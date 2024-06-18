Use Beef Broth As A Substitute For MSG In A Pinch

Monosodium glutamate, better known as MSG, is a secret ingredient that enhances the flavor of foods and offers a dose of umami. It's most often associated with Chinese and Japanese cuisines, but MSG can provide additional savory and umami flavors to any food it's introduced to like tomato sauce. MSG might not be a staple ingredient in your household, however, so if you find a recipe that calls for it or your food simply needs a boost of flavor, substitute MSG with beef broth instead.

There are foods that MSG is naturally found in, like mushrooms, but its biggest benefit is its umami factor. Beef broth, especially homemade, also offers varying levels of umami, which is why it's an acceptable ingredient swap. You might want to reconsider store-bought beef broth, because it won't have the same layers of flavor derived from actual meat that this ingredient swap relies on. However, homemade beef broth can take a while to make so store-bought is fine if it's the only option, but you might want to spruce it up with a dash of soy sauce or aromatics.