8 Creative Ways To Use Anchovy Oil, According To An Expert

By now you're probably well-acquainted with the virtues and versatility of anchovies, the oily fish you should start putting in more of your recipes. From bean soups and olive-oil-dressed pasta to hearty bitter greens salads, a few fillets of anchovy tossed in for good measure give unexpected depth and richness to many savory dishes.

While some anchovies are packed exclusively in salt, many are packed in oil, leaving anchovy lovers to scratch their heads about what they should do with all that excess. Not only can pouring the leftover oil down the drain clog your pipes, but you'd also be throwing fat rich with anchovy flavor down the proverbial drain.

Fortunately for us home cooks, this problem plagues restaurants, too. To learn how to deal like a seasoned chef, we consulted Marcos Campos, Group Executive Chef and Partner of the Chicago-based Bonhomme Hospitality group known for building design-forward Spanish "concepts" (not restaurants), like the exotic Beatnik, chic Mama Delia, and Michelin-starred, conservas-centric Porto.

In addition to useful tips on how to work with anchovy oil in the kitchen, the Spanish-born Campos wasn't coy about his taste for high-quality Spanish conservas, plus the qualities to consider when sourcing anchovies for our pantries. Read on to learn how you can fortify several basic recipes (that you're likely already making from scratch) with the potency and potential of anchovy.