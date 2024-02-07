How Long Should You Caramelize Store-Bought Tomato Paste?

While we associate the complex yet distinct umami flavor with funky fermented foods like kimchi, seaweed, and seafood, or the savoriness of mushrooms and red meat, tomatoes are arguably the most umami-rich food of all. Tomatoes contain some of the highest levels of glutamate, the compound behind umami-rich flavors. And tomato paste is one of the most concentrated forms of tomatoes — a mere teaspoon of which will supply an intense savory boost to an entire dish.

Store-bought tomato paste is a convenient flavor enhancer to upgrade sauces, soups, and stews. However, instead of simply squeezing a dash into a bubbling pot, you should be browning tomato paste to reach its full flavor potential. Caramelizing tomato paste is essentially concentrating an already concentrated ingredient, transforming its tart, almost metallic taste into a richer, sweeter umami flavor.

While caramelization is usually a low and slow cooking method, tomato paste doesn't take very long to caramelize because you're using a very small amount of it. Many caramelized tomato paste recipes recommend adding a squeeze of store-bought tomato paste to a skillet with oil over medium heat for anywhere from three to five minutes. The precise cooking times may vary, but it's easy enough to take a visual cue; caramelization is complete when the paste is no longer bright red, but instead an opaque crimson. There's no dish that won't benefit from caramelized tomato paste, so you can add this quick five-minute step to any recipe that calls for tomato paste.