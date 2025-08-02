10 Tips For Making The Best Savory Pancakes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone loves pancakes. They are the ultimate brunch food, the easiest way to surprise someone in the morning, and the ultimate breakfast-for-dinner treat. Fluffy, sticky, loaded with fruits, nuts, berries, and bananas. Topped with syrups, whipped cream, cinnamon, and chocolate chips. There are endless ways to stuff and dress up pancakes, but the ultimate out-of-the-box way to enjoy this classic breakfast food, is by making it savory.

Savory pancakes can be just as big of a hit in your household and take little creativity to make shine. If you're unsure of what to add to the batter, channel your inner omelet making skills. Not sure what to put on top? Choose a cuisine from another part of the world you admire and gather inspiration from its savory sauces and toppings. However, there are plenty of other tips for making the best savory pancakes, and I'm about to give you the full run-down.

As a chef and recipe designer, I'm always looking for ways to make breakfast more interesting. And as someone who prefers a savory breakfast to a sweet one, savory pancakes are a fantastic way to honor brunch tradition while fulfilling a craving. These veggie and cheese filled pancakes are a go-to in my household, so I've made all the mistakes and uncovered all the secrets for you. From what ingredients to use, to how to prepare them, to how to enhance texture, it's a rollercoaster of culinary creativity. This is one of those not-so-precise recipes where you can have a little fun, so grab your spatula and let's get to work.