12 Canned Ingredients That Add An Umami Punch To Sauces

For anyone ready to reach that next level of the culinary arts, it's time to learn more about the basic elements of food and flavor. Picasso didn't jump into cubism without knowing how to create beautiful realism. The most important thing to know about flavors is that they all fall into one of five categories: Salty, sweet, sour, bitter, and umami. Umami is the lesser-known flavor that was the last to be named.

The term "umami" was only keyed a little over 100 years ago when Professor Dr. Kikunae Ikeda identified glutamate in kombu seaweed as giving it a meaty, savory flavor. Glutamate is what provides any food with its umami flavor. It's best described as deeply savory and can help to add depth to recipes, including sauces. As a chef and recipe designer, I'm always looking for simple ways to include umami in my dishes. When you are desperate for that meaty richness, turn to your pantry for canned ingredients that add an umami punch to sauces.

Now, if you are still having trouble identifying the fifth flavor, think about the depth that dried porcini and shiitake mushrooms have. Think about bouillon cubes, tinned fish, gamey meats, soy sauce, miso, and even peas. Umami is different than just being salty; although the two are often confused, umami is more complex. The job of sauce is to carry the flavor of a dish while complementing whatever it is served with, so it's important that it's layered with flavor. Umami helps, whether you're making pasta sauce, salad dressing, gravy, or stir-fry sauce.

