Hudson Cafe
We aren't the only ones to call The Hudson Cafe the best pancake spot in Michigan. With a few locations in the Detroit area, locals have ample opportunities to pop in, and many on Reddit recommend making a point to stop by one if you're visiting the area. Reviewers appear to especially adore the cinnamon bun pancakes, though the spot also makes a gluten-free version.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Maria's Cafe
Minneapolis' Maria's Cafe may have previously appeared on Food Network, but that's not the only reason we're calling it out for having the best pancakes in Minnesota. This spot is known for having a particularly unique pancake offering that visitors can't get enough of: Penélope's Rip Plantain Pancakes (served with cotija cheese). That's not the eatery's only pancake, though. Customers on Reddit also report loving the raisin and walnut pancakes, as well as the standard corn pancakes.
(612) 870-9842
1113 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Mississippi: Our Grandma's House of Pancakes
Ultimately, Mississippi's best pancake place was hard to nail down, but we ended up going with Our Grandma's House of Pancakes for a few reasons. It gets local recognition for having a down-home vibe and delicious pancakes, and customers seem to agree. You can find this community staple serving up yummy, fluffy pancakes without any modern frills — perfect for the diner who wants to stick to the classics.
facebook.com/p/Our-Grandmas-House-of-Pancakes
(662) 592-5290
115 3rd St, Clarksdale, MS 38614
Missouri: Succotash
Ask Missouri-ans where to get the best pancakes in the state, and you'll likely get at least a few recommendations for Kansas City's Succotash. Not only do locals say the pancakes taste excellent, but they're also reportedly huge. Succotash occasionally features seasonal specials like a pumpkin pie pancake, as well, but no matter what you get, its great reviews suggest you'll love it.
(816) 421-2807
2601 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64108
Montana: Running Bear Pancake House
One Reddit thread asking for recommendations of things to do in the West Yellowstone area saw quite a few mentioning Running Bear Pancake House as the best breakfast spot. Unsurprisingly, then, its pancakes are particularly notable. The jewel in Running Bear's crown would have to be its pancake sandwich , which comes with your choice of breakfast meat between two pancakes and topped with eggs (yes, please).
runningbearwestyellowstone.com
(406) 646-7703
538 Madison Ave, West Yellowstone, MT 59758
Nebraska: Lisa's Radial Cafe
Local's apparently swear by Lisa's Radial Cafe, and after doing some digging, we can't blame them. Homey atmosphere aside, you can also get stellar pancakes here, along with options for quite a few add-ins (from blueberries to chocolate chips or even butterscotch). It's even been known to serve the occasional savory pancake, like one loaded with ham and cheese that looks absolutely divine.
(402) 551-2176
817 N 40th St, Omaha, NE 68131
Nevada: BabyStacks Cafe
Sure: It may be the obvious Las Vegas pancake pick, but we couldn't help naming BabyStacks as Nevada's best pancake spot. With a few locations in the area, it shouldn't be too hard to get to it. We think BabyStacks deserves a mention just for its sheer volume of unique pancake options, with flavors like red velvet, orange creamsicle, and rocky road. Fortunately, it would seem the pancakes are as good as they sound, hence its state-best honor.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Polly's Pancake Parlor
Another obvious choice would have to be Polly's Pancake Parlor, which is the widely undisputed spot to score the best pancakes in New Hampshire. It's been around since 1938 (yes: it's still owned by the same family), but it's also won a James Beard award in the past, and is adored by locals and tourists alike. Polly's Pancake Parlor is known to feature specials like a granola pancake, though you'll never be disappointed by its standard fare.
(603) 823-5575
672 Sugar Hill Rd, Sugar Hill, NH 03586
New Jersey: Brownstone Pancake Factory
As they say, don't judge a pancake spot by its unassuming name (or something like that). On that note, Brownstone Pancake Factory receives some of the highest acclaim of any place on this list. It's garnered not one but two prior appearances on TV shows (Travel Network's "Food Paradise" and Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives"), and it's not all hype. Visitors laud Brownstone's pancakes, and based on everything we've seen and heard, we can't blame them.
Multiple locations
New Mexico: The Range Café
Your next visit to New Mexico should absolutely include a stop for pancakes at The Range Café. Not only does it regularly get recommended as having the best pancakes in the Land of Enchantment, but its blue corn pancakes are particularly acclaimed. If you're towing along picky kids, don't worry about getting them to try something new, either. The Range also has regular pancakes for anyone in need of something familiar.
Multiple locations
New York: Clinton St. Baking Company
One might think New York's best pancakes would be hard to nail down, but we decided upon Clinton St. Baking Company relatively easily. For one, it gets loads of mentions on Reddit as having the best pancakes in New York City. And while there are always new pancake places popping up, Clinton St. has longevity on its side. Plus, if you want to get some pancakes without enduring a breakfast rush, just go in at night — this spot serves breakfast all day.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Joey's Pancake House
Need some pancakes in North Carolina? Locals would probably tell you to go to Joey's. Joey's Pancake House can be found in the gorgeous Smoky Mountains, and is praised for serving melt-in-your-mouth pancakes with slightly crispy edges. Its old-fashioned batter rests overnight before getting cooked, so you know you're getting the real deal. Consider opting for the peach pancakes if you want something truly special.
(828) 926-0212
4309 Soco Rd, Maggie Valley, NC 28751
North Dakota: The Shack on Broadway
Quiet, cozy, and serving amazing pancakes, Fargo's The Shack on Broadway has been called the best spot to get breakfast more than once. Of course, its pancakes are particularly good, with some diners calling its fluffy pancakes the best they've ever had. You'll be perfectly satisfied with the plain pancakes, but if you want something a little special, add chocolate chips or blueberries.
(701) 356-2211
3215 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Katalina's, Too!
A bit of an unusual selection for this list, Katalina's, Too! is known for its famous pancake balls, which have been shown on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives." Visitors back up the acclaim, though, saying the pancake balls are amazing and well worth a visit. While pancake balls are the only pancake offering available at the time of writing, we recommend taking the opportunity to try them given they're the best pancakes in Ohio.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Cafe Kacao
Oklahoma City's Cafe Kacao has a menu sumptuous enough to make anyone's mouth water — pancakes included. You can find a host of unusual pancake combos at the eatery, including dragonfruit pancakes and mango pancakes (we personally think a tropical vibe would be pretty irresistible when in the Midwest). As expected, it receives widespread praise on Reddit and Yelp, especially for its Nutella pancakes.
(405) 357-9913
3325 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Oregon: Cameo Cafe
Portland has no shortage of amazing brunch spots, but among the absolute best for pancakes would have to be the Cameo Cafe. The Korean-American eatery is lauded for its reportedly huge pancakes, which are available in a couple tantalizing options. Among diners' favorites are the Hanna Banana pancakes and the fusion pancakes, which combine Korean and American fare into one mouthwatering breakfast.
(503) 284-0401
8111 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
Pennsylvania: Pamela's Diner
Pamela's Diner has been named Pennsylvania's best breakfast spot elsewhere, and we think it deserves some recognition for having the state's best pancakes, too. The 1950s-style eatery takes a bit of a different approach to its hotcakes; they're thinner than you'd expect, but still reportedly soft and fluffy on the inside, with a crispy edge for contrast. Perhaps best of all, you can choose from a few different fillings, such as strawberry, chocolate chip, or various breakfast meats.
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: Frank and Laurie's
Frank and Laurie's in Providence, Rhode Island is so good that diners have been known to take to Reddit with paragraphs of praise for the establishment. Unsurprisingly, commenters almost universally agree it's worth a stop. It's recommended by many for having the best pancakes in the state, in fact, and we'd have to agree.
(401) 414-7650
110 Doyle Ave, Providence, RI 02906
South Carolina: Hot Stacks Cafe
How could you go wrong with a name like Hot Stacks Cafe? The Myrtle Beach restaurant is understandably popular with tourists, but locals like it, too; just be careful to differentiate it from the Hot Stacks chain (it's the eatery with "Cafe" tacked onto its name). You can reportedly get gluten-free and even vegan pancakes here, and more than one review claims the cinnamon pancakes are stellar.
(843) 497-7091
9707 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
South Dakota: Josiah's Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery
In South Dakota, there's no better place to get pancakes than Josiah's Coffeehouse, Cafe & Bakery. It often gets mentioned as a great spot for out-of-towners to grab some morning grub. Aside from having great food in general, its pancakes tend to get special shoutouts from reviewers for being laden with blueberries and having Mickey Mouse-shaped options for the kids. Plus, you can even get pancakes as a side.
(605) 759-8255
104 W 12th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Five Oaks Farm Kitchen
Five Oaks Farm Kitchen seems to be something of a local gem in Tennessee. Commenters on Facebook love the restaurant, and often flock to the comments to praise whatever they last had at the establishment. Reviewers love the ring-baked griddle cakes, which are thick, fluffy, and can be topped with the likes of fresh fruit, chocolate gravy, and cinnamon roll swirl.
(865) 365-1008
1638 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862
Texas: Mercado Sin Nombre
Mercado Sin Nombre has seen no shortage of recognition from foodie publications in the past — and we can't help but add to the pile. You should expect to see a line at this spot — which only serves through a walk-up window — but it'll be worth the wait. Masa is the star of the show at Mercado Sin Nombre. Its masa pancakes are reportedly amazing, but you might want to grab a masa twinkie, as well.
(512) 270-9403
408 N Pleasant Valley Rd, Austin, TX 78702
Utah: Over the Counter Cafe
Many locals consider Over the Counter Cafe to be one of the best hole-in-the-wall spots in Salt Lake City. A great lesser-known spot, those who do know about it adore its pancakes, with the menu item earning high marks on various review platforms. Over the Counter claims its pancakes are "bigger than [your] face," and you can get plain pancakes or stacks flavored with blueberries, chocolate chips, or ancient grains. The spot offers a gluten-free option, as well, if you're interested.
(801) 487-8725
2343 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Vermont: Maple Sugar & Vermont Spice
Also called Sugar & Spice by those in-the-know, Maple Sugar & Vermont Spice is a local legend — which is saying something considering it's in a maple syrup hotspot. Viewed as one of the best sugar shacks in the state for its plethora of maple products, it stands to reason that the pancakes would be equally excellent. Sure enough, more than one reviewer has used the word "heavenly" to describe the pancakes, meaning it deserves mention as the absolute best in the state.
(802) 773-7832
2563 US-4, Mendon, VT 05701
Virginia: Colonial Pancake House
If you want to get a good old-fashioned history lesson, few places are better than Williamsburg, Virginia. Among the colonial-style buildings and businesses is Colonial Pancake House. Voted the favored pancake house by students from nearby William and Mary in 2023, you don't have to be a college student to love the spot's breakfast item. The state's best pancakes are also favored by locals and visitors. Try the apple pie pancakes for an extra special treat.
(757) 253-5852
301 Page St, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Washington: Ludi's Restaurant
If you're craving a stack of sweet ube-made pancakes, you'll want to head to Ludi's Restaurant in Seattle. It's earned ample applause on Reddit for being a great breakfast spot in general, but its ube pancakes are said to be out of this world. Even seasoned ube pancake eaters agree, with some calling these the best they've had. Of course, those new to the ube pancake world can't get enough, either, further indicating Ludi's has the absolute best pancakes in Washington.
(206) 239-2728
120 Stewart St, Seattle, WA 98101
West Virginia: Grandma's Country Kitchen
What better place to visit for a weekend breakfast than grandma's house? If your own grandmother's kitchen is out of reach, though, head to Grandma's Country Kitchen in Granville, which purportedly has the best pancakes in West Virginia. Aside from its many social media recommendations, you'll also find plenty of reviews praising the ginormous-sized pancakes, especially the blueberry or blackberry varieties.
grandmas-country-kitchen.restaurants-world.com
(304) 212-5184
1129 Dents Run Blvd, Granville, WV 26534
Wisconsin: Mad Rooster Cafe
When you're looking for the absolute best pancakes in Wisconsin, head to Mad Rooster Cafe. After all, its pancakes can satisfy pretty much any craving. Those who've been to one of its locations have had positive things to say about them, calling the pancakes amply fluffy while lauding the specialty selections. The blueberry crunch pancakes are especially popular at Mad Rooster Cafe.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: Nora's Fish Creek Inn
For our Wyoming pick, it has to be Nora's Fish Creek Inn. This unassuming eatery has gotten a lot of acclaim over the years for its pancakes. If an appearance on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" isn't enough to convince you of its worth, take the advice of locals calling it the best breakfast around. Particularly notable are Nora's sourdough pancakes, which reportedly have lovely, crispy edges.
(307) 733-7662
5600 WY-22, Wilson, WY 83014
Methodology
Sussing out the best pancakes in each state took some careful combing through Reddit threads, Yelp/TripAdvisor reviews, and scouring local news sites and blogs for notable pancake spot mentions. When a state had a couple of different restaurants vying for a place on this list, we deferred to whichever had the greatest combined average review on Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor. We also took into account spots that offered unique or specialty pancakes, which gave the occasional leg up when making our determination.